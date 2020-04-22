17 movies recommended by celebrities to watch on Netflix

caption Elizabeth Olsen spoke about her favorite Indiana Jones movie. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Lucasfilm, Ltd.

The volume of movie options on Netflix can be overwhelming to sift through and find something to watch.

That’s why Insider has compiled guides for every type of TV show (and movie) you might feel like streaming.

Here, we’ve rounded up titles currently streaming on Netflix that celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Taylor Swift, and Jonah Hill have raved about.

Some of their favorites include “Rosemary’s Baby,” “Raging Bull,” and “Taxi Driver.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Even though Netflix has a massive collection of movies to stream, deciding what to watch can be a daunting task. Personal recommendations from people who have seen the movies help, but by this point, you may have run through your family and friends’ favorites.

Celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Taylor Swift, and Jonah Hill have their own go-to titles that are currently streaming on Netflix, so we’ve compiled them into a list.

From the cult classic “Rosemary’s Baby” to Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s empowering comedy “Someone Great,” here are 17 celebrity-vetted movies that you can stream on Netflix.

Note: Numerous Netflix titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

Insider has many movie and TV show lists to keep you occupied. You can read them all here.

Bradley Cooper said he “loved” the 2018 movie “Roma.”

caption Bradley Cooper said that “Roma” was one of his favorite movies in 2018.

The “A Star Is Born” actor told Variety that the 2018 drama, which was written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón, was “great.”

Netflix description: Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón delivers a vivid, emotional portrait of a domestic worker’s journey set against domestic and political turmoil in 1970s Mexico.

Leonardo DiCaprio said “Taxi Driver” is the “greatest independent film ever made.”

caption Leonardo DiCaprio raved about the 1976 film.

“The one that really moved me the most was ‘Taxi Driver,'” the “Titanic” actor told the film’s director Martin Scorsese during an episode of “Charlie Rose.”

He continued, “I remember watching it at 15 years old and being transfixed by Travis Bickle because I was locked into this character, and I felt such incredible empathy toward him.”

DiCaprio continued to rave about the film, calling “Taxi Driver” the “greatest independent film ever made.”

Netflix description: Enraged by New York’s moral rot and urban decay, an unhinged cab driver goes mad, plotting an assassination and saving a teen sex worker.

Jennifer Lawrence listed “Step Brothers” as one of her favorite movies.

caption Jennifer Lawrence included the 2008 comedy in her list of go-to movies.

The “Hunger Games” actress included the 2008 comedy, which stars Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, on her list of favorite movies, according to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Netflix description: Brennan and Dale might be grown men, but that doesn’t stop a childish sibling rivalry from erupting after Brennan’s mom marries Dale’s dad.

Troye Sivan applauded the “alternative ending” in Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds.”

caption Troy Sivan said that “Inglourious Basterds” is one of his favorite films. source Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine; Universal

“For me it’s a classic, and any time that I get to kind of live a fantasy of – it sounds awful – but of Nazis getting what they deserve, I am down with it,” the “Dance to This” singer told Rotten Tomatoes.

Sivan continued, “It’s just one of those movies that I feel like I can watch any time and enjoy it. And it’s weird as well, because I’m Jewish and really sensitive to a lot of Holocaust material and World War II stuff, and so I try to steer clear of those movies. But I think maybe because it’s fantastical enough and because of the alternative ending, that movie has always been okay for me to watch and doesn’t upset me too much.”

Netflix description: A Jewish cinema owner in occupied Paris is forced to host a Nazi premiere, where a group of American soldiers called the Basterds plans a face-off.

Both Jonah Hill and Robe Lowe said that “GoodFellas” is one of their all-time favorites.

caption Jonah Hill and Robe Lowe recognized “GoodFellas” as one of the best movies, in their opinion.

Both the “Superbad” actor and the “Wayne’s World” actor listed the 1990 crime dama as one of their favorite films.

Hill told the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that he’s “got to have this” on his list, and Lowe tweeted that the Scorsese film was included in his round-up of his favorite seven films of all time.

Netflix description: Former mobster Henry Hill recounts his colorful yet violent rise and fall in a New York crime family — a high-rolling dream turned paranoid nightmare.

Hill also said that “Moonlight” is a “masterpiece.”

caption Jonah Hill said that he loves “Moonlight.”

Hill included “Moonlight” on a list of 20 movie recommendations that he gave to GQ.

He said: “Barry Jenkins is literally the illest director to come out in decades. He’s a f—ing genius. If you look at the circumstances in which that film was made, the amount of money they had, and the stress he was under it’s just a masterpiece.”

Netflix description: In this acclaimed coming-of-age drama, a young man who grows up poor, black and gay in a rough Miami neighborhood tries to find his place in the world.

Josh Gad specified that “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” was one of his favorites.

caption Josh Gad pointed out that the 1981 film is his favorite in the franchise.

The “Frozen” actor tweeted that the 1981 adventure film, which was directed by Steven Spielberg, is one of his all-time favorites.

Gad, who has two daughters, even jokingly asked if 7 years old is too young for his children to watch the film.

Netflix description: When Indiana Jones is hired by the government to locate the legendary Ark of the Covenant, he finds himself up against the entire Nazi regime.

Elizabeth Olsen explained why she thinks “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” is the best movie in the Indiana Jones trilogy.

caption Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Lucasfilm, Ltd.

The Marvel star said she’s a fan of all the Indiana Jones movies but specified that “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” is her favorite.

“‘Indiana Jones,’ that trilogy I just rewatched on a plane from a holiday I just took. I watched all three, and ‘Temple of Doom’ just continues to win me over,” Olsen told Rotten Tomatoes.

She continued, “I know; usually, people like ‘The Last Crusade,’ and there’s a lot of love for ‘Raiders,’ because it’s the original. But ‘Temple of Doom’ is just, to me, so funny and entertaining and fun. And the kid from ‘Goonies’ – Hot Shot? Short Round. He’s so funny, and I grew up with Goonies, but I prefer him in Indiana Jones.”

Netflix description: Indiana Jones, his young sidekick and a spoiled songbird get more than they bargained for when they go to India in search of a missing magical stone.

She also said that “First Wives Club” has been a particularly important movie throughout her life.

caption Elizabeth Olsen said she’s liked “First Wives Club” since she was a child.

“I would watch that movie on VHS every night before bed for maybe two years. I’ve always felt a very close kinship with middle-aged women. When I was in elementary school, I felt like I understood it. I don’t know why,” she told Rotten Tomatoes.

Olsen added, “It’s three greats, three great female comedians, and the final song and dance at the end, ‘You Don’t Own Me,’ was something Sarah Paulson and I recreated many a time, filming ‘Martha Marcy May Marlene.’ It had a new meaning, all of a sudden.”

Netflix description: Following a friend’s suicide after her husband dumps her for a younger model, three women plot payback against their two-timing exes.

Olivia Munn shared that she watches “Groundhog Day” so frequently that it’s “as if it’s Groundhog Day.”

caption Olivia Munn said she watches the film regularly.

The “Love Wedding Repeat” actress said that the 1993 film, which stars Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell, is one of her all-time favorites during an interview with Rotten Tomatoes.

“I watch that movie as if it’s Groundhog Day. I watch it all the time. It is so good. It is one of the best movies ever, and it’s just so clever. Every time I watch it, I just find little things that are different, or I think about something different. I mean, it was a movie that, as seen on paper, may be hard to do, but [Murray] is just such a brilliant actor and he’s so lovable without being annoying, and Andie MacDowell was so great in it,” Munn said.

Netflix description: Sent to cover the annual ritual of groundhog Punxsutawney Phil, a self-centered TV weatherman mysteriously begins living the same day again and again.

Julianne Moore said that “Rosemary’s Baby” has the power to “bring you to another place cinematically.”

caption Julianne Moore spoke about her admiration for the 1968 film in The New York Times.

“I think it’s the most unbelievable example of female paranoia that exists. I mean, here is a woman who is trapped in a situation in which every authority figure she turns to, every avenue she explores, turns against her. She finds her power not in overcoming the horror of her situation but, in a way, accepting it,” the “Still Alice” actress told The New York Times.

She continued, “The camera work is extraordinary; the acting is superb. It’s a movie movie. And it’s just one of those movies that, I don’t know, bring you to another place cinematically. Those are the kind of movies I like.”

Netflix description: A woman is thrilled to find out she’s pregnant. But as her belly grows, the more certain she becomes that her unborn child is in serious danger.

As for Joe Manganiello, the actor chose “The Shawshank Redemption.”

caption Joe Manganiello listed “The Shawshank Redemption” as one of his favorite movies.

The “Magic Mike” actor shared that the 1994 film, which stars Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, and Bob Gunton, made it into his top-seven list.

Netflix description: Framed for murder, upstanding banker Andy Dufresne begins a new life at the Shawshank prison and gradually forms a close bond with older inmate Red.

Taylor Swift revealed that the Netflix film “Someone Great” inspired her song “Death by a Thousand Cuts.”

caption Taylor Swift explained the movie’s impact on the song.

When asked in May 2019 what her favorite movie was during a round of “Burning Questions” on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Swift chose Netflix’s “Someone Great.” The answer turned out to be an Easter egg for “Death by a Thousand Cuts” which is included on the singer’s seventh album “Lover.”

After the album came out, Swift said that the 2019 comedy helped her write the breakup song. The film’s director, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, then shared that Swift’s “1989” album “inspired me and ‘Someone Great.'”

After learning about Robinson’s appreciation for her album, Swift told Elvis Duran, “I just wrote a song based on something she made, which she made while listening to something I made, which is the most meta thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Netflix description: On the heels of a blindsiding breakup, music journalist Jenny braces for a new beginning — and one last adventure with her closest friends.

Rian Johnson said that “Raging Bulls” is one of the films that defines him.

caption Rian Johnson included “Raging Bulls” in his list of films that have influenced him.

The “Knives Out” director included the 1980 movie, starring Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, on his list of four films that define him on Twitter.

“Wait though, if these defined me I’d be a pretty messed up person, can we use another word?” Johnson joked, referring to his choices of “Brazil,” “Ghostbusters,” and “8 1/2.”

Netflix description: This gritty biopic of brutal boxer Jake LaMotta portrays a tormented soul rising to the top of his sport, only to be undone by his demons.

Gabrielle Union listed “Bad Boys II” as one of her go-to movies.

caption Gabrielle Union tweeted about the 2003 films.

For her list of four films that define her, the “Bring It On” actress chose the 2003 film, which stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence,

Netflix description: Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett return to investigate a Cuban cartel as ecstasy flows into Florida amid a mobster war and internal conflict.

Ross Lynch explained that “The Theory of Everything” made him “appreciative of life.”

caption Ross Lynch said “The Theory of Everything” makes his list of favorite movies.

“This is also a film that hit me pretty hard. ‘The Theory of Everything.’ I like what it says about life,” he told Rotten Tomatoes.

Lynch added, “It made me appreciative of life, about everything. Ultimately, I think those are some of my favorite movies, where you leave the theater, you sit up and you want to be a better person, or you want to enjoy life more.”

Netflix description: As his esteem grows in the world of physics, Stephen Hawking’s body is ravaged by ALS, forcing his increasing dependence on his devoted wife, Jane.

He also pointed out that he enjoyed “About Time” and called it an “uplifting film.”

caption The singer also said he likes “About Time.”

“I’m still debating whether or not I want this on my list, but did you ever see ‘About Time,’ with Domhnall Gleeson? Same kind of thing. An uplifting film,” the singer said during an interview with Rotten Tomatoes.

Lynch continued, “Makes you appreciate the time you got.”

Netflix description: When Tim learns that the men in his family can travel in time and change their own lives, he decides to go back and win the woman of his dreams.