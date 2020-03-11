34 celebrities you didn’t know were related to the royal family

caption Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine 2015 Innovator Awards

These celebrities have royalty in their ancestry.

Earlier this year, Paris Hilton said a DNA kit showed she was a distant relative of Queen Elizabeth.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are also distant cousins to Queen Elizabeth.

Singer Ozzy Osbourne may be the Prince of Darkness, but he is also related to the last tsar of Russia.

Earlier this year, Paris Hilton revealed she has royal blood.

“My mom just did one of those 23andMe DNA kits and I am related to Marilyn Monroe and Queen Elizabeth,” she told Cosmopolitan.

But she’s not the only celebrity related to royals. Through ancestors who were monarchs or nobility, there are other celebrities who are distant cousins of Queen Elizabeth or nobility from other royal families.

Here are 34 celebrities who should be invited to the next royal family reunion.

Paris Hilton is a 20th cousin of the Queen through King Henry II. She’s also related to Marilyn Monroe.

caption Paris Hilton. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On her father’s side, Hilton is a descendant of King Henry II, who ruled from 1154 to 1189.

“When I was a baby, a psychic told my grandmother that I was going to be one of the most famous and photographed women in the world one day,” Hilton said. “Other psychics have said I’m related to Marilyn Monroe and things like that. My mom just did one of those 23andMe DNA kits and I am related to Marilyn Monroe and Queen Elizabeth.”

Actress Hilary Duff is an 18th cousin of Queen Elizabeth, according to a genealogy study.

caption Hilary Duff. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

According to CBS News, Duff is related to Alexander Spotswood, the 10th great-grandson of Edward III. Spotswood, who lived from 1676 to 1740, was an officer in the British Army and the Lieutenant Governor of Virginia.

In 2012, Duff was dubbed the “Most Royal Celebrity” in the US by FindMyPast.com.

Actor Ralph Fiennes is a distant cousin of Prince Charles.

caption Ralph Fiennes. source John Phillips/Getty Images

According to the Financial Times, they are eighth cousins.

They are related through James II of Scotland, who ruled during the 1400s. Fiennes, of course, is known for his work as Lord Voldemort in the “Harry Potter” series.

Actress Brooke Shields is the Queen’s 18th cousin, once removed.

caption Brooke Shields. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Shields traces her Royal lineage through French royalty before English. She is a descendant of King Henry IV of France, who was assassinated in 1610. The common ancestor she shares with the Queen is John of Gaunt, 1st Duke of Lancaster and son of England’s Edward III.

Jake Gyllenhaal and his sister, Maggie, are 19th cousins to the Queen.

caption Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

They traced their lineage back to King Edward III, who ruled from 1327 until 1377, according to CBS News.

Michael Douglas is the Queen’s 19th cousin, once removed.

caption Michael Douglas. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

Douglas’ common ancestor is also King Edward III.

Ellen DeGeneres is the Queen’s 19th cousin, twice removed, through King Edward III.

caption Ellen DeGeneres source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

According to the New England Genealogical Society, DeGeneres is also 15th cousins with the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton through Sir Thomas Fairfax and his wife, Agnes Gascoigne, who were both born in the 1400s.

Laura Dern is the Queen’s 19th cousin, three times removed.

caption Laura Dern. source Kevin Winter/ Getty Images

Dern, who is also related to Edward III, won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress at this year’s Oscars for “Marriage Story.”

Uma Thurman is a 21st cousin, once removed, of Queen Elizabeth.

caption Uma Thurman. source Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Their shared ancestor is King Edward I, who ruled from 1272 to 1307.

Kyra Sedgwick is also a 21st cousin, twice removed, of the Queen.

Sedgwick is related to the monarch through King Henry III, who ruled in the 13th century.

Actress Allison Janney is the Queen’s 22nd cousin, once removed.

caption Allison Janney source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Academy Award-winning actress and the Queen are related through Edward I, who was England’s king between 1272 and 1307.

Richard Gere is 22nd cousins, twice removed, with the Queen.

caption Richard Gere. source David McNew/Getty Images

They’re also related through Edward I.

Tom Hanks is a 24th cousin of the Queen.

caption Tom Hanks. source Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

They share the common ancestor of King John, whose reign was even earlier: 1199-1216.

Actress Sigourney Weaver is a 24th cousin of the Queen, once removed …

caption Sigourney Weaver attends the 2020 Oscars. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Weaver’s connection to royalty is through King Henry I.

… while actress Glenn Close is a 24th cousin, twice removed.

Like Tom Hanks, the seven-time Oscar nominee is related to the Queen through King John.

Beyoncé isn’t just Queen Bee, she’s also 25th cousins, once removed, with the actual Queen of England.

caption Beyoncé. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Beyoncé traces her royal roots through Louisiana, Acadia, and back to the French. The common ancestor she shares is King Henry II, who was Queen Elizabeth’s 24th great-grandfather.

Both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are distant relatives of royals.

caption Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine 2015 Innovator Awards

Pitt is slightly more royal (a 25th cousin, twice removed, of Queen). His common ancestor is Henry II, who ruled in the 12th century. Jolie’s connection to the royal family is through King Philip II of France, making her a 26th cousin of the Queen.

Alec Baldwin is 29th cousins, twice removed, with the Queen.

caption Alec Baldwin. source David Buchan/Getty Images

Baldwin and the Queen’s shared ancestor is Ethelred the Unready, who was born in the year 986.

Tilda Swinton is the direct descendant of Scottish royalty.

caption Tilda Swinton. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Swinton traces her lineage to Scottish king Robert the Bruce. Robert battled Edward I for control of Scotland as popularized in the film “Braveheart.”

Johnny Depp may be a 20th cousin of Queen Elizabeth.

caption Johnny Depp. source John Phillips/Getty Images

Dr. Nick Barratt, a genealogist with “Who Do You Think You Are?,” established a possible connection between Depp and the royal family.

“When I examined Johnny’s history I discovered a likely connection to the royal family. I’ve since established the family tree that demonstrates how. You have to go back more than 500 years to reach the point where his ancestors become royal,” Dr. Barratt said.

British actor Hugh Grant is a 9th cousin, once removed, of Queen Elizabeth.

caption Hugh Grant. source Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Grant could trace his lineage back to King Henry VII of England and King James IV of Scotland. Grant is also distantly related to George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Alexander Hamilton.

Both Madonna and Guy Richie have royal connections of their own.

caption Madonna and Guy Richie. source Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

According to the New England Historic Genealogical Society, the former couple both have royal relatives.

Madonna is a 9th cousin, once removed, of the Duchess of of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles. Meanwhile, Richie is 6th cousins with the Dutchess of Cambridge and was invited to her wedding to Prince William.

Celine Dion is also a 9th cousin, once removed, to the Duchess of Cornwall.

caption Celine Dion. source Jesse Grant/Getty Images

The singer is also distantly related to Madonna. They’re 10th cousins, once and twice removed, sharing two different ancestors.

Elle Fanning may have played a princess, but she and her sister Dakota are direct descendants of King Edward III.

caption Elle and Dakota Fanning. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Edward III reigned during the start of the Hundred Years’ War. The sisters are also 21st cousins of the Duchess of Cambridge.

He was the true heir to the Iron Throne on “Game of Thrones,” and Kit Harington and wife, Rose Leslie, have royal blood in real life.

caption Rose Leslie and Kit Harington. source Anthony Harvey/Stringer/Getty

Both claim their royal lineage through King Charles II and are distantly related. Harington’s royal connection is through his grandmother, Lavender Cecilia Denny, and Leslie’s through her mother, Candida Mary Sibyl Leslie.

Bill Hader discovered he is a descendant of both Edward I and Roman Emperor Charlemagne.

caption Bill Hader. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“I mean, the conqueror of Europe? I couldn’t even get the coffeemaker to work this morning,” Hader said after discovering the relation on the show “Finding Your Roots.”

Benedict Cumberbatch played his own ancestor King Richard III.

caption Benedict Cumberbatch. source Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

The “Sherlock” actor played the 15th-century king in a BBC adaptation of Shakespeare’s “War of the Roses” plays called “The Hollow Crown.”

Genealogists said they are second cousins, 16 times removed.

Before she married Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was already distantly related to the royal family.

caption Meghan Markle. source Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

She is a direct descendant of King Edward III, who ruled from 1327 until 1377, which makes her and Prince Harry 17th cousins.

The Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, is related to both English and Russian royalty.

caption Ozzy Osbourne. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Through DNA testing, the British rocker found out that he is related to Russian Tsar Nicholas II and English King George I.