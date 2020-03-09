18 celebrities you didn’t know were naturally blonde

caption Kate Winslet in 1996 and 1997. source SGranitz/WireImage/CBS/Getty Images

While some say blondes have more fun, these naturally sandy-haired celebrities decided to ditch their lighter locks.

Emma Stone, Kate Winslet, and Cynthia Nixon decided to dye their blonde hair fiery red.

Others, like Jennifer Lawrence and Katy Perry, dyed their hair dark before returning to their natural color.

While plenty of celebrities have dyed their hair blonde since entering Hollywood, other stars have taken the opposite route.

Many celebrities including Cynthia Nixon, Cole Sprouse, and Sofia Vergara dyed their hair a different shade to expand their acting opportunities.

Others did it to feel more like themselves, surprisingly enough.

Here are 18 celebrities you might not know are naturally blonde.

Emma Stone may be famous for her fiery red locks, but she’s actually a natural blonde.

caption Emma Stone in 2017. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

“My hair grows out blonde, but my coloring is similar to that of a redhead,” she told Refinery 29. “So … I really like having red hair. I’m a natural blonde, but I really like the red.”

Angelina Jolie has had dark hair for most of her film career but was born blonde.

caption Angelina Jolie in 1999 and 2018. source Diane Freed/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jolie has reportedly said her mother was the first one to dye her hair dark.

“My natural color is dark blonde. But when I was 4 or 5, my mother dyed my hair dark brown, and she decided to keep it that way. And I stuck with that,” she said.

Leighton Meester is a natural blonde, but dyed her hair to play queen bee Blair Waldorf on “Gossip Girl.”

caption Leighton Meester in 2003 and 2007. source Jeffrey Mayer/James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

Josh Schwartz, co-creator of “Gossip Girl,” told The Hollywood Reporter that they asked Meester to dye her hair darker when she auditioned in order to differentiate her character from bubbly blonde Serena.

“Leighton was a blonde when she came in to read, but Blake was the blonde, so we asked her to color her hair,” he said. “A risky move on her part in the middle of pilot season, but she did a sink-rinse dye job to audition as a brunette.”

Robin Lord Taylor dyed his light locks jet black to play Oswald Cobblepot on “Gotham.”

caption Robin Lord Taylor in 2011 and 2017. source Michael Loccisano/Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Taylor joked to Glamour about having to constantly keep up with his darker look.

“When my roots come in, it starts to look like my hair is levitating off of my head,” he said. “Because it’s so light underneath, I’m like, ‘Is my hair falling out? Oh no, I’m just blond.'”

Amy Adams has been a redhead throughout her career, but her natural hair is a lot lighter.

caption Amy Adams in 1999 and 2017. source Mirek Towski/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In an interview with the New York Times’ TimesTalk, Adams said dyeing her strawberry blonde hair a darker shade of red helped her get better roles.

“Based on roles that I was getting called in for, people were responding to certain types of characters with me as a blonde and the minute I went red, it was quirky and fun instead of flirtatious and dumb,” she said.

Jennifer Lawrence rocked brunette hair in “The Hunger Games,” but has naturally blonde hair.

caption Jennifer Lawrence in 2008 and 2012. source ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan/Vera Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images

Since the series ended, however, the star has since gone back to blonde.

OG fans of the “Riverdale” heartthrob might know that Cole Sprouse’s hair is naturally blonde.

caption Cole Sprouse in 2005 and 2019. source John Sciulli/WireImage/Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

When Sprouse got his start on the Disney Channel’s “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” alongside his twin brother Dylan, his hair was much lighter. He later dyed his hair to play Jughead Jones on “Riverdale.”

Sprouse spoke to Glamour in 2017 about his dramatic hair transformation to play Jughead.

“I do it every two weeks or so. It’s not bad,” he said. “I’m fitting into it a little more. I miss the blond, but people tell my brother and I apart more easily now, so that helps.”

Sofia Vergara dyed her blonde hair darker in order to please casting agents.

caption Sofia Vergara in 2000 and 2020. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“I’m a natural blonde, like my siblings,” she told Parade in July 2011. “When I started auditioning for American acting roles, they didn’t know where to put me. A blonde Latina? In LA, they’re used to Latin women looking more Mexican. But if you go to Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia, everybody is blonde.”

Kristen Stewart has been both blonde and brunette over the years, but her natural color is dirty blonde.

caption Kristen Stewart in 2000 and 2013. source Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive/Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

Stewart’s natural hair color can be seen in her first high-profile movie, “Panic Room” with Jodie Foster, when she was just 12 years old.

Mandy Moore was born with sandy blonde hair, though you might have thought she was actually a brunette.

caption Mandy Moore in 1990 and 2018. source The LIFE Picture Collection/John Shearer/Getty Images

Moore told Entertainment Weekly she dyed her hair to get into character for her role in “A Walk to Remember,” which would launch her acting career.

“There was a real significance to coloring my hair. As silly as it sounds, there was a real significance in the way that people saw me, but also in the way that I carried myself and that I saw myself,” she said. “It was the last little piece of the puzzle I think in terms of getting into the character.”

Olivia Wilde may rock slightly lighter hair now, but this blonde-turned-brunette didn’t always love her natural shade.

caption Olivia Wilde in 2003 and 2015. source Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic/Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“I’m a natural blonde, but I feel like a brunette,” she told Bang! Showbiz. “I feel people treat me now how I should be treated. People used to be shocked when I was a blonde that I wasn’t stupid.”

When Katy Perry first came onto the scene, she had black hair. However, she was born a blonde.

caption Katy Perry in 2010 and 2017. source George Pimentel/WireImage/Todd Williamson/Getty Images

“I’m naturally the most boring dishwater squirrel brown. So I’ve been playing with colors since I was 15,” she told Glamour.

In throwback photos posted to Perry’s Instagram account, the “Never Worn White” singer appears to have sandy blonde hair.

“True Blood” star Deborah Ann Woll dyed her hair red years before appearing on the show.

caption Deborah Ann Woll in 2016 and 2013. source Michael Stewart/Michael Yaris/WBTV/Getty Images

“As a fair-skinned blonde, I disappeared into the background,” she told Elle in 2009. “I’ve always been a loner, so I suppose dyeing my hair red was a way to say, ‘I’m here, I exist, I’m a human being and you can’t just push me aside.'”

Eddie Redmayne has dark hair now, but his natural hair is lighter.

caption Eddie Redmayne in 2005 and 2015. source Tim Whitby/Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images

Redmayne’s hair is a strawberry blonde color, but he dyed it soon after entering the film industry.

Kate Winslet dyed her hair red to play Rose in “Titanic” but is a natural blonde.

caption Kate Winslet in 1996 and 1997. source SGranitz/WireImage/CBS/Getty Images

Dyeing her hair flaming red wasn’t easy, however, especially when she was in the water so much.

Winslet told InStyle, “It was quite damaged from all those water scenes and from re-dyeing it red so many times.”

Winslet dyed her hair lighter soon after the Hollywood blockbuster was released.

Ariel Winter wore her hair black while acting on “Modern Family,” but she’s a natural blonde.

caption Ariel Winter in 2006 and 2018. source Michael Buckner/Tommaso Boddi/WireImage/Getty Images

“I have dirty blonde hair and really dark eyebrows and dark eyes,” she told People. “I’ve dyed it so many times in the past so really the most important thing for me with my hair now is trying to keep my hair healthy.”

Winter has also experimented with red hair.

Brad Pitt’s smoldering look and dark hair may seem au naturel, but his real hair color is dirty blond.

caption Brad Pitt in 1988 and 2017. source Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic/Michael Putland/Getty Images

Brad Pitt has arguably been a hair icon since he first hit screens in the 1980s, but you might not know his natural color is sandy blonde.

Cynthia Nixon of “Sex and the City” is also a natural blonde who dyed her hair red for a role.

caption Cynthia Nixon in 2016 and 2001. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

“[I’m] not a redhead. [I’m] a natural blonde. A little enhanced at the moment, but a natural blonde,” she told TODAY in 2015. “Kim [Cattrall] and Sarah [Jessica Parker] were blonde, so we wanted to mix it up a little. Then it became like an emblem for the character – she’s so fiery; she’s a redhead.”