24 talent show losers who proved judges wrong by going on to have super successful careers

Winning a TV talent contest can be great for your career – just ask Carrie Underwood or Kelly Clarkson.

But losing doesn’t mean your career is over. These “losers” have all gone on to have successful careers.

Beyoncé appeared on “Star Search” as part of a girl group, Girls Tyme. Clearly, losing didn’t slow her down.

Losing a TV talent competition isn’t career-ending.

In fact, many winners disappear into obscurity while those they beat go on to have successful careers. For example, more people know of Katharine McPhee than of Taylor Hicks, the winner of McPhee’s season on “American Idol,” and shows like “Star Search” passed on huge future stars like Justin Timberlake and Aaliyah.

Keep reading to see 24 of the most successful talent show losers in TV history.

Jennifer Hudson’s elimination from “American Idol” was controversial to say the least. She went on to win an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and multiple Grammys.

caption Hudson finished seventh on her season of “American Idol.” source Scott Gris and Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Hudson finished seventh on her season of “American Idol,” but her performance in “Dreamgirls” won her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. She’s also appeared in films such as “Sex and the City,” “The Secret Life of Bees,” and in the live-TV musical “Hairspray Live.”

She joined the UK version of “The Voice” as a judge in 2016, and became the first female coach to win. Hudson then switched to the American version for seasons 13 and 15.

Most recently, Hudson starred as Grizabella in the much-maligned live-action “Cats” movie.

Watch Hudson wow the judges at her audition here.

One Direction may have placed third on “The X Factor” in 2010, but they went on to sell millions of albums.

caption Zayn Malik (top middle) left the band in March 2015. source ITV – Independent Television and Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

One Direction’s debut single “What Makes You Beautiful” was Sony Music’s most pre-ordered single ever.

Watch them on “The X Factor” here.

Beyoncé was on “Star Search” as part of the group Girls Tyme — they would later become Destiny’s Child. The rest is history.

caption Beyonce. source CBS and Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Beyoncé actually used a clip from her “Star Search” audition in her song “***Flawless.”

While her group lost, she has since become a cultural icon. Her 2016 album “Lemonade” was the world’s best-selling album of that year, and according to Billboard, all six of her solo studio albums have surpassed one million in sales, and all debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Watch Girls Tyme on “Star Search” here.

Christina Aguilera had a commanding stage presence even as a 9-year-old on “Star Search.” Her voice continues to amaze listeners decades later.

caption She has the same mannerisms. source CBS and Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After losing “Star Search,” Aguilera went on to join the cast of “The Mickey Mouse Club,” where she met fellow future superstars Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, and Ryan Gosling. The pop princess has won five Grammy Awards, a Latin Grammy Award, and even boasts a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She hasn’t strayed too far from talent shows either – she’s been a judge on “The Voice” for six seasons.

Watch Aguilera rock the stage at age 9 here.

Justin Timberlake is a massive star who performed at the Super Bowl for the third time, but he got his start as a kid on “Star Search.”

caption He went by the name Justin Randall (his middle name). source CBS and Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Timberlake is one of the most famous people on the planet, but before he was performing at the Super Bowl or singing classic hits like “Bye Bye Bye” with *NSYNC, Timberlake was performing country music on “Star Search.”

See one of Justin Randall’s performances here.

Most people know that LeAnn Rimes was a child prodigy — she’s the youngest person ever to win a Grammy (she was 14). But it’s not as commonly known that she first appeared on “Star Search” in 1991.

caption Rimes was only 8 when she sang on the show. source CBS and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Rimes was only 14 when she won a Grammy for her cover of the song “Blue,” and has since sold over 37 million records worldwide.

See Rimes appear on “Star Search” here – she starts singing at 1:50.

Britney Spears didn’t win “Star Search,” but she did go on to become one of the most famous people on the planet.

caption Spears was just 11 years old when she competed on the show. source CBS and Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Spears might get a lot of flak for lip-syncing, or for not having the best voice, but all you need to do to prove naysayers wrong is show them Spears on “Star Search.”

Even the kid who beat her thought she was a star. Marty Thomas, the 12-year-old who knocked her out of the competition, told ABC News “I remember walking offstage thinking, ‘She’s going to beat me.'”

Watch Spears prove she had an amazing voice even as a kid here.

Amy Schumer landed in fourth place on “Last Comic Standing,” but went on to become a household name.

caption Schumer also wrote “Trainwreck.” source NBCUniversal and Noam Galai/Getty Images

Schumer has been running her own successful show on Comedy Central called “Inside Amy Schumer,” which has won a Peabody Award and two Emmys. She also wrote and starred in “Trainwreck,” one of the biggest movie hits of 2015.

Listen to Schumer talk about her time on the show right after her elimination here.

Aaliyah wowed judges when she performed “My Funny Valentine” on “Star Search” in 1989, though she didn’t win. She continued to wow critics until her untimely death in 2001.

caption Aaliyah was only 10 when she appeared on the show. source CBS and George De Sota/Getty Images

Even though Aaliyah had a tragically short career, she still made quite the impact on the music industry. Billboard lists her as one of the greatest R&B artists ever.

Check out Aaliyah on “Star Search” here.

Lucy Hale is the most successful contestant from “American Juniors,” despite only making it to the top five. Her new CW show “Katy Keene” premiered in February.

caption Hale has recently focused on her acting career. source Fox and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

After losing “American Juniors” Hale pivoted to an acting career, becoming a household name as Aria Montgomery on “Pretty Little Liars.” She also released a country album named “Road Between” in 2014.

See Hale perform on “American Juniors” here.

Adam Lambert was the runner-up of the eighth season of “American Idol.” He’s been touring as part of Queen + Adam Lambert since 2014.

caption Lambert has stayed true to his glam-rock roots. source Kevin Winter and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lambert lost to Kris Allen, someone we haven’t really heard from lately, but has since been nominated for a Grammy, and touring the world as part of the combo act Queen + Adam Lambert, where he performs lead vocals instead of the late Freddy Mercury.

Watch Adam Lambert audition for “Idol” with the Queen classic “Bohemian Rhapsody” here.

Sutton Foster lost to fellow Broadway star Richard Blake on a 1990 episode of “Star Search.” You can currently see on her TV Land’s “Younger.”

caption Foster plays a 41-year-old posing as a 27-year-old on “Younger.” source CBS and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Foster recently recalled her time on “Star Search” during her appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Post-“Star Search,” Foster has won two Tony Awards, and currently stars on TV Land’s “Younger.”

Watch Foster’s appearance on “Star Search” – and her conversation with Colbert about it – here.

Chris Daughtry was a fan-favorite during his season of “American Idol.” His band Daughtry put out multiple hits after he came in fourth place.

caption He doesn’t appear to have aged since his time on “Idol.” source Stephen Sugarman and Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Daughtry is only behind show-winners Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood in terms of number of album sales of an “Idol” contestant. His band has sold over 7 million albums in the US alone.

Most recently, the singer placed second on “The Masked Singer” in December 2019. He was the Rottweiler.

See Daughtry’s audition for the show here.

Kellie Pickler only came in sixth on “American Idol,” but she made a big impression. She’s released multiple albums and hosted a daytime talk show “Pickler & Ben” until May 2019.

caption The show aired on CMT. source Vince Bucci and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

After losing on “American Idol,” Pickler appeared on “Dancing with the Stars” with partner Derek Hough and won.

Pickler was popular for her bubbly personality, and was even called the “next Jessica Simpson.” Since her time on “Idol,” she’s won multiple CMT Awards.

Watch her slay fellow “Idol” alum Kelly Clarkson’s song “Since U Been Gone” in her audition here.

Haley Reinhart didn’t win her season of “American Idol,” but her cover of “Can’t Help Falling in Love” was the background song of a viral Extra commercial.

caption Reinhart has also released three albums. source Daniel Boczarski and Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Reinhart’s cover of “Can’t Help Falling in Love” was part of the reason why this Extra commercial went viral. She was also the first “Idol” contestant to perform at famous Chicago festival Lollapalooza.

Check out her audition here.

Katharine McPhee followed her second-place finish on “American Idol” with a starring role on NBC’s “Smash.”

caption McPhee famously covered “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree.” source Vince Bucci and Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

McPhee may have lost to the forgettable Taylor Hicks on “American Idol,” but has since become famous for her role as Karen on “Smash.” She’s starred CBS’ drama “Scorpion” for four seasons, until its cancellation in 2018.

McPhee also took her talents to the real Broadway stage when she starred in “Waitress,” and was playing Jenna when the musical closed in January 2020.

Watch McPhee’s audition here.

Carly Rae Jepsen came in second on “Canadian Idol,” but that didn’t stop her from releasing one of the catchiest songs of all time: “Call Me Maybe.”

caption Jepsen was then discovered by her fellow Canadian, Justin Bieber. source CTV and Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe” was certified Diamond, meaning that it was downloaded or sold 10 million times in the US alone. It was viewed one billion times on YouTube.

Few people know that Jepsen got her first big break on “Canadian Idol” when she was just 21 years old.

See her audition for the show here.

Fifth Harmony competed on “The X Factor” in 2012 and placed third. They released their self-titled third album in August 2017.

caption Camila Cabello (top far left) announced her departure from the group in December 2016. source Frazer Harrison and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Fifth Harmony started their “X Factor” journey as Lylas, then changed their name to 1432, before settling on the fan-generated Fifth Harmony.

After their third-place finish, they released inescapable songs like “Work From Home” and “Worth It.”

Though the band has since broken up, all five members have kept busy.

See their cover of Ellie Goulding’s “Anything Could Happen” on the show here.

Katie Stevens described her time on “American Idol” as “forgettable.” She’s since made a name for herself as an actress on shows like “Faking It” and “The Bold Type.”

caption Stevens is more focused on acting now. source Kevin Winter and Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

When speaking with Insider, Stevens said that she thought she was “the person that was the most forgettable” on “Idol.” She even had to get a job at Sprinkles Cupcakes after her elimination from the ninth season in order to make ends meet.

She’s found more success as an actress. Her show “The Bold Type” has been a huge success and is in the middle of its fourth season.

See Stevens’ audition here.

Mandisa might not be a household name, but she is a five-time Grammy nominee who got her start on the fifth season of “American Idol.”

caption Mandisa came in ninth place on her season. source Stephen Shugerman and Jason Davis/Getty Images

Mandisa is well-known within the Christian music scene. Her last album, “Overcomer,” won a Grammy for the Best Contemporary Christian Album.

Watch Mandisa’s audition for “Idol” here.

Susan Boyle might be the most famous person to come out of “Britain’s Got Talent,” but she didn’t actually win. Her rendition of “I Dreamed A Dream” has been viewed over 240 million times.

caption Boyle is from Scotland. source ITV and Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Boyle’s audition for “Britain’s Got Talent” remains one of the most memorable auditions in the show’s history, proving that you can’t judge a book by its cover. Since her time on the show she’s released seven successful albums.

Watch Boyle’s jaw-dropping audition here.

Heather Morris appeared on “So You Think You Can Dance” but didn’t make it past the audition round. She became a breakout character on “Glee” as the delightfully dim cheerleader Brittany.

caption Morris also appeared on “Dancing with the Stars.” source Fox

After getting eliminated from “So You Think You Can Dance,” Morris went on to backup dance for Beyoncé – which led to her role on “Glee.”

Morris was originally brought on set to teach the cast the “Single Ladies” choreography, but the writers liked her so much they wrote her a role.

Watch Morris audition for “So You Think You Can Dance” here.

Lauren Alaina was the runner-up on the 10th season of “American Idol.” She had her first No. 1 song “Road Less Traveled” in 2017.

caption Alaina lost to Scotty McCreery. source Chris McKay and Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The later seasons of “American Idol” were not the most memorable, but Alaina managed to turn her time on the show into a successful music career.

Her duet with Kane Brown, “What Ifs,” was on five different Billboard charts at once. She and Brown became the first artists to simultaneously top five country charts.

See Alaina’s 2011 audition here.

Jackie Evancho was just 10 years old when she came in second on “America’s Got Talent.” She’s released six albums since 2010.

caption Evancho also sang at President Trump’s inauguration in 2016. source Ethan Miller and Alex Wong/Getty Images

Jaws dropped when Evancho began singing on “America’s Got Talent” – and her eventual loss upset many.

She’s since released seven albums, one of which was a platinum-selling EP, and performed at the 2016 inauguration.

See Evancho’s audition here.