12 celebrities who have misspelled tattoos

Many celebrities view tattoos as a form of creativity and self-expression, others use ink to capture a special moment or feeling.

However, some famous people have ended up with tattoos that were different than what they intended.

Ariana Grande, Kevin Durant, and Rihanna all got tattoos that didn’t mean what they thought.

Like anyone else, celebrities decide to get tattoos for various reasons. Some people want to capture a feeling or experience, while others view their bodies as canvases for creativity and self-expression.

However, some celebrities have run into misunderstandings after getting their ink.

Ariana Grande, for example, got a tattoo in Japanese without realizing that it translated to “shichirin,” which is a small barbecue grill. And Orlando Bloom mistakenly misspelled his son’s name in Morse code and had to correct it after fans pointed it out.

Here are 12 celebrities who have gotten permanent tattoos that don’t mean what they intended.

Adam Levine has a tattoo that reads “Mom,” but it looks like “Wow” when his arm is down.

caption Adam Levine has a tattoo that says “Mom” on his forearm. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.

The Maroon 5 singer has a very close relationship with his mother, Patsy Noah. As a sweet gesture, he got a tattoo that reads “Mom” inside of a heart on his right arm. When Levine’s arm is down by his side, however, the tattoo looks like it says “Wow.”

Rihanna’s neck tattoo reads “rebelle fleur,” which is grammatically incorrect in French.

Separately, the two words mean “rebellious flower” when directly translated from French to English. However, nouns typically precede adjectives in the language, meaning that the “Disturbia” singer’s tattoo isn’t grammatically correct.

Orlando Bloom got a tattoo of his son’s name, but it was initially spelled incorrectly in Morse code.

The actor dedicated his latest tattoo to his 9-year-old son Flynn. It includes his birthday, birth time, and name spelled in Morse code.

However, fans inspected a photo of the tattoo and pointed out at that the second letter of his son’s name seemed to be missing a dot – spelling out “Frynn” in Morse code rather than “Flynn.”

After being called out on the mistake, Bloom revisited his tattoo artist to correct it.

Ariana Grande didn’t realize that her tattoo of Japanese characters translated to “small barbecue grill.”

caption Ariana Grande has a tattoo on her hand. source Jun Sato/GC Images; @arianagrande/Instagram

The pop star wanted to celebrate her single “7 Rings” by tattooing the track’s title in Japanese on her hand. When Grande, who began learning the language in 2015, shared the tattoo, fans pointed out that the characters translated to “shichirin,” which is a small barbecue grill.

She attempted to correct the tattoo by adding more characters, however the ink is even more nonsensical now. The only way it makes any sense is if you read the tattoo as you would in English, in which case it becomes “Japanese barbecue finger.”

Jennifer Lawrence got the “2” in “H2O” tattooed in the wrong place.

caption Jennifer Lawrence has a tattoo that says “H2O” on her hand. source Joe Scarnici and Jason Merritt/Getty Images

In 2015, the “Hunger Games” actress told HitFix that she got the tattoo while she was with her costar Liam Hemsworth.

“I was with Liam’s family, and everybody was getting tattoos. I was like, ‘Well, I’m always going to need to be hydrated, so I guess I should just get ‘H2O’ on my hand.'”

She continued, “By the way I know that the ‘2’ is high and ‘H2O’ the ‘2’ is supposed to be low. I should’ve Googled it before I got it tattooed on my body forever.”

Kevin Durant’s tattoo of bible verses included a misspelled word.

caption Kevin Durant has multiple tattoos on his back. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Kevin Durant/Instagram

The NBA player revealed his back tattoo, which includes the passage James 1:2-4, in a since deleted Instagram. However, people pointed out that the word “mature” appeared to be misspelled.

According to The Washington Post, Durant then shared another since-deleted Instagram and said he corrected the mistake. “I got mature spelled the right way lol,” he wrote.

Christina Aguilera got a Hebrew tattoo that translates to “12,” despite her intentions to get her then-husband’s initials written instead.

caption Christina Aguilera has a tattoo on her arm. source Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The singer reportedly meant to get her then-husband Jordan Bratman’s initials, “JB,” tattooed on her arm in Hebrew. However, she didn’t realize that the ink translated to the number 12 instead.

Saoirse Ronan purposely misspelled Ed Sheeran’s tattoo.

caption Ed Sheeran got a tattoo in his music video for “Galway Girl.” source Matt Jelonek/WireImage; Ed Sheeran/YouTube

The “Little Women” actress starred in Sheeran’s music video for the song “Galway Girl.” In the video, Ronan accompanies Sheeran while he gets a permanent tattoo, which reads “Galway Grill” in Ronan’s handwriting.

On an episode of “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” Ronan said, “It’s not a mistake. Ed got up on stage two days after we did it and said that I had made the mistake, and it makes me look illiterate.”

She continued, “I’m just here to say that it was all planned.”

Britney Spears meant to get “mysterious” in Chinese tattooed on her hip, but the characters translated to “strange” instead.

caption Britney Spears has a tattoo on her hip. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Lory Ayala/Getty Images

The pop star reportedly wanted Chinese symbols that translated to “mysterious” on her hip. However, Inked Mag reported that she ended up with a tattoo that says “strange.”

Hayden Panettiere got “Live without regrets” tattooed in Italian, but one of the words is misspelled.

caption Hayden Panettiere has a tattoo on her side. source (RED)/Getty Images; D Dipasupil/Getty Images

“It’s Italian ‘Vivere senza rimpianti.’ When I was younger, I was upset, and my dad said he wanted to show me something. He slammed one door of the bathroom, and the closet door popped open – it was a trick with the air,” she told Glamour in 2013.

Panettiere continued, “He said, ‘Whenever one door closes, another one always opens.’ So my tattoo means ‘Live without regrets.’ It’s not that you don’t regret things in life, but you at least try to learn from them. It’s misspelled too – so I literally have to live by that advice!”

Ashley Greene’s foot tattoo is missing an apostrophe.

caption Ashley Greene has a foot tattoo. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Click My Closet; Ashley Greene/Twitter

The “Twilight” actress shared a photo of her tattoo, which reads “lifes a dance,” to Twitter. Many people pointed out that the word “lifes” is missing an apostrophe.

Ben Higgins got a tattoo of a bible verse, but it included an extra number.

caption Ben Higgins, right, has a tattoo on his side. source Ben Higgins/Instagram

The “Bachelor” alum spoke about the mishap on an episode of the “Channel 33” podcast.

When he was in college, Higgins said he wanted to get Proverbs 16:3 tattooed on his side. However, he ended up accidentally getting an extra “4” included. Once he realized, Bustle reported that Higgins returned to the tattoo parlor to get the extra number covered with a cross.