18 celebrity siblings you had no idea existed

Some celebrity siblings are well-known in Hollywood, from actors Liam Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth to models Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid.

But there are also siblings that aren’t in the spotlight as much, like Florence Pugh’s brother named Toby Sebastian.

Whether it’s falling in love on set or being friends with only other celebrities, celebrities tend to stick together. And no one’s closer than family, so it’s not too surprising when you find celebrities who follow their parents’ or siblings’ footsteps into stardom.

But there are also other siblings who fly under the radar. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have a sister named Elizabeth, and Chris and Liam Hemsworth have another brother. But did you realize there was yet another Olsen?

Here are the siblings who aren’t as famous as their well-known brothers and sisters.

Penélope Cruz’s younger sister is an accomplished dancer and occasional actor.

caption Penélope Cruz and Mónica Cruz. source Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Mónica Cruz Sánchez followed her older sister’s lead into acting, at one point standing in for her in “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” to hide Penélope’s pregnancy.

She also has a successful career in Spanish-language television and movies, and attended the Royal Academy of Dance before working at Joaquín Cortés’s flamenco dance company.

The two also have a brother, Eduardo, who’s dated actress Eva Longoria in the past, and is a singer and composer. Some of his songs have appeared in movies and commercials.

Chris and Liam get a lot of attention, but they have an older brother named Luke Hemsworth.

caption From left: Liam, Chris, and Luke Hemsworth. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The 38-year-old actor is a little shorter than his brothers – Luke is 5’11” while Liam and Chris are both 6’3.” While he may not be as famous yet, Luke is on his way. He stars on HBO’s “Westworld” as head of security, Ashley Stubbs. He also had a cameo in “Thor: Ragnarok,” which starred Chris.

In addition to Elizabeth, Mary-Kate, and Ashley Olsen, the three have an older brother named Trent Olsen.

caption From left: Ashley, Elizabeth, Mary Kate, and Trent Olsen (inset). source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images and https://www.instagram.com/p/8OGv-jQzKh/

Trent is 35-years-old and lives in LA. He’s an actor and a cowriter for the comic “Asylum.” You can follow him on Instagram here.

Bella and Gigi Hadid have a 20-year-old younger brother named Anwar who followed them into the modeling world.

caption From left: Gigi, Anwar, and Bella Hadid. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Anwar is friends with Sofia Richie, the younger sister of Nicole Richie, and has appeared on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” with his mother Yolanda Hadid. Anwar is also a model, just like his famous sisters, and has walked in fashion shows for designers like Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren.

He previously dated actress Nicola Peltz and is currently in a relationship with “New Rules” singer Dua Lipa.

Kate and Pippa are fashion icons, but their 32-year-old brother James Middleton is also stylish.

James ran a cake-making business and cofounded a company called Boomf that makes marshmallows with edible pictures on them.

Famous brothers Luke and Owen Wilson have an older brother named Andrew Wilson.

caption From left: Andrew, Owen, and Luke Wilson. source Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Like his brothers, 55-year-old Andrew is also an actor, as well as a director. He’s appeared in movies with minor roles, including “Charlie’s Angels,” “Zoolander,” and “The Royal Tenenbaums.”

Britney and Jamie Lynn have an older brother named Bryan Spears.

The 42-year-old is a film and television producer who worked as a manager for his famous sisters as well as a producer on some of their projects, including “Zoey 101” and the reality show “Britney and Kevin: Chaotic.”

Angelina Jolie’s older brother, James Haven, is a movie producer.

caption Angelina Jolie and her brother James Haven in 2003. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Haven – also the son of actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand – acted in a few small parts alongside her sister in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

But by the mid-2000s, he transitioned almost entirely to producing. As the executive director of Artivist, he highlights movies with social messages.

Aimee Osbourne decided not to appear on her family’s reality TV show, “The Osbournes,” with Kelly and Jack.

caption From left: Kelly, Jack, and Aimee Osbourne. source Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images and Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The 36-year-old is a singer, just like her dad, but is reportedly not very close with her famous siblings. She’s also taken on a few acting jobs as well.

Nicole Kidman’s sister is famous in Australia as a TV presenter.

caption Antonia and Nicole Kidman in 2005. source Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Antonia Kidman, Nicole’s younger sister, has been a TV host on several Australian television stations. She’s also an expert in childcare, writing books and creating an instructional series, “The Little Things,” on the subject.

In 2019, Antonia revealed that she was interning at two different law firms in Singapore and in Sydney.

JD Scott is the quirky third Property Brother.

caption JD Scott, the third Property Brother, standing between his younger siblings, who are the real Property Brothers. source Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

The “Property Brothers” – Jonathan and Drew Scott – have a franchise of HGTV shows where they help people buy and renovate homes. As it turns out, there’s a third sibling, JD, who’s the eldest in the family. He’s an actor who does celebrity impersonations.

Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas have a little brother named Frankie — formerly known as “The Bonus Jonas.”

caption From left, Kevin, Nick, Frankie, and Joe Jonas. source Rob Kim/Getty Images

The 19-year-old was too young to be in his brothers’ band, The Jonas Brothers. He appeared on the reality show, “Married to Jonas,” which followed the married life of his big brother Kevin, and has also appeared in the Disney Channel movie “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.”

During a 2019 Q&A, the Jonas Brothers said that they don’t refer to Frankie as a “bonus” sibling because the youngest sibling never liked that nickname.

Frankie went on to study music engineering and graduated from The Blackbird Academy in March 2019.

He now looks a lot different and you can follow him on Instagram.

Derek and Julianne Hough may be a famous brother/sister duo, but they also have three older sisters.

Their names are Sharee, Marabeth, and Katherine. According to Julianne, she has 24 nieces and nephews, all from her sisters.

Just like his brothers Dave and James, Tom Franco is also an actor.

caption From left: James, Tom, and Dave Franco. source Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Tom is also an artist and founder of the Firehouse Art Collective in Berkeley, California. You can read more about the brothers’ dynamic here.

Kylie, Kendall, and Brody are all reality TV stars, but their brother Brandon has always stayed out of the limelight.

caption From left: Brandon, Brody, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The 38-year-old is the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson, making him Kylie and Kendall’s half-brother and the brother of Brody Jenner, who starred on “The Hills.”

He was married to Leah Felder and the pair have a daughter together. He and his ex-wife were also in an indie-pop group together called Brandon and Leah. They have both appeared on some of the Kardashian shows with the family.

Barron Hilton is the 30-year-old younger brother of Paris and Nicky.

caption From left: Paris, Barron, and Nicky Hilton. source Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

Barron’s full name is Barron Nicholas Hilton II. He often posts pictures of his sisters on Instagram, whether at Burning Man or at events. Barron and wife Tessa got married in 2018 and are expecting their first child together.

The Hiltons also have yet another brother named Conrad Hughes Hilton III, who is 25 years old. You can follow him on Instagram here.

Poppy and Cara Delevingne have an older sister named Chloe Delevingne.

caption From left: Poppy, Chloe, and Cara Delevingne. source Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images and Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Poppy, a socialite, and Cara, her supermodel little sister, have an older sister named Chloe who married property developer Ed Grant. The 34-year-old mother of two is also a part of the select network of women behind the Gynecological Cancer Fund (GCF), according to The Daily Mail.

Oscar-nominated “Little Women” star Florence Pugh has an older brother who’s an actor and musician.

27-year-old Sebastian actually appeared on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” as Trystane Martell, until the character was killed off during season six. He’s appeared in a few movies since then and released an album in 2019 titled “Hamliar,” in addition to a few other singles.