Celebrities are ditching makeup while social distancing, and they look amazing

caption Zoë Kravitz chose to forgo makeup for one of her latest selfies. source Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images and Zoë Kravitz/Instagram

People around the world are staying home and social distancing.

As a result, many Hollywood stars are ditching makeup and giving their skin room to breathe for the time being.

Katy Perry, for example, shared a photo of her glowing skin while in the middle of self quarantining.

Zoë Kravitz, Kesha, and Kelly Clarkson have also gone makeup-free on Instagram in recent weeks.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Like many of us, celebrities are ditching makeup while staying home and social distancing.

On Instagram, people like Kelly Clarkson and Dakota Fanning have gone barefaced while filming Instagram videos that encourage their followers to stay safe. Zoë Kravitz and Kaley Cuoco, on the other hand, have spent their makeup-free time posing for selfies with their dogs.

Here’s a look at the stars who have posted makeup-free selfies so far.

Kaley Cuoco hugged her dog in a makeup-free selfie.

caption According to her Instagram post, Kaley Cuoco’s dog is named Norman. source Amanda Edwards/Stringer/Getty Images and Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

She’s since posted numerous barefaced photos on Instagram while social distancing.

Dakota Fanning took her temperature while not wearing makeup to encourage people to stay home.

caption Dakota Fanning shared this video of herself on March 16. source Rich Polk/Stringer/Getty Images and Dakota Fanning/Instagram

In addition to her video, Fanning also used the caption of her post to encourage others to social distance: “Stay at HOME (if you can) and stay HEALTHY.”

Gabrielle Union looked stunning while posing with her husband Dwyane Wade recently.

caption Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have been married since 2014. source Noam Galai/Stringer/Getty Images and Gabrielle Union/Instagram

“Couples in quarantine be like…” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram photo alongside numerous emojis.

Zoë Kravitz chose to forgo makeup for one of her latest selfies.

caption Zoë Kravitz seems to be a big fan of natural beauty, as she often wears minimal makeup. source Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images and Zoë Kravitz/Instagram

Kravitz included a social-distancing pun in her Instagram post, writing: “self(ie) quarantine.” She also encouraged her followers to “stay inside” and take things “one day at a time.”

Kelly Clarkson covered a song by the late Kenny Rogers while not wearing makeup.

caption Kelly Clarkson can pull off both glamorous and laid-back looks. source Tibrina Hobson/Stringer/Getty Images and Kelly Clarkson/Instagram

The Instagram video was inspired by one she posted a few days earlier. At the time, she had said her family was “hiding in Montana.”

Vanessa Williams celebrated her 57th birthday with a barefaced selfie.

caption Vanessa Williams looks equally stunning with and without makeup. source John Lamparski/Stringer/Getty Images and Vanessa Williams/Instagram

“Good Morning 57!” she wrote alongside the photo. “Another year on this wondrous planet that continually surprises and challenges me to grow in love and adventure. I cherish all the endless support I am given and am grateful for the #more that is in my daily prayers. Many thanks for all my birthday wishes.”

She also included the hashtags #nofilter, #nomakeup, and #nocorona.

Ciara has posted numerous videos of herself without makeup in recent weeks.

caption Ciara and Russell Wilson have been married since 2016. source Kevin Mazur/VF20/Getty Images and Ciara/Instagram

On March 26, for example, she posted a video of herself and her husband Russell Wilson to celebrate the five-year anniversary of the day they met. Ciara also went makeup-free in another video on March 27.

Katy Perry took a barefaced selfie while “mid-quarantine.”

caption Katy Perry looks stunning with and without makeup. source Ryan Pierse/Getty Images and Katy Perry/Instagram

She also shared a photo of herself “pre-quarantine” to show how her style has changed in just a matter of weeks.

“Hope your stay-at-home plans tonight include joining me for a beautiful and breezy episode of #AmericanIdol, taped in heavenly Hawaii back in January and February,” she wrote.

Nina Dobrev, on the other hand, went makeup-free while posing with her dog.

caption Nina Dobrev uploaded the makeup-free selfie on March 29. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images and Nina Dobrev/Instagram

She shared the image on Instagram, and wrote “Quarantini 4 lyfe” as the caption.

Kesha asked for advice on “feeling normal” while showcasing her freckles.

caption Kesha shared this selfie on March 29. source Steve Granitz /Getty Images and Kesha/Instagram

“S— is so crazy right now,” the musician wrote. “For me getting outside (alone) or even opening the window is somehow helpful. Any tips u have on feeling normal? Def open for suggestions.”