From gray strands to dark roots, celebrities are letting their natural hair shine while social distancing

caption Tamera Mowry-Housley has been experimenting with different natural styles while quarantined. source Leon Bennett/Stringer/Getty Images and Tamera Mowry-Housley/Instagram

It’s no secret that many celebrities use wigs, dyes, and professional hairstylists to frequently change their hairstyles.

But while staying home and social distancing, many Hollywood stars don’t have access to the tools and teams they normally work with.

Instead, celebrities like Ariana Grande, Tamera Mowry-Housley, and Kylie Jenner are all embracing their natural styles while quarantined.

Along with people around the world, many celebrities are staying home and social distancing.

As a result, many are choosing to ditch makeup and give their skin some time to breathe. Similarly, many Hollywood stars are using this time to embrace their natural hairstyles. Kylie Jenner, for example, is leaving wigs behind to go on a “hair health journey.” Tamera Mowry-Housley, on the other hand, is wearing her natural curls.

Here’s how some celebrities are styling their hair while quarantined.

Kylie Jenner is going on a “hair health journey” while social distancing.

caption Kylie Jenner often dyes her hair or wears wigs when attending public events.

Over the weekend, Jenner shared a photo of her natural hair – which reaches her shoulders and is a light-brown shade – on a now-deleted Instagram story. She also wrote “hair health journey rn” across the photo to explain that she’s staying away from dye and wigs for the time being.

You might be used to seeing Ariana Grande with a high ponytail, but she actually has naturally curly hair.

caption Ariana Grande rarely goes out without wearing her statement ponytail.

The musician shared a photo of her curly locks to Twitter on March 30, writing: “get a load a dis.” Her mother, Joan Grande, seemed to love the photo, as she replied with two different tweets.

“Beyond stunning,” she first wrote. She later added: “your natural hair/curls is a world of its own… a magnificent beauty you are inside and out/ made up or natural … I love you…”

Tamera Mowry-Housley embraced her gray hairs in March.

caption Tamera Mowry-Housley isn’t afraid to showcase her natural hair color. source Paul Archuleta/Getty Images and Tamera Mowry-Housley/Instagram

“Hello grays,” she wrote on Instagram alongside the selfie. “No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I’m okay with it!”

A few days later, she showed off her natural curls.

caption “The Real” host has been experimenting with different natural styles while quarantined.

Mowry-Housley spoke about her natural style on Instagram, writing: “Decided to let the curls out. Me and the curls have cabin fever. All dressed up to go downstairs. #socialdistancing #stayhome”

Gabrielle Union-Wade said she’s using this time of social distancing to wear her natural hairstyle.

caption Gabrielle Union says she now matches her daughter while wearing her natural hair.

“When your natural locks appreciate the lockdown,” she wrote alongside a video of herself showing off her curls. “Unlocking the secret soon… #InTheLab #QuarantineNaturalHairChronicles #FrederickDouglassRealness.”

That same day, Union shared a photo of herself and her daughter, writing: “See @kaaviajames mama’s got hair like yours!! When I took my braids out she was like ???????? now mom & baby both rocking their natural curls. #QuarantineNaturalHairChronicles.”

Kevin Hart described himself as a “frequent dyer” while showing his partially gray hair on Instagram.

caption According to the comedian, he’s always had a lot of gray hair.

While social distancing, Hart decided he would record himself telling stories he’s never shared publicly before. In the caption of his first video, he wrote: “Confessions from The Hart. I got stories for days.”

“P.S. I have always had a s— load of grey hair,” he continued. “I was just a frequent dyer. I’m not working right now so I said F— IT.”

Elizabeth Gillies gave fans a glimpse at her naturally-curly hair on Instagram.

caption Elizabeth Gillies’ natural hair is even more curly than she typically wears it.

In an Instagram story on Monday, the “Dynasty” actress wrote “fell asleep with my hair wet” across a photo of her hair.

Katy Perry embraced her brunette roots while social distancing.

caption Katy Perry seemingly wore no makeup while taking the selfie.

She shared a selfie to Instagram on March 29. In the caption, she wrote: “Hope your stay-at-home plans tonight include joining me for a beautiful and breezy episode of #AmericanIdol, taped in heavenly Hawaii back in January and February.”

She also shared a photo of herself “pre-quarantine” to show how her style has changed in just a matter of weeks.

Jessie J said on Instagram that she wants to start wearing her “natural hair texture more.”

caption Jessie J often wears her hair in sleek, straight styles.

“My ‘curls’ are more just mess,” the musician wrote. “So if anyone else has messy hair like mine, I would appreciate any recommendations on good vegan and cruelty-free hair products for… you guessed it. *Said in a game show presenter voice* ‘Meeessssy haaaaaair.'”