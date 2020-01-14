21 celebrities who became mothers after 40

caption Chloë Sevigny is pregnant at 45. source Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

More and more women, not just celebrities, are choosing to become mothers later in life.

Whether it’s through IVF, adoption, surrogacy, or natural conception, these 21 celebrities all became moms after they turned 40.

Chloë Sevigny just confirmed she is pregnant for the first time at 45, while Cameron Diaz, who is 47, recently welcomed a baby girl.

In January 2020, Chloë Sevigny revealed she is pregnant for the first time, at 45. She confirmed the news after she was spotted on the streets of New York City alongside her boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic.

She’s far from the only Hollywood star to become a mother later in life. From Diane Keaton and Madonna to Angela Bassett and Cameron Diaz, plenty of celebrities were in their 40s when they became moms.

Keep scrolling to learn more about 21 celebs who became parents after they turned 40.

Chloë Sevigny was spotted sporting a new boyfriend and a new baby bump in January 2020. This will be the first child for the 45-year-old actress.

caption Chloë Sevigny attends the 2019 IFP Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 2, 2019. source Roy Rochlin/WireImage/Getty Images

According to TMZ, the “American Horror Story” star was spotted on the streets of NYC on January 6 alongside her new boyfriend, Sinisa Mackovic. Notably, she was also rocking a baby bump!

Her rep confirmed to USA Today that their little bundle of joy is expected to arrive this spring.

Back in 2016, Sevigny shared that she believes the key to having great skin is not having kids. “I think it’s not having had a baby yet. Because I think the baby wear and tear and stress on your body is part of the reason why people say, ‘Why do you still look so young?’ I really think that that unfortunately ages women, especially when they have children in their 30s, not in their 20s. So I think, first and foremost, it’s that and genetics,” she told W Magazine.

Janet Jackson was 50 years old when she announced she was pregnant with her first son, who was born in January 2017.

caption Janet Jackson in May 2019. source David Becker/Getty Images for Park MGM

Jackson announced she was pregnant in October 2016. The singer had previously halted her tour in April that year so she and her then-husband, Wissam Al Mana, could focus on “planning our family.”

She gave birth to her son, Eissa Al Mana, in January 2017.

“For someone like me, raised in show business where self-concern is always a priority, how fortunate I am now to be concerned, first and foremost, with the welfare of someone else. Day after day and night after night, holding my baby in my arms, I am at peace. I am blessed. I feel bliss. In those moments, all is right with the world,” she told Billboard.

Eva Longoria was 42 when she revealed she was pregnant with her son.

caption Eva Longoria attends the premiere of “Overboard” at Regency Village Theatre on April 30, 2018. source David Livingston/Getty Images

Longoria revealed she was pregnant with her son in December 2017. Six months later, the “Desperate Housewives” star gave birth to her son, Santiago.

This is Longoria’s first child, though her husband, Jose Baston, has three other children from his previous marriage.

“Santi was meant to be with me at this stage in my life. I’m patient, I don’t work as much – even if it doesn’t seem that way! It’s the right time,” Longoria told Parents Latina in 2019.

Cameron Diaz, 47, announced on Instagram in January that she and Benji Madden had welcomed their first child, Raddix.

caption Cameron Diaz at SiriusXM’s Town Hall on April 5, 2016. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Diaz – who retired from acting in 2014 – revealed she and her husband, Good Charlotte front man Benji Madden, had welcomed a daughter. Baby Raddix was reportedly born in December 2019.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” Diaz wrote. “While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details,” she continued.

Hoda Kotb adopted her first daughter, Haley, when she was 52. She adopted Hope two years later.

caption Hoda Kotb visits Build to discuss her new book “You Are My Happy” at Build Studio on March 12, 2019. source Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

The “Today” co-anchor revealed on her show that she had adopted her first child, a daughter named Haley Joy, in 2017. In April 2019, she and her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, adopted another girl, Hope Catherine.

Kotb has discussed her journey to motherhood in the past, opening up about how a battle with breast cancer left her unable to conceive. “One of the things in my life I’ve always wanted was to be a mom. Sometimes in your life, things just don’t work out for whatever reason, so you say, ‘Well, I wasn’t meant to have that.’ But it was really hard to come to terms with it,” Kotb told People.

Sandra Bullock adopted her son, Louis, when she was 45 years old. She has since adopted another child, Laila.

caption Sandra Bullock attends the “Ocean’s 8” premiere held at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 13, 2018. source Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Bullock’s personal life has been frequently scrutinized, including her decision to adopt Louis in 2010 – while she was in the midst of her very public divorce from Jesse James.

“We spent so much time in New Orleans after Katrina and one day it was just a feeling that came that instead of bringing another life into this world, that we wanted to reach out and find our child in New Orleans,” Bullock told People.

In 2015, Bullock announced she had adopted another child, her daughter Laila, also from Louisiana. “My family is blended and diverse, nutty, and loving and understanding,” Bullock said. “That’s a family.”

Tamron Hall gave birth to her first child at 48.

caption Broadcast journalist and television host Tamron Hall attends the 2019 Adapt Leadership Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 14, 2019. source Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Hall and her husband, Steven Greener, welcomed their first son, Moses, in 2019. They have been open about how they’re raising him in an interfaith household, as Hall is Christian and Greener is Jewish. He even had a bris (a Jewish circumcision ceremony).

“My mom nearly passed out. We had both grandparents on each side there, and he’s going to Texas to have a Christening or a Confirmation at my mom’s Southern Baptist church. We’ve just combined our life experience, and we want to teach him tradition,” Hall told EEW.

Kristin Davis adopted a daughter when she was 46, much like her “Sex and the City” character, Charlotte.

caption Kristin Davis attends the 2018 A+E Upfront on March 15, 2018. source Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for A+E

Davis adopted her daughter, Gemma, in 2011, and a son, whose name has not yet been revealed, in 2018. The “Holiday in the Wild” star opened up about being a white mother to two black children during an emotional “Red Table Talk” interview in 2019.

“Because my children are African American, I feel like it’s my duty and my job to do as much research, as much work, build as many bridges as possible because you are their community,” said Davis. “I work at that every day trying to figure out how I can make sure they have access to the black community, that they’re part of it, that they’re not separated from it.”

Rachel Weisz gave birth to her first child with Daniel Craig when she was 48.

caption Rachel Weisz attends the “Disobedience” premiere during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 24, 2018. source Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images

Both Weisz and Craig have children from prior relationships, but they had their first child together in September 2018.

They are notoriously private, but Weisz acknowledged her pregnancy in a New York Times profile, saying, “Daniel and I are so happy. We’re going to have a little human. We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery.”

Alanis Morissette had babies at 42 and 45.

caption Alanis Morissette performs in concert during day one of KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on May 10, 2019. source Gary Miller/Getty Images

Morissette had her first son in 2010 when she was 36 years old. She then welcomed two more kids, Onyx and Winter, in 2016 and 2019, respectively.

“I think this pregnancy is different from the first two times because of my ability to sense what’s going on inside my body in a lot more of a subtle way,” Morissette told Self. “I’m one of those women who actually enjoy being pregnant.”

Brigitte Nielsen was 54 when she gave birth to her youngest daughter, Frida, in 2018.

caption Brigitte Nielsen attends the Face Forward’s 10th Annual “La Dolce Vita” Themed Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on September 22, 2018. source Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Nielsen announced her pregnancy on Instagram in May 2018, and gave birth to her fifth child a month later. The “Creed II” actress has been open about expanding her family for over a decade. In 2008, she revealed she wanted to explore IVF treatments after doing a photo shoot for Playboy.

“IVF is not a process everyone could cope with. You’re on a lot of medication. It is very expensive. Hormones will do different things to different women … you always think you’re going to get pregnant, but most of the time, the phone call comes and it’s: ‘I’m sorry.’ It is devastating,” she told the Guardian in 2019.

TV personality Nancy Grace simultaneously revealed she had secretly gotten married and was expecting twins at 47.

caption Nancy Grace in 2006. source Mark Von Holden/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Grace broke the news in 2007, telling the New York Post, “I never thought it would happen like this. I thought ‘mother’ and ‘wife’ was just not part of God’s plan for me.” She gave birth to Lucy and John in November that year.

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore gave birth to a healthy baby girl at age 47 after getting diagnosed with preeclampsia.

caption Kenya Moore on October 2, 2018. source Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WE tv

Moore and her then-husband, Marc Daly, welcomed their daughter, Brooklyn Doris, in November 2018. Moore’s labor was induced after she was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which caused her to gain 17 pounds in just a week.

“I’ve waited my whole life for this moment … to be called a mother,” she wrote on Instagram.

Laura Linney was 49 years old when she surprised the world and gave birth to her son in 2014.

caption Laura Linney. source Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Linney never even publicly confirmed her pregnancy, opting to wait until her son, Bennett, was already born. “I was an older mother-to-be, and it had taken me a very, very long time to have a child, so I wanted to make sure that my child actually arrived, and was safe and healthy,” she explained in 2016.

Audra McDonald became a mom for the second time at 46 in 2016.

caption Audra McDonald attends the 67th Annual New Dramatists Spring Luncheon at Marriott Marquis Times Square on May 12, 2016. source Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Previously, McDonald had given birth to her daughter, Zoe, in 2001, and she was a step-mom to her husband Will Swenson’s two teenagers. But McDonald became a mom again in 2016, when she gave birth to another daughter, Sally James.

“I’m calmer this time around, 16 years later. Or maybe it’s that I’m just tired because I’m older, but I don’t sweat the small stuff as much,” said McDonald.

Sheryl Crow adopted her first son at 45 and her second son at 48.

caption Sheryl Crow performs onstage during the American Country Awards 2013 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on December 10, 2013. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Crow announced on her website in 2007 that she had adopted her first child, her son Wyatt. “His name is Wyatt (after my dad) Steven (after my little brother and Scooter) and we are enjoying some very private family time,” she wrote at the time.

She adopted her second son, Levi, in 2010. Again, she revealed the news on her website.”I have some exciting news to share with you guys. Wyatt has a new little brother,” she wrote.

Madonna was 42 when she gave birth to her son Rocco. She’s since adopted four more kids: David, Mercy, Estere, and Stella.

caption Madonna on August 3, 2000. source Eric Ford/Jason Kirk/Online USA/Getty Images

Madonna has six kids total. The “Madame X” songstress became a mom for the first time in 1996, when she gave birth to Lourdes at 38. Four years later, she welcomed her son Rocco with then-husband Guy Ritchie at age 42.

In 2006, the singer, then 48, adopted another son, David, from Malawi. Three years later, she adopted another child from Malawi, her daughter Mercy. In 2017, she adopted twins, Estere and Stella, also from Malawi.

Angela Bassett welcomed twins via surrogate in 2006, when she was 48.

caption Angela Bassett in 2018. source Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Bassett and her husband, Courtney B. Vance, welcomed the twins, Slater and Bronwyn, in January 2006. “If I can put some clothes on by 5 p.m., it’s quite an accomplishment,” said Bassett at the time.

Sarah Jessica Parker was 44 when she welcomed twins via surrogate in 2009.

caption Sarah Jessica Parker. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Parker gave birth to her first child, her son James, in 2002. Seven years later, a 44-year-old Parker and her husband, Matthew Broderick, announced the birth of their twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha.

“She’s made a really big choice to be part of our lives and I think she’s an honorable person,” said Parker of her family’s surrogate.

Diane Keaton adopted two kids after she turned 50.

caption Diane Keaton in 1996. source Dave Allocca/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Keaton adopted her daughter, Dexter, in 1996, at age 50. She adopted her son, Duke, five years later, in 2001.

“Motherhood has completely changed me. It’s just about like the most completely humbling experience that I’ve ever had. I think that it puts you in your place because it really forces you to address the issues that you claim to believe in and if you can’t stand up to those principles when you’re raising a child, forget it. I mean, we can all sit here and talk, but it’s another thing to act that way in your life. So, I think that children are completely challenging and completely intoxicating,” she said in a 2003 interview.

At 44, Gwen Stefani gave birth to her third child, Apollo.

caption Gwen Stefani on December 26, 2013. source Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Stefani had two other sons, Kingston and Zuma, when she welcomed her youngest son, Apollo, in 2014.

“But having children, it’s really interesting to watch them and have the responsibility of trying to make them good people. Parenting is terrifying, but it’s also so incredible and rewarding,” she said.