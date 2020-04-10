15 celebrities with face tattoos

caption Kat Von D’s face tattoo. source Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Kat von D Beauty

Plenty of celebrities are covered in tattoos, but fewer have decided to get ink on their faces.

Rappers have taken to getting tatted on their faces, but they’re not the only ones.

Makeup mogul and tattoo artist Kat Von D has a cluster of stars on her temple.

Over the past few years, more and more celebrities have gotten face tattoos, from Presley Gerber to Lil Wayne and Amber Rose.

While some tattoo artists refuse to do face tattoos, claiming it could have repercussions on their clients’ professional and personal lives, others have no issues inking up celebrities.

Here are 15 celebrities who have gotten face tattoos, from a small heart to a giant portrait of Medusa.

Rapper The Game has the Los Angeles Dodgers logo and a star on his right cheek. He also recently got a tat above his eyebrow dedicated to Kobe Bryant.

caption The Game in 2015. source Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images

After Bryant tragically died in a plane crash in January, The Game inked a tribute to the basketball legend above his eyebrow. The tattoo is a sideways number eight, symbolizing the infinity symbol, and Bryant’s longtime jersey number.

The Game also has the LA Dodgers logo and a teardrop on his face.

Post Malone’s face is his canvas, from the sword to the barbed wire to the phrase “Always Tired.”

caption Post Malone in 2018. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

According to Malone, the reason he’s covered his face in ink is because he’s “a ugly-ass motherf—–,” and the tats “maybe come from a place of insecurity.” He told GQ, “I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance.”

Chris Brown has an Air Jordan sneaker on the right side of his face.

caption Chris Brown in January 2020. source VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

The rapper is taking the word “sneakerhead” to a whole new level. Brown, who is covered in tattoos, debuted this tattoo on the red carpet at the Grammys this year, though he’s had it since at least October. According to Page Six, he’d been covering it up with his facial hair.

Amber Rose has her two sons’ names tattooed on her forehead.

caption Amber Rose. source Instagram/@amberrose

Rose is also covered in ink, but her forehead tattoo is a bold one. The tattoo is her two sons’ names, Slash and Bash (a nickname for Sebastian). Rose debuted the new tat in February.

Lil Wayne has tattoos all over his face, including a cross, stars, the word “misunderstood,” 17, and more.

caption Lil Wayne in 2015. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The “I Don’t Sleep” rapper has at least 86 tattoos, according to Body Art Guru, and a fair few are on his face, neck, and ears.

Justin Bieber has an easy-to-miss piece of script above his eyebrow.

caption Justin Bieber in 2019. source Theo Wargo/GettyImages

The ink says “grace,” and was done by celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy, who shared a photo of his handiwork on his Instagram. Bieber is almost entirely covered in tattoos, so his face is really all the space that’s left.

Gucci Mane famously has an ice cream cone on his cheek.

caption Gucci Mane. source Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

The “Lemonade” rapper has one of the most famous face tattoos of all time. His ice cream cone tattoo first made waves in 2011. The ink is “a reminder to fans of how he chooses to live his life. Cool as ice. As in ‘I’m so icy, I’ll make ya say Brr,'” his representative told Rolling Stone.

Lil Pump has an alien, a UFO, a rocket ship, 17, and more on his face.

caption Lil Pump in 2018. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Overall, the rapper has 25 tattoos, according to Body Art Guru, and a substantial number are on his face and neck.

Wiz Khalifa has a few pieces of ink on his face, including his son Bash’s name.

caption Wiz Khalifa in 2020. source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Maybe his ex, Amber Rose, was inspired by his tat of Bash’s name on his forehead – Rose’s “Bash” tattoo is also on her forehead, right below her hairline.

Presley Gerber recently got the word “misunderstood” right below his eye.

caption Presley Gerber in 2020. source @jonboytattoo Instagram

“Most and a lot of people can get a face lifts, change genders, lip injections, etc and it’s offensive to say anything in today’s age but I get a little face tattoo and now people love to hate me…,” the model, who is the son of Cindy Crawford, wrote on Instagram.

Lil Xan has multiple face tattoos, including a tribute to his friend Mac Miller.

caption Lil Xan in 2018. source Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Lil Xan got the Latin phrase “Memento mori” above his eyebrow after his friend and fellow rapper Miller died in September 2018 due to an overdose. The phrase roughly translates to “Remember you will die.”

Kat Von D has a cluster of stars on the left side of her face.

caption Kat Von D in 2014. source Damian Shaw/Newspix/Getty Images

Von D, who is a tattoo artist in her own right, says that her star cluster “is a symbol of being able to be heavily tattooed and still carry yourself in a feminine way,” according to Yahoo.

Kehlani has a paper plane on her cheekbone.

caption Kehlani in 2018. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In addition to her paper plane, she has four small dots, two for each eye. She also has the phrase “Espíritu Libre,” which means free spirit, on her temple, according to Refinery 29.

Much of Aaron Carter’s face is covered in ink.

caption Aaron Carter in 2019. source Presley Ann/Getty Images for WE tv

Most recently, Carter got a portrait of the Greek mythology figure Medusa. “Medusa is my protector. If you want to come at me with some negativity, my Medusa will stare you in the eye and turn you into stone,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

Amanda Bynes has a simple heart tattoo on her cheek.

caption Amanda Bynes in 2019. source Amanda Bynes/Instagram

Since this photo, Bynes inked another heart right above her eyebrow. She debuted the pieces when she returned to social media late last year.