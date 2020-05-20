14 celebrities who dated or married their famous crushes

Alex Rodriguez called now-fiancée Jennifer Lopez his dream date in the ’90s.

During an appearance on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in 2019, Rodriguez was shown a video of himself from 1998. In the video, a reporter asked the former baseball player about his dream date and without hesitation he named Lopez.

“That means that dreams actually do come true in America,” Rodriguez told Fallon, joking about how confident he was at that age. “It took me 20 years.”

Rodriguez got engaged to Lopez in March 2019 after dating for two years.

Cody Simpson had a crush on Miley Cyrus years before they started dating.

“I knew all the words to her songs, I’m not gonna lie. I’m not ashamed about it, at all,” Simpson said in a 2012 interview with Fuse. “I was a big Miley Cyrus fan. I think she will be, forever, the most dateable Disney star.”

The two singers started dating in 2019, after being friends for several years. Simpson also wrote and released a song about Cyrus in 2019 titled “Golden Thing.”

Victoria Beckham said that David Beckham was her first celebrity crush.

caption Victoria Beckham and David Beckham in September 2019. source KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx

“It’s about creative visualization,” the clothing designer said while answering rapid-fire questions on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in November 2019.

The Spice Girls singer also said that she honestly didn’t have any other famous crush before David.

“Love at first sight does exist,” she told British Vogue of meeting her future husband in 1997. “It will happen to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge – although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy.”

The couple got married in 1999 and have four kids together: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

Brad Paisley developed a crush on now-wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley after seeing her in “Father of the Bride.”

It’s the strangest story,” Paisley told Piers Morgan in 2011, explaining that he went to see the movie in 1991 at 20 years old.

“I had asked a girl out on a date, she wanted to go see that, so we went to see it,” he said. “That became my first long-term relationship, which ended badly when I moved to Nashville.”

Following the breakup, he wrote songs about it and years later when the ‘”Father of the Bride” sequel came out in 1995, he went to see it by himself and “woke up one day and thought to myself, ‘That’s not who I belong with,’ not the girl I took to the movie.'”

Instead, the country music singer said that he belonged with the actress.

“I thought, ‘She seems like a great girl – smart and funny and all those things that are so hard to find,'” Paisley told Good Housekeeping.

Paisley went on to reach out to her about starring in his music video for “I’m Gonna Miss Her” and they started dating. They’ve been married since 2003 and have two kids together.

Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) was a Belieber prior to marrying Justin Bieber.

Hailey and Justin first met in 2009 at NBC’s “Today” show after being introduced by her dad, Stephen Baldwin. Hailey and her father also posed with Justin at the premiere of the singer’s 2011 movie “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never” and fans have unearthed old tweets from Hailey that were about Justin.

The “Intentions” singer even joked about her crush on him in 2019, posting a photo of the model on his Instagram story and writing: “People always asked me if I’d marry a Belieber, well I did!!!”

“I was never a superfan, of him or of anyone,” Hailey told Vogue in a 2019 cover story. “It was never that crazed, screaming thing. I didn’t think about it in any kind of way except for the fact that he was cute. Everybody had a crush on him.”

The two stars dated non-exclusively for a few years, got married in 2018 at a courthouse, and had a formal ceremony the following year.

Josh Duhamel expressed interest in ex-wife Fergie prior to their relationship.

caption Fergie and Josh Duhamel broke up in 2017. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

“I had a bit of a crush on her before I even met her,” Duhamel said during an appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” in 2015. He asked the producers of his show at the time, “Las Vegas,” to get the Black Eyed Peas (a group Fergie was a part of) as a guest.

His plan worked, but the “Transformers” star was so nervous – he even planned his outfit the night before – that all he could tell Fergie was: “You’re hot.”

According to People, Duhamel shared the same story during an interview with Best Life and called the singer “the crush of a lifetime.”

Duhamel and Fergie did start dating and got married in 2009. They also welcomed a son named Axl in 2013. Their separation was revealed four years later.

Halsey had a crush on “American Horror Story” star Evan Peters prior to dating.

In now-deleted tweets, Halsey wrote things years ago like: “Seriously Evan Peters stop making me attracted to alleged sociopaths and accused murderers” (referring to his “AHS” roles) and “Petition for Evan Peters to date me.”

Halsey and Peters started dating in 2019 and the couple made their red carpet debut while dressed as Sonny and Cher for a 100th episode celebration for “AHS” in late October.

The “Clementine” singer shared two photos of the couple on Instagram in honor of Peters’ 33rd birthday in January 2020 and wrote: “happy birthday darling. I can’t imagine a world without you in it.”

That post along with another of the pair vacationing in Iceland in February have both been deleted from her profile, leading fans to believe they split.

Lisa Bonet was Jason Momoa’s childhood crush.

Momoa told Esquire that Bonet was “literally my childhood crush,” but he “didn’t tell her that. I didn’t let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids.”

“Ever since I was like, 8 years old and I saw [Lisa] on the TV, I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one,'” Momoa told James Corden in 2017, referring to Bonet’s role as Denise Huxtable on “The Cosby Show.” “Like, ‘I’m going to stalk you for the rest of my life and I’m going to get you.'”

The “Aquaman” star also said that “she was a queen, always.”

Momoa and Bonet started dating in 2005, welcomed two children together named Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, and got legally married in 2017.

Ariana Grande had “the biggest crush” on ex-fiancé Pete Davidson.

Grande and Davidson met when she hosted and performed on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” in March 2016.

They didn’t start dating until 2018, but Grande told Jimmy Fallon that she had a crush on him when they met.

“I had the biggest crush on him the whole time. Like, forever. Like, my friends used to make fun of me for all that stuff,” she told Fallon in August 2018.

Grande said that when she was on “SNL,” she left the writing room and “jokingly said to my tour manager – I was like, ‘I’m marrying him, 100 %.'”

The pair started their whirlwind romance in 2018, dating, getting engaged, and then breaking up over the course of a few months.

Davidson was also interested in Grande when they met on “SNL,” telling Variety that he “was obviously ogling and trying not to be creepy.”

Joe Manganiello called now-wife Sofia Vergara his celebrity crush shortly before they started dating.

Speaking to People in 2014, the “True Blood” star was asked about what physical qualities he’s attracted to.

“Girls that do squats,” he said “I love a butt. Sofia Vergara, that’s it. She’s got that Latin thing going. She’s got the butt, she’s got curves, she’s got a beautiful face, beautiful hair, just gorgeous. And she’s feisty!”

Manganiello and Vergara wed in Florida in 2015, a year after they started dating.

“I actually got married to my celebrity crush, my wife Sofia,” Manganiello told Mario Lopez’s daughter during an interview for “Extra” in 2017.

Vanessa Lachey (née Minnillo) had a huge crush on now-husband Nick Lachey when she was an on-air personality for MTV’s “Total Request Live.”

Prior to dating, the two stars interacted on “TRL” but were in different relationships at the time. Vanessa went on to costar in Nick’s video for “What’s Left of Me” and in 2017, she told Billboard that she had such a big crush on him that she couldn’t even go to “TRL” to do her job.

“When he came to premiere it, I was so nervous and so crushing [on] him that I didn’t show up for work that day,” she said. “I called in sick.”

Nick and Vanessa have been married since 2011 and have three children together.

Nick Cannon spoke about his crush on now ex-wife Mariah Carey in interviews.

“At one point, I was like, ‘Imma get Mariah Carey,'” Cannon said on TV One’s “Uncensored.” “It turned from my celebrity crush to like, ‘Nah, she’s about to be my girlfriend.’ People were like, ‘You’re bugging. There’s no way you can get Mariah Carey.’ I was like, ‘Watch, I’m telling you.'”

Cannon went on to say that being vocal about his crush on the singer paid off, because they eventually met at the Teen Choice Awards and Carey mentioned that she heard about his crush.

“From that day, I knew that she knew, so I doubled down,” Cannon added.

Cannon and Carey went on to get married in 2008 and welcome twins named Moroccan and Monroe. Cannon filed for divorce in 2014 and it was finalized two years later.

Liam Payne auditioned for “The X Factor” in front of crush and judge Cheryl Cole, who he later had a child with.

caption Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne in February 2018. source KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx

Payne first met Cole when he auditioned for the UK show in 2008 at 14 years old. Although he was eliminated, he returned two years later and that’s when One Direction was formed.

In 2017, Payne told The Sun that he “always, always had a crush on her.”

Payne and Cole started dating in 2016 and welcomed a son named Bear the following year. They announced their split in July 2018.

Katie Holmes reportedly had a massive crush on Tom Cruise as a teenager.

In 2012, Celebuzz shared quotes from several women who claimed that they attended the Notre Dame Academy in Toledo, Ohio with Holmes. According to two people who talked to the publication, the “Dawson’s Creek” star would say prayers for Cruise in religion class and had a photo of the actor in her textbooks.

Then, in 2018 “Dawson’s Creek” actress Mary Beth Peil (Evelyn Ryan) told The Daily Beast that she recalled Holmes gushing about the “Mission: Impossible” star on set.

“She knew everything about him,” Peil told the publication. “She said, ‘I have had a crush on him since I was 15, and his posters were on the walls of my bedroom.’ She could not stop talking about Tom Cruise. This was way before they got together, but she was certainly ready for him.”

Holmes and Cruise started dating in 2005 and got engaged shortly later. The couple welcomed a daughter named Suri in April 2006 and got married months later in Italy. They divorced in 2012.