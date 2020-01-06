9 notable celebrities who skipped this year’s Golden Globes and why

caption Christian Bale and Jamie Lee Curtis didn’t attend the 2020 Golden Globes. source Presley Ann / Getty Images, Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

The Golden Globes 2020 took place on Sunday.

Octavia Spencer was scheduled to present an award at the show, but couldn’t make it due to an illness.

Jamie Lee Curtis skipped out on the festivities and instead watched the show from the comfort of her couch.

Although he won an award, Russell Crowe was absent from the ceremony due to the devastating fires in Australia.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Golden Globes ceremony is known for bringing out some of the biggest names in Hollywood each year – but sometimes several notable celebrities and nominees pass on the festivities.

Keep reading to find out which stars were missed at the 2020 Golden Globes and why they weren’t there.

Although he won an award, Russell Crowe was absent from the ceremony due to the devastating fires in Australia.

caption Russell Crowe’s speech was read, though. source Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures International

Upon announcing Russell Crowe’s best actor win for his work on the Showtime limited series “The Loudest Voice,” award presenter Jennifer Aniston told event attendees he “could not be here with us tonight because he is at home in Australia protecting his family from the devastating bushfires.”

According to AU News, the New Zealand-born actor owns property that is currently under threat by the disaster. As a result, he has been spending time in Australia, calling attention to the crisis on social media.

At the ceremony, Aniston read a speech that Crowe submitted to the show, which begged for people to acknowledge and take action against climate change.

During the show, Crowe tweeted a video from Australia that showed a truck packed with emergency fire safety supplies and a single shiny, globe-shaped statue to acknowledge his absence from the ceremony.

In his caption for the video, Crowe thanked the Golden Globes for his win expressed his appreciation for his fellow “The Loudest Voice” cast members.

He also later retweeted a video clip of Jennifer Aniston reading his speech at the ceremony.

Octavia Spencer was scheduled to present an award at the show, but couldn’t make it due to an illness.

Given that Octavia Spencer has been nominated for several Golden Globes in the past and took home a win in 2012 for her work on “The Help,” her absence at this ceremony was noticed almost immediately.

On Sunday, the 2012 Golden Globe winner sent her well wishes to the nominees via a lighthearted Instagram post that featured a photo of the wig she had planned to wear to the ceremony.

In the caption, Spencer jokingly wrote that she (and her wig) could not make it to the show because she was “congested, coughing, and in full blown sweat mode…#fluseason”

Actors Aaron Paul and Laura Dern responded to the post with supportive comments telling the actress to get well soon.

Although she was nominated, actress Emma Thompson did not attend the event.

caption Emma Thompson was at last year’s ceremony — and it’s unclear why she did not attend this year. source Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

The two-time Golden Globe-winner was not present at the ceremony even though she received a nomination for best performance by an actress in a musical or comedy for the film “Late Night.”

It’s unclear why she did not attend.

Christian Bale was reportedly under the weather.

caption Christian Bale was nominated for an award. source Presley Ann / Getty

The renowned British actor was nominated for his performance in the drama film “Ford v Ferrari,” marking his fifth Golden Globe nomination.

According to Variety, Bale caught the flu during a recent vacation overseas. Unfortunately, his illness meant he was unable to fly to the ceremony.

Actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds weren’t there, either.

caption Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at a previous Golden Globes. source Frazer Harrison / Staff/Getty Images

Although neither actor was nominated this year, both have previously attended the Golden Globes together and Ryan Reynolds has previously been nominated for an award.

They may have skipped the show because they were not nominated or because they reportedly welcomed their third child a few months ago in October.

In addition, the couple lives in New York and they may not have wanted to travel to California for the 2020 Golden Globes.

Jamie Lee Curtis skipped out on the festivities and instead watched the show from the comfort of her couch.

caption Her movie “Knives Out” was nominated. source Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Given that Jamie Lee Curtis turned heads at last year’s ceremony with her stunning all-white look and she starred in best-picture nominee “Knives Out,” it makes sense that fans expected to see her grace the red carpet once again.

But it turns out the actress had other plans this year – plans involved staying in and not dressing up.

On Sunday, the actress wrote on Twitter that she was “READY for the @GoldenGlobes” above a photo of herself donning a simple T-shirt, which seemingly signaled that she would not be attending the event.

Although the details aren’t clear as to why Curtis chose to stay home, the Hollywood icon expressed support for her fellow “Knives Out” team and other nominees throughout the evening on her social-media platforms.

She also tweeted an excerpt from best actress winner Michelle Williams’ acceptance speech, which called for women to vote in the 2020 election.

Sandra Oh wasn’t there even though her show “Killing Eve” was nominated again.

Sandra Oh is the star of BBC’s “Killing Eve,” which was nominated for best television series, drama. She’d also won a Golden Globe for the show at last year’s ceremony.

It’s unclear why she did not attend the 2020 event – but she did share her gratitude for being nominated on Twitter.

Steve Carell wasn’t at the ceremony, either, even though he stars in one of the nominated series.

caption One of his shows was nominated. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The actor, who has been nominated for multiple Golden Globes, gave a speech at last year’s event and he appears on the Apple Plus show “The Morning Show,” which was nominated for multiple awards.

It’s unclear why he did not attend, but it could be because he was not specifically nominated for his role on the show.

Read More:

16 details from the Golden Globes that you totally missed

These 12 reunions of former costars at the Golden Globes will make you feel nostalgic

Patricia Arquette was caught on camera accidentally hitting Joey King in the head with her Golden Globe, and it left a major bruise