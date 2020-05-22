16 celebrities you probably forgot guest-starred on ‘Full House’

“Full House” premiered in September 1987 and ended in May 1995 after eight seasons.

Plenty of celebrities appeared on the show, including “Boy Meets World” star Danielle Fishel and Candace Cameron Bure’s real-life brother named Kirk Cameron.

“Full House” premiered on ABC on September 22, 1987 and ended on May 23, 1995. The show lasted for eight seasons and launched the careers of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen (who jointly played Michelle Tanner). The Tanner family grew over the course of the show – and included a few notable guest stars along the way.

Musicians like Frankie Valli and The Beach Boys made appearances on “Full House,” but they’re not the only ones.

Keep reading to find out which other celebrities have guest-starred on the hit show.

“Boy Meets World” star Danielle Fishel appeared on two episodes of “Full House.”

caption Danielle Fishel played Topanga Lawrence on “Boy Meets World” and spin-off “Girl Meets World.” source ABC

On season six, the actress played Jennifer P., one of three Jennifers (who were considered “the coolest girls in the fifth grade”). Stephanie later got her ears pierced so she could fit in with them.

NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar showed off his basketball skills and gave Uncle Jesse some tips.

caption Kareem Abdul-Jabbar competed on the all-athletes season of “Dancing With the Stars.” source ABC

Abdul-Jabbar played himself on the show and refereed a charity basketball game called “Baskets for Bayview.”

“Wheel of Fortune’s” Vanna White appeared in a dream that D.J. had while stressing over the S.A.T.

caption Vanna White was born in South Carolina. source ABC

D.J. feared that if she didn’t ace the test, she wouldn’t get accepted into Stanford University.

Candace Cameron Bure’s real-life brother Kirk Cameron visited the Tanners.

caption Kirk Cameron played Mike Seaver on “Growing Pains.” source ABC

The “Growing Pains” actor played cousin Steve. D.J. got jealous when he spent more time with Danny, Jesse, and Joey than her.

On a special crossover episode, Jaleel White donned his high-waisted jeans and suspenders to play Steve Urkel.

caption From 1989 to 1998, Jaleel White starred as Steve Urkel on “Family Matters.” source ABC

Stephanie felt insecure after getting glasses and thought she would get teased at school, but Urkel encouraged her to maintain a positive attitude and make jokes.

“Ten Things I Hate About You” star Andrew Keegan stood up Stephanie on season eight.

caption Andrew Keegan also appeared on “Boy Meets World” and “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch.” source ABC

His character, Ryan, explained to Danny that the other guys on his track team decided to skip the dance entirely and go to the movies instead.

Steve ran into “Three’s Company” star Suzanne Somers while visiting Beverly Hills for a film seminar.

caption Suzanne Somers is an actress, singer, and author. source ABC

In the episode, Steve and D.J. experienced relationship issues and ultimately decided to split.

Joey got the chance to open for singer Wayne Newton at a show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

caption Wayne Newton had a cameo in “Ocean’s Eleven.” source ABC

The episode also touched on Joey’s strained relationship with his father.

Legendary musician Little Richard played Denise’s uncle.

caption Little Richard’s real name is Richard Wayne Penniman. source ABC

After the art program at Michelle’s school was cut because there wasn’t enough money in the budget, Joey ran for president of the PTA. To appeal to voters, Little Richard gladly agreed to perform at the rally.

Mickey Rooney guest-starred on a holiday episode of “Full House.”

caption Mickey Rooney is a Golden Globe-winning actor. source ABC

He played a disgruntled shop owner who didn’t want to let Michelle and Jesse exchange a gift on Christmas Eve.

When two guys — Viper and Nelson — tried to win over D.J., the latter turned to singer Frankie Valli for help.

caption Frankie Valli’s real name is Francesco Stephen Castelluccio. source ABC

D.J. was impressed by his surprise rendition of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” but decided not to choose either guy.

American band The Beach Boys guest-starred on the second season.

caption The Beach Boys are Grammy winners. source ABC

When D.J. won a radio station contest for two tickets to a Beach Boys concert, it caused arguments among the family members. In a turn of events, the group showed up to the Tanners’ house and invited them all to the show.

“Everybody Loves Raymond” actress Doris Roberts played Danny’s mother.

caption Doris Roberts guest-starred on “Lizzie McGuire.” source ABC

Newly retired Claire Tanner visited San Francisco and the family tried to make her feel useful around the house.

Comedian Phyllis Diller stole Joey’s thunder on a night that he thought going to lead to his big break.

caption Phyllis Diller guest-starred on “Boy Meets World.” source ABC

Joey was prepared to deliver a stand-up act with the hopes that an HBO talent scout in the audience would be impressed and hire him for a TV special. But Diller spontaneously went up on stage right before him and delighted the crowd for almost two hours.

By the time Joey performed, the talent scout left and Joey felt defeated.

Joey met actress and singer Annette Funicello when he booked a role on a show she was starring on.

caption Annette Funicello was part of “The Mickey Mouse Club” in the 1950s. source ABC

Danny wrote her a fan letter in the ’60s.

Funicello’s real-life co-star Frankie Avalon also guest-starred on the same episode.

caption Frankie Avalon played Teen Angel in “Grease.” source ABC

Jesse asked Avalon to share his tips on achieving “shiny and manageable” hair.