16 celebrities who have donated money amid the coronavirus pandemic

caption Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are donating to coronavirus relief efforts. source Michael Loccisano/GettyImages

Celebrities have been donating money amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively pledged $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry donated money to the Alameda County Community Food Bank through their foundation, Eat.Learn.Play.

As the coronavirus spreads globally, celebrities are doing their part to help.

Amid the pandemic, stars have been using their platforms to spread awareness, whether it’s by sharing videos of themselves washing their hands or advising fans to stay home and practice social distancing. Other celebrities are donating money to various organizations.

Keep reading to learn more about the stars who have contributed to relief efforts.

Donatella Versace and daughter Allegra Versace pledged 200,000 euros to a hospital in Italy.

caption Allegra Versace and Donatella Versace in May 2014. source Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

“In times like this, it is important to be united and support however we can to help all those who are in the front lines, fighting every day to save hundreds of lives,” Donatella wrote on Instagram.

The designer went on to say that she and her daughter gave money “to the intensive care department of San Raffaele hospital” located in Milan, Italy.

“This is when we, as a society, need to stand together and care for one another,” she added.

Justin Timberlake donated to Mid-South Food Bank, located in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

caption Justin Timberlake in February 2020. source KGC-324-RC/STAR MAX/IPx

“This is a crazy time, but remember we’re all in it together. Start small and support your local communities by getting food out to those in need,” the singer tweeted, explaining that the organization “is helping people assemble and deliver non-perishable food in the area.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively said they’re donating $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

“Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Blake & I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA,” Reynolds, who’s from Canada, wrote on Twitter in March.

“If you can give, these orgs need our help,” he added.

The “Deadpool” star also shared some advice for fans.

“Take care of your bodies and hearts,” he said. “Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection.”

Lively shared a similar message on her Instagram account, encouraging people to practice social distancing while still staying connected.

Mint Mobile, a company that the actor bought an ownership stake in, is also offering free unlimited high-speed data for customers from March 15 through April 14. Reynolds shared information regarding the deal on social media.

Justin Bieber offered “prayers and support” for people in China and revealed that he made a donation.

“Watching the news I couldn’t imagine how scary it would be if a new disease was effecting my wife and my family and friends,” the “Changes” singer wrote on Instagram.

He continued: “China we stand with you as a collective humanity and have made a donation to support. Whether it be this or the fires of Australia we all need to be there for each other. Shout out to my friend @kriswu for the conversation.”

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry donated money to the Alameda County Community Food Bank through their foundation, Eat.Learn.Play.

The NBA star and his wife decided to help children who are being affected by their schools temporarily shutting down, with the goal of providing more than 1 million meals for kids.

“Oakland is closing schools bc of COVID-19. We support this decision but are concerned a/b the 18,000+ kids that rely on school for 2+ meals daily. @eatlearnplay is donating to @ACCFB to ensure every child has access to the food they need. Join us & donate,” Stephen captioned a video shared on Twitter.

He also encouraged fans to “practice social distancing so we can get rid of the spread of this virus as soon as possible” and “flatten the curve.”

Vanessa Hudgens donated to Feeding America.

The singer shared a screenshot of her receipt from the organization and wrote: “It’s a crazy time out there in the world. School closures, job disruptions, lack of paid sick leave and the coronavirus’ disproportionate impact on adults age 60 and older and low-income families are all contributing to the demands placed on food banks across the country.”

She added: “Let’s help each other out rather than freaking the f— out. Kk?”

Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams teamed up with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry to launch #SAVEWITHSTORIES.

The two stars revealed the news by posting a video on Instagram in March and describing the initiative as “a spot to watch your favorite celebrities read your favorite children’s books.”

By reading children’s books, the actors are hoping it will inspire followers to donate to Save the Children and No Kid Hungry, especially as children are being impacted by school closures due to the spread of the coronavirus.

“Your donation to Save the Children and No Kid Hungry will help make sure schools and community programs have the support they need to keep feeding vulnerable children during the pandemic, as well as provide books, games and other educational materials, along with afterschool and summer programs, to help kids make up for lost time in the classroom,” Garner and Adams wrote in a statement shared on the campaign’s site.

Jimmy Fallon said that he and his family made a donation to Feeding America to “help our most vulnerable populations.”

caption Jimmy Fallon in November 2019. source imageSPACE/MediaPunch /IPX

“Right now I’m thinking about what we can do to help our most vulnerable populations – children who are losing the one meal they may rely on per day, our friends and family who are facing job issues, the elderly, and low-income families,” the late-night host wrote on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of his donation receipt.

He continued: “My family made a donation to @FeedingAmerica, who are working tirelessly to feed those in need around the country… Please join us. Any donation is GIANT.”

Fallon also included a shout-out to World Central Kitchen, an organization that was founded by celebrity chef José Andrés in 2010.

Country music star Dierks Bentley closed his Nashville restaurant and said he’ll be giving 90 of his hourly employees $1,000 each “to help in the short run.”

“My heart goes out to all the guys/girls down on Lower Broad. Feels like yesterday that it was me down there working for tips,” the singer wrote before revealing his pledge.

Russell Wilson and Ciara are donating 1 million meals to Food Lifeline.

In a video shared on Instagram, Wilson said that the pandemic is “changing the world second by second, minute by minute.”

“People are losing loved ones,” he said. “The elderly and the young. The people in between. You think about people losing jobs, even in Seattle.”

The athlete continued: “What we’ve decided to do is partner up with our local food bank in Seattle, Seattle Food LifeLine, and we’re gonna donate a million meals [and] hopefully make a difference.”

Ciara also encouraged fans to do their part to help, whether it’s through big or small gestures.

Brad Paisley’s free grocery store in Nashville opened early for people impacted by the coronavirus and will be delivering items to elderly people.

caption Brad Paisley in March 2020. source Andrew Chin/Getty Images

The Store offers free grocery year-round for people in need and was created by Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

“In light of changing times, @thestore_nashville is mobilizing delivery of a week’s groceries to our elderly neighbors in Edgehill and Berry Hill on Wednesday’s/Thursdays,” Paisley captioned a video shared on Instagram.

Williams-Paisley also shared a video and explained that they were able to open the shop early “due to the hard work of many dedicated volunteers, partners, and donors.”