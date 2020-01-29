21 celebrities who had famous childhood crushes

caption Chris Evans had a childhood crush on Sandra Bullock. source Kevin Mazur/VF12 / Contributor / Getty Images

Before they became heartthrobs themselves, many celebrities were infatuated with Hollywood stars.

Some celebrities, like Katie Holmes and Justin Timberlake, ended up in relationships with their childhood crushes.

Others, like Lena Dunham and Ashton Kutcher, relished in the moment when they met the person they adored as children.

There was once a time when stars such as Zac Efron, Chrissy Teigen, and Ariana Grande were lovestruck for people they thought they’d never meet.

As their careers progressed, many of the celebrities had the opportunity to cross paths with their famous first crushes. While some stars, such as Katie Holmes and Justin Timberlake, eventually entered relationships with the A-listers they adored from afar, others rejoiced at the opportunity to see their childhood crushes in person.

Here are 21 celebrities who had their first crushes on famous Hollywood figures.

Greta Gerwig used to have a folder full of pictures of Leonardo DiCaprio.

In a 2016 interview with InStyle, the filmmaker said, “When I was 13-years-old, I really thought I was going to marry him. I actually carried around a folder of pictures I had printed out from the Internet of him.”

She continued, “My brother yelled at me because I used up all the ink. I kissed his picture every night before I went to bed. I was really sure that one day we would be together.”

Chrissy Teigen spotted Alex Rodriguez early in his career.

Chrissy Teigen had a childhood crush on Alex Rodriguez.

The cookbook author revealed to InStyle that her first celebrity crush was Rodriguez. “I grew up in Seattle, and at the time he was 18 or 19 when he was playing, so he was such a young buck. He was my first crush.”

Kylie Jenner formed a crush on Taylor Lautner after seeing him onscreen.

During a 2020 makeup tutorial, Jenner said that, as a kid, she was drawn to the actor in the 2005 movie “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D.”

During her teenage years, Kim Kardashian West “was obsessed” with Johnny Depp.

Kim Kardashian formed her first crush on Johnny Depp.

The reality star said she “was obsessed with Johnny Depp” on a 2017 episode of “Ellen’s Burning Questions.”

Jim Carrey was Ariana Grande’s earliest childhood crush.

Jim Carrey congratulated Ariana Grande at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards.

On a 2015 episode of ABC’s “Live with Kelly and Michael,” Grande said, “My childhood crush, my lifelong crush, it kind of all just goes together, is Jim Carrey.”

The singer said, “I was kinda nervous to meet him because he’s been my crush forever. What if he’s not as nice as I’m expecting? He was so over the top nice and perfect and just how I’d hoped he’d be.”

In high school, Lena Dunham had a napkin with Jimmy Fallon’s signature on it.

Lena Dunham appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in 2016.

During her first appearance on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in 2016, Dunham spoke about her adolescent crush on the host.

“I was really obsessed with you in high school, like in a way that was like a little crazy. I don’t want to freak you out, but I feel like there’s a lot of things that I’ve needed to say to you for a long time,” she said.

Dunham also revealed that she used to keep a napkin signed by Fallon and even wrote a play in which they switched bodies and fell in love.

Reese Witherspoon decorated her wall with photos of Johnny Depp.

Reese Witherspoon formed a childhood crush on Johnny Depp.

Witherspoon admitted that she had a “major crush” on the actor after watching him on the 1987 TV series “21 Jump Street.” She told MTV News, “I used to pull pictures out of Teen Beat and put them on my wall.”

Ryan Gosling played spin the bottle with his “The Mickey Mouse Club” costar Britney Spears.

In 2013, Gosling told The Sunday Times Style that, “Britney was a sweetheart. She lived right above me, the girl next door. The little girl I used to play basketball and spin the bottle with.”

The former costars are still friends, but the popstar denied kissing Gosling on a 2013 episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and said, “I didn’t kiss [Ryan] though, The only person I kissed was Justin!”

Britney Spears has been open about her admiration for Brad Pitt.

Britney Spears had a childhood crush on Brad Pitt.

On a 2011 episode of “On Air With Ryan Seacrest,” the host asked her who she’d choose if she could spend the day with anyone, and Spears replied, “Brad Pitt.”

The popstar shared that she met her crush briefly and said, “I was like a little goofball. I didn’t know what to say.”

Ashton Kutcher made a photo of Jennifer Aniston his screensaver when he was 17 years old.

On a 2011 episode of “The Graham Norton Show,” the actor said he bet his high school friends $1,000 that he would take Aniston on a date.

“Four or five years later, I actually meet Jennifer Aniston and she’s married to Brad Pitt at the time. So I went to Brad Pitt and asked him permission to ask his wife out on a date. He looked at me and said, ‘You go for it,'” the actor said.

“So I asked her and she turned me down.”

During her “Penny Lane” phase, Selena Gomez had a crush on Paul Crudup.

Selena Gomez had a childhood crush on Paul Crudup.

Gomez spoke about her childhood admiration for the actor, particularly as guitarist Russell Hammond in “Almost Famous,” during a 2014 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“I had a crush on him. I went through my whole ‘Almost Famous’ phase, so I was like Penny Lane for a good month,” she said.

“I wore the outfits and had the hair and the glasses and then I found out I was going to be a part of the movie [with Billy] and it took me a minute at first, because I kind of had a little bit of a crush on him!”

Emma Roberts had photos of Jonathan Taylor Thomas in her childhood bedroom.

Emma Roberts had a childhood crush on Jonathan Taylor Thomas.

Roberts revealed her crush on the actor during a 2015 episode of “Live with Kelly & Michael.”

“I used to collage my whole room for hours with pictures of Jonathan Taylor Thomas and a couple of other people,” the actress said. “It was a little creepy, almost. I think it was a little stalkerish.”

Lauren Conrad’s first celebrity crush was Justin Timberlake.

Lauren Conrad had a crush on Justin Timberlake.

In 2014, the former realiy star told Us Weekly that the former NSYNC member was her childhood crush. She clarified, “Like, the hair, license-plate-around-the-neck Justin in his prime.”

Zac Efron’s crush on Tyra Banks came full circle.

Zac Efron had a crush on Tyra Banks when he was a child.

When reports surfaced in 2013 that Efron used to have a poster of the supermodel in his bedroom, Banks shared a Just Jared article to Twitter and wrote, “I see u! -TyTy So…should I call him?”

Katie Holmes married, and eventually divorced, her childhood crush Tom Cruise.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise tied the knot in 2006.

Holmes’s “Dawson’s Creek” costar Mary Beth Peil spoke to the Daily Beast in 2018 about the actress’s crush on Cruise.

Peil said, “She knew everything about him. She said, ‘I have had a crush on him since I was 15, and his posters were on the walls of my bedroom.’ She could not stop talking about Tom Cruise. This was way before they got together, but she was certainly ready for him.”

The pair married in 2006 and had a daughter, Suri Cruise, before divorcing in 2012.

Emma Watson had a “terrible crush” on her “Harry Potter” costar Tom Felton.

Emma Watson had a crush on her "Harry Potter" costar Tom Felton.

On a 2012 episode of “The Jonathan Ross Show,” Watson spoke about her childhood crush on her “Harry Potter” costar.

“Between the ages of 10 and 12, I had a really terrible crush on Tom Felton,” she said. “He was a few years older and he had a skateboard – and that just did it really.”

Felton didn’t return the sentiments, and the actress said he thought of her “in like a younger sisterly way.”

Chris Evans revealed his three first crushes: Elisabeth Shue, Lori Loughlin, and Sandra Bullock.

When asked about his celebrity crushes during a 2017 interview with E! News, the “Knives Out” actor said, “Elisabeth Shue from ‘Adventures of Babysitting’ and ‘Karate Kid!’ was a big one. Come on, who didn’t love Lori Loughlin? She hasn’t aged at all. Sandra Bullock was a big one too…like when I was like in seventh or eight grade.”

Noah Schnapp called Zendaya “so pretty” at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Noah Schnapp had a crush on Zendaya.

Before the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards, the “Stranger Things” actor told a reporter that he wanted to meet the “Euphoria” actress and said, “She’s so pretty. I love her.” Schnapp also gave a shout-out to Zendaya during his acceptance speech.

She replied on Twitter, “This is so adorable, I didn’t even get to meet him,” and the two eventually met at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards.

Justin Timberlake had a childhood crush on Alyssa Milano, who he eventually dated.

Justin Timberlake had a crush on Alyssa Milano.

Before they briefly dated in 2002, the singer formed a crush on the actress for her role on the 1984 series “Who’s the Boss.”

“My big crush when I was a kid was Sam in ‘Who’s the Boss,'” he said in a 2016 interview with Rove & Sam. “And then we dated briefly, so that got weird.”

Mandy Moore said a part of her “absolutely fell in love” with Shane West while filming “A Walk to Remember.”

Mandy Moore and Shane West costarred in "A Walk to Remember."

Moore costarred alongside West in the 2002 film “A Walk to Remember.”

In a 2017 interview with Entertainment Weekly, she said, “Shane was so cool. Everything about him – the way he dressed, the little cigarettes that he smoked, and the music he listened to. He was the character to me and there was definitely a part of me that absolutely fell in love with him.”

The actress continued, “I don’t know if I could discern the difference between him and the character at that point in time because, again, it was my first experience doing anything like this and I was a 16-year-old, impressionable girl.”

Jason Sudeikis had a crush on Ellen DeGeneres when he was in college.

Jason Sudeikis has admitted that his college crush on Ellen DeGeneres.

In a 2013 interview with Elle, the comedian said that his college crush on the TV host was “100 percent for real.”

He continued, “It was the gorgeous blue eyes. And she’s hilarious. That’s all it takes for me.”