How celebrities are staying entertained while self-isolating — from LED face masks to giant games of Jenga

caption January Jones and Cardi B both shared what they were doing while in self-isolation. source January Jones/Instagram; Cardi B/Instagram

As people have been told to stay home to prevent spreading the coronavirus, many celebrities have come up with creative ways to stay entertained.

Ellen DeGeneres has tried to pass time by catching up with famous friends like Courteney Cox, Justin Timberlake, and Tiffany Hadish through FaceTime.

And Gal Gadot created a video montage of over 20 celebrities singing “Imagine” by John Lennon.

As people are warned to stay home and social distance to slow the spread of the coronavirus, celebrities have kept themselves busy in a variety of ways.

Some of them have sought comfort in each other. Ellen DeGeneres, for example, has FaceTimed her famous friends including Courteney Cox, Justin Timberlake, and Tiffany Hadish. And Gal Gadot created a video montage of over 20 stars singing “Imagine” by John Lennon.

Others have provided entertainment on their own. Seth Rogen delivered a one-man comedy show while livetweeting the movie “Cats” on Twitter, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II sketched hysterical pictures of his fans on Instagram live.

Here’s what celebrities are doing while self-isolating during the coronavirus outbreak.

Lady Gaga said she and her boyfriend Michael Polansky have been “playing video games and cards.”

caption Lady Gaga said she was spending time with Michael Polansky during her quarantine. source Lady Gaga/Instagram

Gaga shared an Instagram photo of herself and boyfriend while in quarantine.

“Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves. Important reminder: keep your mind as stress free as possible and your body moving,” she captioned the photo.

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne recreated an iconic ‘KUWTK’ moment.

caption Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne recreated a fight from “KUWTK.’ source Ashley Benson/TikTok

Benson and Delevingne impersonated a hilarious interaction between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick from “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in a TikTok video.

Kristen Bell and her family spent time on a coloring project.

caption Kristen Bell has spent quarantine with her family. source Kristen Bell/Instagram

Bell shared her family’s artwork in an Instagram post. The picture read, “We are going to Flatten the Curve!” seemingly referencing Dr. Drew Harris’ method of slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

“Heres a cool coloring project we all just did!” the actress, who shares two children with Dax Shepard, captioned the photo.

Mindy Kaling flaunted her work-from-home outfit.

caption Mindy Kaling showed off her work attire. source Mindy Kaling/Twitter

Kaling tweeted a photo of herself in a button-down top, pajama pants, and slippers. She wrote, “When all of your meetings for the day are video conference calls.”

Ellen DeGeneres has passed the time by calling her friends, attempting puzzles, and showing off her magic tricks.

caption Ellen DeGeneres called her friends while in quarantine. source Ellen DeGeneres/Instagram

DeGeneres has shared her FaceTime catch-ups with celebrities such as Courteney Cox, Justin Timberlake, and Tiffany Haddish.

The television host has also entertained herself by trying her hand at magic and challenging herself to finish a 4,000-piece puzzle.

Seth Rogen livetweeted the movie “Cats.”

caption Seth Rogen shared a photo from his time self-isolating. source Seth Rogen/Instagram

Rogen garnered laughs as he tweeted his thoughts about the film “Cats.”

“CG cat people dancing is odd. Is it impressive? I don’t know!” the comedian wrote in one of the tweets.

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks, who previously tested positive for COVID-19, have been listening to a playlist called “Quarantunes” and sharing selfies.

caption Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks shared an update from their time in quarantine. source Tom Hanks/Instagram

Since testing positive for the novel coronavirus, Wilson and Hanks have been in quarantine to prevent further spreading the disease.

They’ve maintained a positive attitude and have entertained fans with references to their movies and a playlist titled “Quarantunes.”

They have since recovered, but continue to shelter in place.

Lauren Conrad built a pillow fort with her children.

caption Lauren Conrad built a pillow fort during her time in quarantine. source Lauren Conrad/Instagram

“Self isolation with tiny people is no joke. Only a few days in and we are quickly running out of activities,” Conrad, who has two children, admitted on Instagram.

The 34-year-old former reality star wrote, “Today we challenged some friends to a fort building contest.”

Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern practiced “social distancing” during their walk.

caption Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern enjoyed a walk. source Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

The “Big Little Lies” costars breathed some fresh air during their walk.

“Friendship with social distancing,” Witherspoon wrote on Instagram, adding, “We walked a few days ago .. before we were told to stay home.”

Nigel Barker and his family threw a disco party in their living room.

caption Nigel Barker and his family danced while self-isolating. source Nigel Barker/Instagram

Barker and his family transformed their living room into a disco party and danced to “We Are Family” by Sister Sledge in an Instagram video.

“Even though we are practicing social distancing due to this wretched Corona Virus, we can’t let it ruin everything!” the photographer captioned the video.

The Killers singer Brandon Flowers washed his hands while singing one of the band’s hit songs, “Mr. Brightside.”

caption Brandon Flowers sang “Mr. Brightside.” source The Killers/Instagram

Flowers sings “Mr. Brightside” while scrubbing his hands clean in a video that the band posted to Twitter.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have been with their children while in self-isolation.

caption Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade played with their daughter. source Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Union and Wade played with their daughter Kaavia in an Instagram post.

The “Think Like a Man” actress also surprised her daughter during a game called “Where Did Mommy Go?” and shot hoops around the house while wearing pajamas.

Elizabeth Banks used the downtime to try out Dungeons and Dragons.

caption Elizabeth Banks tried out a new game while isolating. source Elizabeth Banks/Instagram

Banks got comfortable in a purple onesie and posed with the game’s “Player’s Handbook” in an Instagram post.

“I’ve never played D&D. Now’s as good a time as any, I guess?” the actress captioned the photo.

Gal Gadot created a montage of more than 20 celebrities singing “Imagine” by John Lennon.

caption Gal Gadot shared the video on Instagram. source @gal_gadot/Instagram

“Day six in self-quarantine and I got to say that these past few days got me feeling a bit philosophical. This virus has affected the entire world,” Gadot said in the Instagram video.

She continues, “I ran into this video of this Italian guy playing the trumpet in his balcony to all the other people who were locked inside their homes. And he was playing ‘Imagine’ and there was something so powerful and pure about this video. And it goes like this …”

The video then shows a series of celebrities taking turns singing “Imagine” from their own isolated locations.

And while many people took comfort in the video, others criticized the celebrities for singing rather than taking action to help others during the pandemic.

Jennifer Lopez showed off her son’s serving skills.

caption Jennifer Lopez’s son served the family during their time in isolation. source Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Lopez’s son served her and Alex Rodriguez a drink while balancing on a hoverboard, the singer showed in an Instagram video.

“We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good…” she wrote.

Harry Styles has used the time to study Italian and sign language.

caption Harry Styles said that he’s been using his time in self-isolation to learn. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Styles told BBC Radio 1Xtra Residency that he’s been social distancing with a small group of friends.

“It’s a very strange time but we’re just being careful, listening to music, playing games, doing some face masks. You know, the classic quarantine stuff,” he said.

The singer said he’s also been passing the time by learning new skills.

“Now is the perfect time to learn a new skill and try a new hobby or something, right? We have nothing but time. I was learning Italian and doing some sign language classes,” he explained.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas snuggled with their dog.

caption Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas spent time together while self-isolating. source Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Jonas and Chopra Jonas enjoyed each other’s company while staying at home, the “Isn’t It Romantic” star showed in an Instagram photo.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II drew his fans’ portraits over Instagram live.

caption Yahya Abdul-Mateen II drew his followers on Instagram live. source Yahya Abdul-Mateen/Instagram

Abdul-Mateen entertained his fans on Instagram live by sketching their portraits.

“Y’all please be SAFE! It’s a crazy confusing time. Let’s spread more love and do all we can to get this train back on the tracks!” the actor tweeted after the livestream ended.

Cardi B ran head-first into a giant game of “Jenga.”

caption Cardi B played Jenga during her time in self-isolation. source Cardi B/Instagram

Cardi B captioned the Instagram video, “Day 3.”

John Legend streamed a concert for his followers on Instagram live.

caption John Legend performed his songs over Instagram. source @johnlegend/Twitter

“Social distancing is important, but that doesn’t mean it has to be boring. I did a little at-home performance to help lift your spirits,” Legend wrote on Instagram.

His wife Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna appeared during the at-home concert, and the Grammy-winning singer nominated artists Miguel and Charlie Puth to livestream their music next.

And Teigen baked an “isolation cake.”

caption Chrissy Teigen baked a cake. source Chrissy Teigen/Twitter

Teigen prepared a cake with sprinkles on the inside and showed her daughter Luna enjoying the finished product in a video she shared on Twitter.

“made a cool isolation cake. u can almost feel the boredom,” the cookbook author wrote.

Miley Cyrus spoke with Demi Lovato during an episode of her new livestream, “Bright Minded.”

caption Miley Cyrus chatted with Demi Lovato on an episode of “Bright Minded.” source Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Cyrus caught up with her friend and fellow Disney alum during an episode of “Bright Minded.” The “Can’t Be Tamed” singer launched the Instagram livestream as a way to stay positive during the spread of the novel coronavirus.

During the episode, they spoke about the importance of staying active during quarantine and opened up about their insecurities from the past.

Cyrus has also interviewed Amy Schumer, Rita Ora, Jeremy Scott, and more on the show.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber showed off their dance moves in TikTok videos.

caption Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber created TikTok videos. source Hailey Bieber/TikTok

During her time in isolation, Hailey created a TikTok account. She and her husband Justin have coordinated several dances on the app.

Sam Neill cleaned his shoes while spending time at home.

caption Sam Neill cleaned his sneakers during quarantine. source Sam Neill/Twitter

Neill has used his time in self-isolation to do some at-home cleaning.

“What to do? Well, yesterday I did something really useful. I laundered all my sneakers, and I made quite a discovery. I didn’t realize I had so many shoes that are pretty much exactly the same,” the “Jurassic Park” actor said while panning the camera over his sneakers in a video he shared on Twitter.

Neill lifted one to his nose and said, “Boy, do they smell good.”

Jonathan Van Ness created CATV, a “quarantine cat station.”

caption Jonathan Van Ness played with his cats while in isolation. source Jonathan Van Ness/Twitter

Van Ness tweeted the first episode of CATV, where his “three cat friends are gonna bring you all the news and entertainment you could handle over the next few weeks.”

Jojo made her hit song “Leave (Get Out)” into a quarantine anthem.

caption Jojo remixed her song during her time in isolation source Jojo/TikTok

Jojo changed the lyrics to her breakup song in a TikTok video, encouraging people to social distance and stay home.

“Stay in! Right now!” the “Aquamarine” star sings during the song’s chorus, adding, “Do it for humanity!”

Nicole Richie laid out the books she’s planning to read while self-isolating.

caption Nicole Richie showed fans what she was reading. source Nicole Richie/Instagram

“These are my lockdown plans. Please send me 9 thousand more recommendations,” Richie wrote on Instagram.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner built a “Harry Potter” Lego set.

caption Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner entertained themselves by building a Lego castle. source Joe Jonas/TikTok

Jonas shared a TikTok video of an intricate Harry Potter Lego set he built with Turner, complete with dormitories, the Potions classroom, and the prefect bathroom.

Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale reminisced on their “High School Musical” days.

caption Vanessa Hudgens created a TikTok alongside Ashley Tisdale. source Vanessa Hudgens/TikTok

The former “High School Musical” costars each danced to “We’re All in This Together” in TikTok videos.

January Jones practiced self-care by wearing an LED facial mask and sipping beer out of a straw.

caption January Jones gave herself a facial. source January Jones/Instagram

Jones danced around her house wearing an LED face mask and sipping a can of beer in an Instagram video.

“Skin: 5,” the actress wrote, adding, “Marbles:-167.”

Madonna remixed her song “Vogue” while singing in the bathroom.

caption Madonna sang in her bathroom during her time self-isolating. source Madonna/Twitter

Madonna sang about eating fried fish after running out of pasta during her self-isolation in a video she shared on Twitter.

She wrote, “Living in Special Times…………thank GOD for imagination and fried fish.”

Lizzo shared her meditation practice with her followers.

caption Lizzo meditated during her time in isolation. source Lizzo/Instagram

Lizzo posted an Instagram video of herself meditating while in self-isolation.

“A meditation and mantra to promote healing during this global crisis. Use at your own pace. Love you!” the “Truth Hurts” singer wrote.