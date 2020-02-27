50 photos of celebrities wearing sweatpants show they’re just like us

caption Jennifer Garner, Kate Middleton, and Lisa Rinna were all spotted wearing sweats. source Getty

A-listers are often spotted wearing sweatpants in everyday life.

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian have all been spotted in sweats.

Celebrities, including Mel B, Samira Wiley, and Paris Hilton, often wear sweatpants at airports for ultimate comfort while traveling.

Some celebrities took a bolder approach to the humble sweatpant, like Justin Bieber’s bright pink sweatsuit, and Celine Dion’s sweats and matching floor-length jacket.

While celebrities are known for wearing expensive outfits from famous designers on the red carpet, these A-listers like to dress down when they’re not in the spotlight.

Everyone from the Kardashians to Justin Bieber has been spotted on the streets, in the airports, and on set wearing sweatpants of some kind.

Keep scrolling to see what your favorite celebrities look like when they dress down.

On a tour of the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative at Bond Primary School, Kate Middleton wore sweatpants.

caption Kate Middleton. source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty

Sweatpants are even good enough for royalty.

In Los Angeles, Hilary Duff was seen walking through a parking lot in grey sweatpants.

caption Hilary Duff. source BG015/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty

She paired the sweats with a denim jacket.

On her way to the gym, Katie Holmes was seen wearing sweats and a purse.

caption Katie Holmes. source Say Cheese!/ Getty

She looked cozy as she headed out.

Robert Downey Jr. paired his sweats with a beanie.

caption Robert Downey Jr. source PG/Bauer-Griffin/ Getty

The satchel also adds something extra to this outfit.

In 2019, Shaquille O’Neal was spotted wearing sweats while attending a taping for “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

caption Shaquille O’Neal. source BG017/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty

The athlete paired the sweats with quirky shoes.

Lisa Rinna clutched her Louis Vuitton fanny pack while wearing Free City sweats.

caption Lisa Rinna. source BG015/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty

If you look closely, she’s also wearing Adidas sandals.

In 2019, Geena Davis sported her sweatpants to the airport in Los Angeles.

caption Geena Davis. source SMXRF/Star Max / Getty

Her kitschy purse also has eyes.

Angela Bassett arrived at her taping at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in a green tracksuit.

caption Angela Bassett. source BG017/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty

The red shoes add even more color to this bright look.

Jennifer Lopez made sweatpants chic when she paired hers with a fun sweater.

caption Jennifer Lopez. source BG002/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty

In this picture, the musician and actress was leaving Barneys in New York.

Sarah Jessica Parker wore her grey sweats on the set of her HBO show “Divorce.”

caption Sarah Jessica Parker source Josiah Kamau/ Getty

The actress decided to pair her sweats with heels.

Shania Twain paired her sweats with a scarf and a hat.

caption Shania Twain. source gotpap/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

If you look closely, you can see that the musician is also wearing Louis Vuitton boots.

Spotted at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Kendall Jenner wore black sweats and a green sweater.

caption Kendall Jenner. source Jackson Lee/ Getty

The sunglasses really round out her look.

Likewise, Kylie Jenner was seen wearing tight sweats in 2018.

caption Kylie Jenner. source gotpap/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty

She paired the look with see-through heels.

The Jenners’ older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, wore sweats to a street fair in Los Angeles.

caption Kourtney Kardashian. source gotpap/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty

The sneakers are a great addition to the look.

Kim Kardashian also followed the trend, wearing her Adidas sweats in New York City.

caption Kim Kardashian. source Robert Kamau/ Getty

Like Kendall, she also paired them with sunglasses.

Jennifer Garner wore her sweatpants with Ugg boots in Los Angeles.

caption Jennifer Garner. source BG004/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty

The zip-up sweatshirt no doubt makes the actress extra comfortable on her walk.

Ben Affleck was all about comfort in this look from 2019.

caption Ben Affleck. source PG/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Perhaps, hiding in his hood was a way to avoid the paparazzi … or he just wanted to be more comfortable.

In 2017, Victoria Beckham was photographed climbing out of a car in New York City in her sweatpants.

caption Victoria Beckham. source Marc Piasecki/ Getty

Her sneakers perfectly complement the pants.

Amy Schumer was spotted walking the streets of New York in her sweats in 2018.

caption Amy Schumer. source Raymond Hall/ Getty

The layered look is perfect for a winter day in New York.

At the Los Angeles International Airport, Mel B from the Spice Girls was spotted wearing green sweats.

caption Mel B. source BG023/ Bauer-Griffin / Getty

She matched the outfit with a green hat.

Charlize Theron went super casual during her walk through Los Angeles in 2018.

caption Charlize Theron. source BG010/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty

The hat and sunglasses give her an incognito vibe.

Paris Hilton’s Moschino sweatsuit was entirely pink, which is her signature color.

caption Paris Hilton. source BG023/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty

The pink hat and backpack only enhance the look.

Justin Bieber also wore a pink sweatsuit when he was spotted leaving a restaurant in New York City.

caption Justin Bieber. source Pierre Suu/ Getty

His wife, Hailey Bieber, trailed behind him in her own comfy outfit.

Actress Samira Wiley happily walked through the Los Angeles International Airport in her sweatpants.

caption Samira Wiley. source BG023/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty

Although the outfit is simple, the “Orange Is the New Black” actress brought it up a notch by adding colorful sneakers.

“Game of Thrones” actor Sophie Turner switched her cloak for this sweatsuit.

caption Sophie Turner. source SMXRF/ Star Max/ Getty

Her husband, Joe Jonas, appears to be dressed in slacks and boots during their walk in Los Angeles.

Jack Black once wore gold sweats with a purple T-shirt.

caption Jack Black. source BG017 /Bauer-Griffin/ Getty

Look closely and you can see that the actor is carrying a suit.

Billie Eilish rolled up one leg of her sweatpants on the street in Los Angeles.

caption Billie Eilish. source BG017/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty

Her signature green hair is also prominently featured.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry were seen holding hands in Paris while wearing sweats.

caption Liam Payne and Maya Henry. source Marc Piasecki/ Getty

They look like a comfy couple.

James Van Der Beek was photographed sporting grey sweats in 2019.

caption James Van Der Beek. source phamous2/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty

He was all smiles for the cameras.

During New York Fashion Week, Gigi Hadid was seen wearing a crop top and sweats.

caption Gigi Hadid. source Getty

These sweatpants have a dropped crotch design.

In 2017, Norm MacDonald was seen wearing sweats in Los Angeles.

caption Norm MacDonald. source gotpap/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The comedian is also wearing a UCLA sweatshirt.

Eva Longoria wore simple grey sweats while in Los Angeles.

caption Eva Longoria source BG015/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty

She looked comfortable on a sunny day.

Julianne Hough wore loose, black sweats in 2017.

caption Julianne Hough. source BG020/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty

The all-black outfit looks great on the dancer.

Tobey Maguire also tried out the sweatpants look in Los Angeles in 2018.

caption Tobey Maguire. source BG002/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty

Maguire traded in his red Spider-Man suit for this all-black look.

Spotted at the airport in Taipei, Taiwan, Celine Dion donned scrunched sweats and gold heels.

caption Celine Dion. source VCG/ Getty

The matching jacket really steals the show with this outfit.

Donald Glover wore a simple sweatpant in 2018.

caption Donald Glover. source BG022/ Bauer-Griffin / Getty

He’s also sporting a simple T-shirt with a scoop neckline.

Megan Fox was seen wearing ripped sweats in 2018.

caption Megan Fox. source BG023/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty

Her sunglasses and purse are great additions to a simple look.

Jessica Alba was seen at the airport wearing a sweatsuit.

caption Jessica Alba. source BG023/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty

She paired the outfit with a simple jacket.

Ryan Seacrest looked casual in his sweat outfit in 2018.

caption Ryan Seacrest. source BG002/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty

Like many other celebrities, he added a hat and glasses to complete the look.

Dakota Fanning paired her bright red sweats with a simple white T-shirt.

caption Dakota Fanning. source Getty

She also donned red glasses to match.

Musician Rita Ora wore the same bright red sweats.

caption Rita Ora. source Marc Piasecki /Getty

These sweatpants were designed by Adidas.

In New York City, Jesse McCartney was photographed in his sweats.

caption Jesse McCartney. source MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

A grey jacket is a perfect match for these dark sweats.

At the Los Angeles International Airport, Susan Sarandon sported a sweatsuit, a jacket, and a hat.

caption Susan Sarandon source Niceguy/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty

She also decided to add red sunglasses to her look that day.

Iggy Azalea and her all-grey outfit were spotted at LAX.

caption Iggy Azalea. source starzfly/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty

She’s head-to-toe grey in this outfit.

Adam Levine performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in his sweat pants.

caption Adam Levine. source BG017/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty

He also wore a T-shirt, which he rolled up at the sleeves.

Kate Mara wore her sweats while grocery shopping in Los Angeles.

caption Kate Mara. source BG015/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty

A simple denim jacket made this look that much better.

Shia LaBeouf is yet another celebrity caught wearing sweats at LAX.

caption Shia LaBeouf. source starzfly/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty

He paired this outfit with a hat and a backpack.

Here, Lori Loughlin was spotted in her sweats, a contrast from the Birkin bag she was holding.

caption Lori Loughlin. source gotpap/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty

She’s also wearing sunglasses and sandals.

Billie Lourd proved celebrities really are just like us when she was photographed pumping her own gas in sweats.

caption Billie Lourd. source David Aguilera/ Getty

The actress is also wearing a David Bowie T-shirt.

Lena Dunham was photographed leaving a taping of “AOL Build” in New York City wearing sweatpants and a long coat.

caption Lena Dunham. source Alessio Botticelli/ Getty

She looks great in this cozy look.