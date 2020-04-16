Celebrities that you won’t find on social media

caption Brad Pitt, Saoirse Ronan, and Mila Kunis have steered clear of social media. source Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Netflix; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Samir Hussein/Getty Images

While many celebrities use social media to connect with fans and promote their work, others have made a point to steer clear of platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Some well-known figures like Saoirse Ronan and Keira Knightley joined social media at one point but deleted their accounts shortly after.

Others, like Brad Pitt and George Clooney, have vowed to never create profiles on the sites.

Social media has changed the way celebrities interact with the world, making them a more accessible and constant presence in fans’ lives. However, numerous celebrities have made the conscious decision to stay off of social media.

Some well-known artists and performers realized they weren’t suited for the platforms after trying out social media; Saoirse Ronan, for example, found Twitter to be “stressful” and “too much work,” and Keira Knightley joked that the site “creeped” her out.

Emma Stone said that social media “wouldn’t be a positive thing” for her.

caption Emma Stone isn’t active on social media.

During a 2018 interview with Elle, the “Easy A” actress said, “It feels like a lot of people have to learn lessons publicly now because of the way the world is wired.” She clarified that she was referring to social media.

When asked why she’s elected to remain off Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, Stone replied, “I think it wouldn’t be a positive thing for me. If people can handle that sort of output and input in the social media sphere, power to them.”

George Clooney vowed to never join Twitter.

caption George Clooney isn’t on social media.

The “Ocean’s Eleven” actor revealed one of the reasons he’s pledged to stay off of Twitter during a 2014 interview with Variety.

“Just because, I like to have a drink at night,” he explained, adding, “I could easily say something stupid, and I also don’t think you need to be that available. I don’t see Matt Damon or Brad Pitt or myself wanting to get our thoughts out in a 140-character-thing at 3 in the morning.”

Clooney is not on Instagram either.

His wife, Amal Clooney has yet to create a public social media profile.

caption Amal Clooney isn’t on social media platforms.

The human rights lawyer isn’t on any of the social media platforms. She hasn’t provided a specific reason why she isn’t on the sites, however she maintains a very private personal life.

Jennifer Lawrence called herself a social media “voyeur.”

caption Jennifer Lawrence isn’t active on social media.

The “Hunger Games” actress doesn’t have a public Instagram profile or Twitter account.

“If you ever see a Facebook, Instagram or Twitter [account] that says it’s me, it most certainly is not,” Lawrence reportedly told BBC’s Radio One in 2014, adding. “The Internet has scorned me.”

More recently, the actress said she used social media for professional purposes but assured that she only uses it when absolutely necessary.

“I’m on it. But I’m a voyeur: I watch, I don’t speak. There is always so much backlash. So many people are listening and paying attention, and they have so many opinions about absolutely everything,” she said during a 2018 interview with InStyle.

Lawrence added, “I really don’t want to welcome that unless it’s absolutely necessary. I don’t want to put myself out there for no reason. Unless I’m promoting something or something really burns my onions, you won’t hear from me.”

Although Lawrence declared that she’s on platforms, she didn’t have any public accounts at the time of this article’s publication.

Kate Winslet has voiced her concerns about the negative effects of social media.

caption Kate Winslet doesn’t have social media accounts.

The “Titanic” actress has made the decision to stay off social media.

During a 2017 interview with Vogue, she spoke about the consequences that the platforms can have on people.

“I am worrying more and more about the potentially negative impact that social media is having on the growing self-esteem of young people today. Everything they see these days is either something to be envious of, or an image of an experience that another person is having that is unattainable and exists in someone else’s so-called ‘perfect’ or more exciting life,” she said.

Winslet continued, “It is becoming harder and harder for young girls and boys to believe in their own selves and to enjoy life, without needing to social ‘share’ and subsequently have something that may have had meaning to the individual be ‘liked’ or ‘disliked.’ It’s terrible.”

The actress also pointed out that the pressure to fit in and impress followers could squash individuality.

“There is no space for freedom or personal growth through spontaneous life experience, and healthy discussion and real-life sharing amongst friends and family is being affected as a result. What happened to privacy? What happened to friendships that are based on real conversations and shared experiences, OFF line and IN the real world? It makes me really sad,” she said.

Keira Knightley joked that Twitter “creeped” her out.

caption Keira Knightley has stayed off of social media.

The “Imitation Game” actress has steered clear of social media, although she said she did try it at one point.

“I did actually join Twitter for about 12 hours because I tried to be down with the kids and it just creeped me out,” she said on a 2014 episode of ITV’S “The Jonathan Ross Show.”

Knightley continued, “I didn’t post anything and I was under a false name and I think because Chloe [Moretz] followed me, suddenly all these people started following me and posting ‘I’m having a cup of tea now’ and I just got completely freaked out.”

Tina Fey joked that she won’t join social media until she can show her nipples.

caption Tina Fey steers clear of social media.

“There’s just not enough hours in the day for it really,” the comedian told Entertainment Tonight in 2015, adding that she and her friend Amy Poehler have stayed off social media because their schedules are packed.

“We both work a lot. And if we have time that we’re not working, we want to be with our kids. I’m not going to be curating what my meal looked like for Instagram or something,” she said.

And while Fey hasn’t created a profile, she jokingly named the conditions to get her online.

“I’m just waiting to be able to show my nipples,” she said, continuing, “If I can’t show my nipples, I don’t want any part of it.”

Scarlett Johansson said she prefers to keep her personal life to herself.

caption Scarlett Johansson doesn’t have social media accounts.

Although the “Jojo Rabbit” actress isn’t on social media, she told Interview Magazine that she’s aware of its benefits in 2011.

“Personally, I don’t feel the need to brand myself in that way. But as a means to share information and raise awareness of things, I think these social-networking platforms are unprecedented. They’re amazing tools to communicate information-especially about different causes or crises or movements,” she said.

Johansson continued, “That said, I don’t have a Facebook or a Twitter account, and I don’t know how I feel about this idea of, ‘Now, I’m eating dinner, and I want everyone to know that I’m having dinner at this time.’ or ‘I just mailed a letter and dropped off my kids.’ That, to me, is a very strange phenomenon. I can’t think of anything I’d rather do less than have to continuously share details of my everyday life. I’m always surprised that certain actors have Twitter accounts. I guess they use it in a way that works for them. But I’d rather that people had less access to my personal life. If I could keep it that way, I’d be a happy lady.”

Mila Kunis said she was “late” to social media and never joined.

caption Mila Kunis doesn’t have social media profiles.

“I was so late to that train. I remember at some point my roommate was like, ‘You know, there’s a thing called Facebook,’ and I was like, ‘What is this Facebook? Who’s gonna poke each other? That’s just weird.'” the “Black Swan” actress said during a 2018 interview with Cosmopolitan.

She added, “And then Ashton and I reconnected and started talking. He used to be incredibly forward-thinking with social media, when the intent was to connect to people. But it took an ugly turn and became all about who can be the loudest, who can be the angriest and the most negative. Then it’s just not a fun game to play.”

Daniel Radcliffe said he doesn’t have the “mental fortitude” for the internet.

caption Daniel Radcliffe isn’t on social media.

The “Harry Potter” actor isn’t on any social media platform.

During a 2018 interview on E!’s “Busy Tonight,” he addressed his decision to abstain from creating an online profile.

“I don’t not like it, but I’d be crap on it,” he said, adding, “I would get into fights. I don’t have the mental fortitude for the internet.”

Radcliffe continued,”I worry that like I wouldn’t, I wouldn’t be rigorous enough to like actually do it myself, then it would become somebody else’s responsibility, and then any kind of actual authenticity would seem lost for that. I’ve never quite been comfortable with it.”

He also spoke about staying off social media, specifically Twitter, in a 2016 interview with People and said, “I think Twitter is great for certain things and certain people, there are people I really enjoy reading on Twitter, but I don’t know why anyone in my position would ever be on it.”

The actor has maintained such a low-key online presence that he became the target of a hoax claiming that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus in 2020. The group behind the claim explained that they targeted the actor partly because he doesn’t have a large online following.

Eddie Murphy said he hasn’t felt the need to create social media profiles.

caption Eddie Murphy isn’t on social media.

The comedian spoke about his choice to stay off social media during a 2016 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I don’t need to be on social media interacting with the fans, tweeting that I just ate strawberries. Nothing has made me go, ‘Oh, yeah, get me on, too, I want to be on there with y’all! I just had strawberries too!’ ‘I’m going to the store now!’ ‘Look at this picture of this baby!'” he said, adding, “I don’t feel any pressure to live up to any whatever expectation anyone may have.”

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have both stayed off social media.

caption Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen both appeared on “Full House.”

Fans won’t find the Olsen twins on social media platforms, however the fashionable sisters shared their first public selfie while taking over Sephora’s Instagram account in 2016.

Saoirse Ronan joined Twitter but found it to be “too much work” and “stressful.”

caption Saoirse Ronan doesn’t have social media profiles.

The “Little Women” actress told The Wrap that she tried Twitter in 2009 because she was a fan of British comedian Stephen Fry, who had an account on the platform.

“I only went on it because Stephen Fry was on it. ‘Cause he was like, ‘Oh, Twitter, it’s fantastic, it’s a quick little thing,’ and because he got on it, I got on it,” she said.

Ronan decided against using the site, deciding that it was “too much work” and “stressful.” She continued to explain that she’s “developed a kind of distant relationship with my phone and technology over the last couple of years.”

And while she didn’t stick with Twitter, she said that she understands why others use the platform.

“I get why musicians do it, and journalists or people in the public eye. But acting is a different thing, ’cause you’re not yourself when you’re working. I’m not me in anything that anyone sees me in,” She explained.

The actress continued, “So for me then to get on Twitter and go, ‘Oh, I’ve had a terrible day’ or ‘God, I’ve got such a headache,’ I just don’t think people need to see that. And self-promotion has always made me feel really uncomfortable.”

Rachel McAdams isn’t on social media.

caption Rachel McAdams hasn’t joined social media platforms.

During a 2009 interview with People, “I listen to the news on the radio. I don’t have a television and I am really bad at e-mail. It was only recently that I heard about Twitter for the first time, and it’s all I’ve heard about since. I’m really ignorant.”

McAdams hasn’t confirmed if she’s gotten a television or not since the interview, but she still isn’t on social media.

Kristen Stewart said time spent on social media could be used for “cooler, productive rad things.”

caption Kristen Stewart hasn’t joined social media.

“I don’t have any public social media thing that I do, engagement, but I ultimately want to be seen. It’s weird, like we think we have more control over that now than we’ve ever had because we have it in our hands? But we have none,” the “Twilight” actress told CBS News in 2016.

“Much cooler, productive rad things could be happening,” Stewart continued, adding, “I know I sound ridiculous and really obvious; everyone says this, and I sound like an older person, but we could be doing way cooler s—. It’s so time-consuming.”

Benedict Cumberbatch said he’d be a “disaster” on social media.

caption Benedict Cumberbatch isn’t on social media.

“I can’t get involved in social media because as they know, it’d be a disaster. I can’t tweet to save my life,” the “Doctor Strange” actor told People in 2016.

He continued, “I’d go over my character limits and never make any sense. It would just consume me and I find that whole thing ultimately very toxic. I’d much rather spend my energy doing what brought me to their attention in the first place, which is my work.”

Emily Blunt said that her career is part of the reason she isn’t on social media.

caption Emily Blunt isn’t active on social media platforms.

“I’m like a dinosaur with social media, No. 1. But it’s also not really an organic sort of fit for me,” the “A Quiet Place” actress told Vulture in a 2015 interview, adding, “I can barely remember to text people back!”

Aside from personal reasons, Blunt explained that she thinks social media would impact her career.

“I also feel that my job is to persuade people that I’m somebody else, so if I reveal too much, then I’m doing my job a disservice, in a way,” she said.

Brad Pitt said he has no plans to join social media platforms.

caption Brad Pitt doesn’t participate on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

When an E! News reporter asked if he would ever create social media profiles in 2019, the “Fight Club” actor responded, “Never gonna happen.”

Pitt added, “Well, I never say never. Life’s pretty good without it. I don’t see the point.”

And although the actor isn’t on social media, he raised fans’ hopes that he was on dating apps when he joked about Tinder during his 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards acceptance speech. However, the actor later confirmed he’s not on the app, saying, “I’m not even really sure how it all works.”

Olivia Colman hasn’t joined social media platforms.

caption Olivia Colman doesn’t have social media profiles.

The actress doesn’t have social media profiles, telling The New York Times how much she values her privacy in a 2018 interview.

“I hate the loss of anonymity,” she said. “No one teaches you how to deal with that. I now just tend to stay home because it’s so weird not to be on an equal footing with people. They know your face, and you don’t know them.”

Angelina Jolie and her children don’t have social media profiles.

caption Angelina Jolie isn’t on social media.

“I’m not on Facebook and none of my children are on Facebook. Nobody’s even asked to be,” the “Maleficent” actress reportedly told BBC Radio 4′s “Today” in 2018, referring to her six children.

She continued, “We talk about social media, and here’s the truth. My children have seen things about themselves even from what’s considered serious news people that are inaccurate. So my children have a very odd sense of who’s telling the truth and what is the truth and what they actually believe or trust.”

Sandra Bullock said her decision to abstain from social media is mainly due to laziness.

caption Sandra Bullock doesn’t have Instagram or Twitter.

The “Blind Side” actress doesn’t have social media accounts but said that she’s aware of how the platforms work during a 2018 interview with InStyle.

“I’m not ignorant of what’s happening out there. I look over people’s shoulders, going, ‘What is that little vignette of a cat on a fan?’ Bullock said, adding, “I’m just lazy. But I’m going to get on it and troll my friends. Once my kids are using it, I’ll know how to navigate it. I don’t want to be naïve.”

Robert Pattinson said he’s too “old and boring” for Instagram.

caption Robert Pattinson doesn’t have social media profiles.

The “Twilight” actor told The New York Times that the immense fame he faced from the franchise has calmed down now that he’s older, but he still doesn’t feel the need to be on social media.

“People don’t really mess with me in the same way now that I’m older. When I was younger, the paparazzi would be crazy to me – I’d be leaving a place, and people would be screaming abuse – but I can’t imagine it going back to that. Do people really care anymore? The gossip magazines have all kind of gone away, and everyone just puts their stuff on Instagram anyway.”

When the reporter pointed out that “everyone” doesn’t include Pattinson, who doesn’t have accounts on the websites, the actor replied, “Well, I’m old and boring. And I only have abs, like, two weeks a year.”

Lisa Bonet doesn’t have accounts on social media platforms.

caption Lisa Bonet doesn’t have an Instagram.

The actress hasn’t created profiles on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram. Her husband Jason Momoa does have an Instagram page but told Esquire that he doesn’t share details from their personal life online.

“She’s very, very, very private,” he said, referring to Bonet.