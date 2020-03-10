23 celebrities who have nailed the ‘Flip the Switch’ TikTok challenge

- source
- Celebrities are posting videos of themselves doing the “Flip the Switch” TikTok challenge.
- The challenge is based on Drake’s song “Nonstop” – when the rapper sings “I just flipped the switch” in the opening lines, participants then switch places and clothes.
- Celebrity duos who have taken part in the challenge so far include Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Kate McKinnon, and Camilla Cabello and her choreographer Calvit Jr.
- Here are some of the best ones.
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez told fans to “wait for it” before their hilarious flip.
@jlo
Wait for it…e @arod13
Sen. Elizabeth Warren made a surprise appearance on "Saturday Night Live" and did the challenge with her impersonator Kate McKinnon.
???????????????????????????? ???????????? ????????????????????????. pic.twitter.com/t8qHcGRUhY
— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 8, 2020
Cedric the Entertainer said "these boys got moves" when he shared his challenge with "New Girl" star Max Greenfield.
Camila Cabello said she and her choreographer Calvit Jr. "had to do it."
@camilacabello
had to do it @theecalvit
Emily Ratajkowski and Josh Ostrovsky (aka The Fat Jewish) flipped, and ended up both wearing a Justin Bieber sweater.
@emrata
FLIPPED THE SWITCH ##thefatjewish##leapday ##flipchallenge##quickcuts
Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa swapped hosting duties on "Live with Kelly and Ryan."
@livekellyryan
##KellyandRyan##fliptheswitch##justfliptheswitch
The cast of "Hamilton" got in on the act for International Women's Day.
@itsjdixon
Including women in the sequel since 2015 @hamiltonmusical##internationalwomensday##philiptour ##fliptheswitchchallenge
Make-up artist and vlogger Patrick Starr dressed down for his flip.
@patrickstarrr
This is real, this is me.... ##foryou ##fyp ##foryoupage ##NotSoOrdinary
Logan Paul and fellow internet personality Evan Eckenrode said of their switch: "We had to."
@loganpaul
we had to @friendlyneighborhoodevan ##fyp ##foryou
Social media star, actor, and musician Cameron Dallas completed the challenge seamlessly with girlfriend Madison Menchaca.
@camerondallas
Flip the switch ##fyp @madisynmenchaca
