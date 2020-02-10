15 times celebrities recycled their red carpet looks

caption Jane Fonda wore her red Elie Saab gown from 2014 to this year’s Academy Awards. source Tony Barson/FilmMagic/Craig Sjodin/Getty Images

If it isn’t broken, why fix it?

As it turns out, that just may be the mindset many celebrities have when it comes to their favorite red carpet looks.

From Jane Fonda to Kate Moss and Tiffany Haddish, here are 15 times celebrities repeated their outfits from the red carpet.

Jane Fonda first wore this red Elie Saab gown to the 67th International Cannes Film Festival in 2014.

caption Jane Fonda attends the opening ceremony and “Grace of Monaco” premiere at the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2014. source Tony Barson/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The red gown features long sleeves and an open back, and it’s dripping in jewels.

Fonda, now 82, donned the gown again at the 2020 Academy Awards.

caption Jane Fonda presents the award for Best Picture at the Academy Awards in 2020. source Craig Sjodin/Getty Images

Fonda said she also chose to wear jewelry from Pomellato “because it only uses responsible, ethically harvested gold and sustainable diamonds.”

Fonda wore an embroidered Saint Laurent jacket after attending the designer’s show in February 2016.

caption Jane Fonda attends the Saint Laurent men’s fall fashion show on February 10, 2016. source ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

The suit jacket features jeweled fireworks.

A little over a month later, she wore the ensemble again to attend a UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability celebration.

caption Jane Fonda attends UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability celebration of the Champions Of Our Planet’s Future on March 24, 2016. source Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

Fonda has recently vowed that she will never buy another item of clothing again in an effort to fight against climate change.

Elizabeth Banks first wore this strappy red gown to the 2004 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

caption Elizabeth Banks during the 2004 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. source Tony Barson/WireImage/Getty Images

The dress was designed by Badgley Mischka.

Elizabeth Banks wore the red gown again to attend the Academy Awards in 2020.

caption Elizabeth Banks attends the 2020 Oscars. source Daniele Venturelli / Contributor / Getty Images

“I’m upcycling this dress – I wore this dress for the first time to Vanity Fair in 2004,” Banks told Entertainment Tonight. “And, we very rarely get a dress gifted to us. Badgley Mischka made this dress for me. Back then, I was in ‘Seabiscuit,’ which was a big Oscar nominee, and they gave it to me and I recently moved and found it in the back of the closet.”

“It’s gorgeous and it fits…so why not wear it again!?” the actress wrote on Instagram.

Rita Moreno first wore this Pitoy Moreno gown in 1962 to accept her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for “West Side Story.”

caption George Chakiris and Rita Moreno after accepting their Academy Awards in 1962. source Bettman/Getty Images

Moreno is just one of 12 people to hold an EGOT – Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Her acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress in “West Side Story” only lasted 15 seconds.

“I was sure it was going to be Judy Garland,” Moreno told Ryan Seacrest in 2018. Garland had been nominated for “Judgment at Nuremberg” that year.

Moreno, now 88, wore the dress again to the 2018 Oscars.

caption Rita Moreno at the 2018 Academy Awards. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The gown, made of a fabric traditionally used to construct kimonos, was altered to be sleeveless for the 2018 awards show.

“I would think it would tarnish!” Moreno told Ryan Seacrest, who was hosting the red carpet broadcast for E!

Kate Moss wore a vintage black strapless dress to attend the Cannes Film Festival in 1998 with then-boyfriend Johnny Depp.

caption Johnny Depp and Kate Moss attend the Cannes Film Festival in 1998. source Pool BENAINOUS/DUCLOS/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Kate Moss is regarded as one of the most recognizable supermodels in the world and a fashion icon.

Moss wore the feather-fringed gown again in 2004.

caption Kate Moss arrives at Coty’s 100th Anniversary Celebration at the American Museum of Natural History, New York City. source Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

She wore the dress while attending Coty’s 100th Anniversary Celebration at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Though Moss didn’t have her ’90s-era beau on her arm, she did pair the dress with a pair of ’90s-style square-toed heels.

Kate Middleton wore this Alexander McQueen gown to the BAFTAs in February 2017.

Prince William has been president of BAFTA since February 2010.

The Duchess wore the McQueen gown again in 2019 while attending the National Portrait Gala, although the neckline had been slightly altered.

caption Kate Middleton wears Alexander McQueen at the National Portrait Gala in 2019. source Karwai Tang/ WireImage/ Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge has been known to repeat many of her favorite clothing items.

Tiffany Haddish has famously worn her white Alexander McQueen gown four times.

Haddish first wore it to the premiere of her movie “Girls Trip,” then decided to bring it out again for her “SNL” hosting gig.

In her opening monologue on “SNL,” Haddish joked about getting her money’s worth from the $4,000 dress.

caption Tiffany Haddish during the Opening Monologue in Studio 8H on Saturday, November 11, 2017. source Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

“I feel like I should be able to wear what I want, when I want, however many times I want, as long as I Febreze it,” Haddish said.

Though Haddish wore a different dress on the red carpet, she wore the gown on stage at the 2018 Oscars.

caption Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph presenting at the 2018 Oscars. source Craig Sjodin/Getty Images

Haddish told W about the emotional moment she found out the price of the dress, which her stylist picked out for her.

“I should’ve known – wasn’t no price tag on that dress. So I wear it for ‘Girls Trip,’ and then they give me the receipt. When I saw the receipt, I cried. The dress was $4,122,” Haddish said. “I don’t care what nobody say – that’s a down payment on a car, that’s a medical bill. So, even though everyone says I shouldn’t wear the dress in public again, I’m wearing it.”

Haddish wore the dress again to the MTV Movie and TV Awards on June 18, 2018.

Kirsten Dunst wore this feminine, lace-covered Christian Lacroix to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in 2004.

caption Kirsten Dunst attends the 2004 Vanity Fair Oscars party. source Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images

Though she wasn’t up for an Academy Award, Dunst was nominated for Best Actress at the Empire Awards and for favorite on-screen match-up at the People’s Choice Awards for “Spider-Man 2.”

Thirteen years later, Dunst re-wore the Lacroix dress to an event in Paris.

caption Kirsten Dunst in January 2017. source David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

She wore it to the Theatre du Chatelet, where an opulent event exhibited a $50 million necklace called the Queen of Kalahari, on January 21, 2017.

Cate Blanchett is no stranger to recycling her fashion.

caption Cate Blanchett poses with her Golden Globe award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture in 2014. source Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

She wore this black lace Armani gown when she accepted her Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture in 2014. She won for “Blue Jasmine.”

She re-wore the black Armani gown during Cannes Film Festival in 2018.

caption Cate Blanchett walks onstage at the Opening Ceremony during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival in 2018. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

This wouldn’t be the last time that Blanchett would re-wear something from her closet.

Blanchett wore another Armani dress while attending a Giorgio Armani dinner party in 2014.

caption Cate Blanchett and director/screenwriter Andrew Upton attend a Giorgio Armani dinner in 2014. source Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Blanchett is a muse for Armani’s beauty line and was the first global beauty ambassador for the brand.

“He celebrates women in their glorious complexity and encourages an effortless chic,” she said of the designer.

She wore the same multicolored gown to accept the Philanthropy Award at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in 2019.

caption Cate Blanchett, winner of the Philanthropy Award, attends the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2019. source David M. Benett/Getty Images

Blanchett not only serves as a beauty ambassador and actress, but she’s also a philanthropist. As a UN goodwill ambassador, the actress has advocated for refugees and asylum-seekers around the world.

In 2007, she was named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.

She turned heads in this Aouadi Paris black dress with sheer, “tattooed” sleeves in 2015.

caption Cate Blanchett attends the 53rd New York Film Festival in 2015. source Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Blanchett attended a screening of her film “Carol” alongside Rooney Mara at the 53rd New York Film Festival.

Three years later, Blanchett wore the dress again to the American Film Institute’s 46th Life Achievement Award Gala.

caption Cate Blanchett attends the American Film Institute’s 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

The award went to George Clooney, who starred alongside Blanchett in the 2014 film “The Monuments Men.”

Helen Mirren wore this Dolce & Gabbana floral dress in 2013.

caption Helen Mirren arrives at the Jameson Empire Awards 2013 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on March 24, 2013. source Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

At the Jameson Empire Awards in March 2013, Mirren took issue with “Skyfall” director Sam Mendes’ acceptance speech for the “Legend” award.

“I don’t want to unduly pick on Sam Mendes, but when he spoke about his inspirations earlier this evening, I’m afraid not a single one of the people he mentioned was a woman,” Mirren said, according to the Huffington Post.

“Hopefully in five or 10 years, when Sam’s successor is collecting their Inspiration Award, the list will be slightly more balanced in terms of sexual makeup,” Mirren added.

“In the meantime, this one is for the girls,” Mirren said of receiving her own “Legend” award at the show.

Just two days later, Mirren wore the same dress to attend an event for The Prince’s Trust in London.

caption Helen Mirren attends The Prince’s Trust & Samsung Celebrate Success Awards at Odeon Leicester Square on March 26, 2013. source Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

In 2003, Prince Charles awarded Mirren with the title of Dame of the British Empire in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Meryl Streep first wore this American flag-printed shirt dress to the “Doubt” Paris photo-call in January 2009.

caption Meryl Streep attends “Doubt” Paris photo-call on January 19, 2009. source Julien Hekimian/WireImage/Getty Images

Other celebrities have also worn the patriotic dress designed by Catherine Malandrino, including Halle Berry, Julia Roberts, and Sharon Stone.

She kept the dress in her closet until the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

caption Streep speaks at the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on July 26, 2016. source Xinhua/Li Muzi/Getty Images

As Streep spoke in support of presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton, the dress was no doubt the perfect ensemble to celebrate the first woman ever to win a major party’s nomination.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone wore this gold and black strapless gown to the Vogue Beauty Awards in 2012.

caption Bollywood film actress Deepika Padukone poses during the Vogue Beauty Awards in Mumbai on August 1, 2012. source STRDEL/AFP/GettyImages

Vogue India named Padukone and Anushka Sharma as two of the award show’s best-dressed attendees.

Padukone proved a great dress never goes out of style when she wore the Dolce & Gabbana gown again to the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

caption Deepika Padukone attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Padukone appeared in the 2017 action-thriller “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” alongside Vin Diesel.