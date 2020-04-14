The judges of ‘Chopped’ reveal how to make frozen and canned foods taste more fresh

caption Insider spoke with “Chopped” judges Scott Conant, Amanda Freitag, and Aarón Sánchez to learn their best tips for making frozen and canned foods taste fresh. source Food Network

As people around the world continue to stay at home, many are turning to frozen and canned foods to lighten their cooking load.

So Insider asked “Chopped” judges Amanda Freitag, Scott Conant, and Aarón Sánchez for their tips on transforming pre-made food into something new and fresh.

Conant recommends adding some fresh cheese or leftover tomato sauce to make frozen pizza taste more gourmet.

Freitag advises turning day-old bread into easy croutons to give canned soup that extra oomph.

But those store-bought pizzas and chicken noodle soups can get old, especially after a few weeks.

Thankfully, celebrity chefs Amanda Freitag, Scott Conant, and Aarón Sánchez know a thing or two about making delicious meals out of pre-packaged ingredients. They watch it happen every time they’re sitting behind the judges’ table on “Chopped.”

So Insider spoke with the three chefs to get the scoop on how you can easily turn frozen and canned foods into something fresh and new.

And better yet? You probably already have most of the ingredients.

If you want to buy frozen ingredients that will cut down your cooking prep without sacrificing flavor, make sure to grab frozen vegetables.

caption Freitag told Insider that she always recommends stocking up on frozen vegetables in times like these. source BravissimoS/Shutterstock

Freitag told Insider that she always recommends stocking up on frozen vegetables in times like these.

“A lot of vegetables that are frozen are frozen at their prime,” she said. “Frozen vegetables, to me, can always be treated like fresh vegetables.”

Freitag sautés her frozen veggies in garlic and olive oil to add even more flavor, and never skips out on using peas.

“A lot of chefs actually use frozen peas, because those are the best peas!” she said. “They’re the sweetest.”

They’re also incredibly versatile. Freitag recommends adding them to pasta, rice, or salmon.

“Peas to me evoke spring, and it’s nice to have that fresh, bright green flavor when you’re stuck inside and don’t have any more fresh produce,” she said.

If you have some fresh veggies, herbs, or fruit lying around the house, a few sprinkles or squeezes can instantly elevate a frozen meal.

caption A dash of fresh herbs will elevate any frozen meal. source Marcin Jucha/Shutterstock

“Even just some basil or cilantro, or anything you can get your hands on like citrus, garlic, onions,” Sánchez told Insider.

“Anything new and fresh you can add will elevate a frozen or pre-prepared item and breathe life into a dish.”

Fresh ingredients can also help transform frozen pizza, Conant told Insider.

caption Fresh ingredients can also help elevate frozen pizza. source Ben Harding / Shutterstock

“Add some fresh tomato, some fresh mozzarella, even if you have leftover tomato sauce or yesterday’s meatballs,” he said.

“The key for processed food is you really need to personalize it to make it fresh.”

But if you don’t have anything fresh, don’t panic. Freitag recommends reaching for capers or olives instead.

caption Freitag recommends reaching for capers or olives if you don’t have fresh veggies. source Renata Apanaviciene/Shutterstock

“All the flavors get tampered in frozen meals, so you need to add something with acid or brine just to give it a pop,” she said. “Just a little something that’s different.”

“I have some canned olives and I think they’re such a great way to change the flavor profile of something.”

And when it doubt, hot sauce can give that pre-made meal an extra kick.

caption A splash of hot sauce will brighten the flavors in a frozen meal. source David McNew/Getty

“Some hot sauces have a lot of vinegar, and vinegar is what chefs use to brighten things up,” Freitag said.

“A splash will brighten those flavors.”

When it comes to canned food, Freitag recommends following one of the most vital lessons her contestants learn on “Chopped.”

caption Contestants on “Chopped” often have to use pre-prepared ingredients in their dishes. source Food Network

“Sometimes our contestants will get a pre-prepared product or a canned product and it’s really brutal for them,” she said. “As we always say, add something fresh to that!”

“If you have a can of mushroom soup, sauté up some fresh mushrooms. I know it seems counterintuitive but, if you do that, it really helps.”

Using fresh ingredients that are already present in the soup can “add another level of flavor” and feed more people, said Conant.

caption There are plenty of ways to easily elevate canned soup. source Niloo/Shutterstock

When it comes to canned chicken noodle soup, Conant recommmends adding some frozen vegetables that you already have in your freezer. You could also throw in roast chicken, or even some homemade broth.

“Now it’s something completely different,” he said. “By using some fresh product and some frozen product, you’re taking a lot of that chemical flavor that the canned product has and you’re freshening it up. And, it makes more soup!”

If you don’t have easy access to fresh ingredients, Freitag recommends sautéing some garlic and onions in a pan and then cooking the canned soup over them to give it that extra oomph.

If you’ve got leftover bread on hand, Freitag suggests using it to make some easy croutons for your soup as well.

caption Homemade croutons can add texture to canned soup. source Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

“I always find that when you’re making croutons with day-old bread, it’s in need of some fat,” she said. “I put a really good amount of olive oil or butter, and I typically put some parmesan cheese. I usually just end up eating the croutons!”

“Croutons are a fun way to garnish a canned soup because it’s the same texture throughout,” she added. “Croutons elevate it, and those are staples you’ll already have around the house.”

Even just your spice rack, or a stray lemon or orange in the fridge, can take your canned soup to the next level.

caption Sánchez uses plenty of spice to bring canned soups back to life. source Ed Samuel/Shutterstock

“I always try to get low-sodium soups, and then add in spices and salt to bring them back to life,” Sánchez said. “Many canned soups are very salty, so adding herbs or acid from citrus is a good idea to make it a bit more balanced.”

Much like with Freitag’s croutons, Sánchez also tries to find ways to add new textures to canned soups.

“If it’s just a plain tomato soup, for instance, I would add fresh chopped tomatoes so that it has some depth,” he said. “Texture wakes up your palette, and is also just more interesting.”