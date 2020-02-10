20 times celebrities have taken their moms to award shows

caption Laura Dern and Matthew McConaughey have both taken their mothers to the Oscars. source Robyn Beck/AFP/Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Many actors have chosen to take their mothers to the Academy Awards.

Nominated actors Laura Dern and Charlize Theron had their moms by their sides at this year’s Academy Awards.

Leonardo DiCaprio almost always brings his mother as his date for award shows.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The 92nd Academy Awards were held on Sunday – and a few stars wanted to show appreciation for their moms by bringing them along to Hollywood’s biggest night.

Best Actress nominee Charlize Theron brought her mother, Gerda Jacoba Aletta Maritz, as her plus one, while Best Supporting Actress nominee (and winner) Laura Dern invited her mom, actress Diane Ladd.

Take a look at all the times stars took their moms as their date to one of the biggest nights of their lives.

Joaquin Phoenix celebrated his Best Actor win at this year’s Oscars with his mother.

caption Joaquin Phoenix and mother Arlyn Phoenix. source Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Along with his fianceé, Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix brought his mother to the ceremony.

Phoenix, who won for “Joker,” was previously nominated for three other Oscars for his roles in “The Master” (2012), “Walk the Line” (2005), and “Gladiator” (2000).

Singer and Oscars performer Janelle Monae also had her mom by her side at this year’s awards.

caption Janelle Monae and her mother Janet arrive for the ceremony. source Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Janelle Monae performed a theatrical number celebrating the films nominated at this year’s Oscars. She and her mom, Janet, both opted for glitzy looks on the red carpet.

Laura Dern brought her famous mother, Diane Ladd.

caption Laura Dern with her mother, Diane Ladd, at the 2020 Oscars. source Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Laura Dern won big at this year’s Oscars, taking home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Netflix’s “Marriage Story.“

Dern brought her mother, Diane Ladd, herself a decorated actress, having appeared in countless films and TV shows. She has also been nominated for Best Supporting Actress – three times, in fact – for her roles in “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” in 1975, “Wild at Heart” in 1991, and “Rambling Rose” in 1992.

Keanu Reeves brought his mother, who was briefly mistaken for his girlfriend.

caption Keanu Reeves and his mother, Patricia Taylor, at the Oscars. source Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Reeves brought his mother, Patricia Taylor, along with him for the big night. Though she was briefly mistaken for his girlfriend, Taylor herself is an accomplished Hollywood figure. She is a costume and production designer and has worked with the likes of Alice Cooper and Dolly Parton.

“The Matrix” star was a presenter alongside his “Something’s Gotta Give” co-star, Diane Keaton, at the 2020 Academy Awards. They announced the award for Best Original Screenplay, which went to South Korean thriller, “Parasite.”

Best Supporting Actress nominee, Florence Pugh, also invited her mother, Deborah, to the 2020 Academy Awards.

caption Florence Pugh and her mom, Deborah Pugh, on the red carpet. source Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

English actress Florence Pugh was nominated for her role in Greta Gerwig’s screen adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott novel, “Little Women.”

Pugh brought her mother in lieu of her boyfriend, actor/director Zach Braff, who is 20 years her senior. Pugh has clapped back at critics of the relationship, responding on Instagram to trolls stating Braff’s age, “and yet he got it.”

Charlize Theron and her mother matched in all-black ensembles at the 2020 Oscars.

caption Charlize Theron and her mother, Gerda Jacoba Aletta Maritz, at the Dolby Theatre. source Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Theron, who won a Best Actress award for her role in the 2003 film, “Monster,” was nominated this year for her portrayal of TV presenter Megyn Kelly in “Bombshell.” At her side was her mother, Gerda Jacoba Aletta Maritz.

Theron has been open about how her mother shot and killed her father in self defense in 1991, when Theron was 15.

Theron’s father was an alcoholic, and came home one night with a gun, shooting at Theron and her mother. In an interview with NPR, the actress said, “I’m not ashamed to talk about it, because I do think that the more we talk about these things, the more we realize we are not alone in any of it.”

Michael B. Jordan attended the 2019 Oscars with his mom, Donna Jordan, by his side.

The “Black Panther” star celebrated the big night for the Academy Award-winning film with his mother, Donna.

Jordan has a close relationship with his parents, and in a 2018 interview with Ellen, said that he was still living with them, having a “roommate relationship.” He has since moved out.

Actor and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda and his mother attended the 2017 Oscars together.

caption Lin-Manuel Miranda and his mother, Luz Towns Miranda, at the 89th Academy Awards. source Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Best known for creating and starring in the smash-hit Broadway musical, “Hamilton,” Miranda won his first Oscar for Best Original Song in 2017 for “How Far I’ll Go” in Disney’s “Moana.”

Dev Patel arrived at the 2017 Oscars with his mother, Anita Patel.

caption Dev Patel and his mother Anita at the 2017 Oscars. source Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

The English actor was the breakout star of 2009’s Best Picture, “Slumdog Millionaire.” Pictured above, he attends the 89th Academy Awards with his mother, Anita. That year, he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Lion.”

This year, Patel stars in “The Personal History of David Copperfield.”

Bradley Cooper brought his mom and then girlfriend, Irina Shayk, to last year’s Oscars.

caption Bradley Cooper with his mother, Gloria Campano, and then girlfriend Irina Shayk. source Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

Bradley Cooper brought his mom, Gloria, with him to the Oscars for the second time last year, when he was nominated for Best Actor for his role in “A Star is Born.”

Cooper also brought his mom to the Academy Awards in 2014, when he was nominated for Best Actor for his performance in “American Hustle.”

Margot Robbie also took her mother to the 90th Academy Awards.

caption Margot Robbie and her mother, Sarie Kessler, in 2018. source Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Australian actress Margot Robbie brought her mother to the 2018 Oscars where she was nominated for Best Actress for her role in “I, Tonya,” where she portrayed figure skater, Tonya Harding, who was stripped of her Olympic title after an attack on fellow skater, Nancy Kerrigan.

Robbie was nominated again this year, for Best Supporting Actress, for her portrayal in “Bombshell.”

Common brought his mother, Dr. Mahalia Hines, to the Oscars in 2015.

Rapper and songwriter Common won the Best Original Song Oscar with John Legend in 2015 for their song “Glory,” which was featured in “Selma.” Common also starred in the film.

Common’s mother, Dr. Mahalia Hines, was a principal in the Chicago Public Schools for 17 years.

Javier Bardem attended the 80th Academy Awards with his mother, Pilar Bardem, and brother, Carlos Bardem, who is also an actor.

caption Bardem kisses his mother at the Oscars in 2008. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bardem made history in 2008 when he became the first Spanish actor to win an Oscar. He received the Best Supporting Actor award for his role as a psychopathic killer in “No Country For Old Men.”

In his acceptance speech, in Spanish, he said, “Mama, this is for you. This is for your grandparents and your parents, Rafael and Matilde. This is for the comedians of Spain who like you have brought dignity and pride to our profession. This is for Spain and this is for all of you.”

Taraji P. Henson invited her mother and grandmother as her guests the year she was nominated for an Oscar.

caption Taraji P. Henson with her mother and grandmother at the 81st Academy Awards. source Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2009 for her role in “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.”

Matthew McConaughey brought his wife, Camila Alves, and mother, Mary Kathlene McCabe, the year he won Best Actor.

Matthew McConaughey was accompanied by the two most important women in his life the night he won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in “Dallas Buyers Club.”

In his acceptance speech he said, “To my mother, who’s here tonight, who taught me and my two older brothers … demanded that we respect ourselves. And what we in turn learned was that we were then better able to respect others. Thank you for that, Mama.”

Jared Leto, who won Best Supporting Actor for the same film as McConaughey, brought his mother and brother to the awards.

Jared Leto attended the 2014 ceremony with his mother, Constance Leto. He also brought his brother, Shannon Leto, who is the drummer for the band Thirty Seconds to Mars, for which Jared Leto sings.

Leto won the Oscar for his role as a transgender woman and AIDS patient in “Dallas Buyers Club.” He lost around 40 pounds for the film.

Miley Cyrus was joined by her mom, Tish, at the 2010 ceremony.

Cyrus attended the 2010 Oscars with her mom, Leticia Cyrus, often called Tish.

Tish is Miley’s manager and produced her films, “The Last Song” (2010), “LOL” (2012), and “So Undercover” (2012).

Timothee Chalamet brought his mom the year he was nominated for Best Actor.

At just 22 years old, Chalamet was nominated for Best Actor for his role in “Call Me By Your Name.” He brought his mom, Nicole Flender, a real estate agent and former professional dancer, to the Academy Awards.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the actor said, “We would all literally not be here without our mothers.”

Michael Fassbender had his mother on his arm at the 2014 Oscars.

Fassbender was nominated for his role in the Steve McQueen film, “12 Years A Slave,” in which he played sadistic plantation owner Edwin Epps.

Fassbender’s mother, Adele, is Irish. He was raised in the town of Killarney, in south west Ireland.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s mom is a regular plus-one at Hollywood’s biggest award shows.

caption Leonardo DiCaprio brought his mom to the 86th Academy Awards. source Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Since the first time DiCaprio brought his mom to the Golden Globes in 1994, she has been a regular at his side, celebrating his achievements in acting.

DiCaprio brought his mom with him to the 2016 Oscars, where he won Best Actor for his role in “The Revenant.“

In an interview with ABC News, he said he brought his mother because she took him to auditions every day while he was growing up and she “listened to a young child’s dreams.”