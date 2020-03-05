10 celebrity couples who were set up by their famous friends

caption Ed Sheeran introduced Courteney Cox to Johnny McDaid. source Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Billboard; Christopher Polk / Staff

Many celebrities tend to run in the same social circles after spending time in the entertainment industry.

More than once, celebrities’ mutual friends have played matchmaker and set up them up together.

Graham Rogers was the mutual connection between Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson introduced SofIa Vergara to Joe Manganiello.

Even if two celebrities have never met, they probably know one or more of the same people – whether it be through work, parties, or industry events. Sometimes, those mutual friends play matchmaker for their companions.

Ed Sheeran, for example, introduced Courteney Cox to Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid, who she’s dated since 2013. And Gwyneth Paltrow invited both Jake Gyllenhaal and Taylor Swift to have dinner at her home, which led to their own romance.

Although not all of the pairs are still together, here are 10 celebrity couples who have their famous friends to thank for their relationships.

Hailee Steinfeld received a call from Sophie Turner to ask for the singer’s opinion on Joe Jonas.

Steinfeld, who’s been friends with Turner for years and collaborated with Jonas‘ band DNCE on the song “Rock Bottom,” denied that she was fully responsible for setting up the couple.

However the “Starving” singer said she would “totally take credit for that” during a 2019 appearance on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“I definitely got the ‘Tell me about Joe Jonas call,'” Steinfeld said, adding, “I gave her my stamp of approval, and now they’re married.”

Turner and Jonas exchanged vows in May 2019 and had two weddings: one in Las Vegas and one in France.

Nicole Richie set up her brother-in-law Benji Madden with Cameron Diaz.

On a 2014 episode of Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live,” Richie, who’s married to Joel Madden, revealed that she set up Benji and Diaz, adding that she’s “going to take responsibility for everything.”

“I am a devoted sister-in-law and I am happy for anybody who’s happy,” she added. “I want everyone to be surrounded with love.”

Diaz and Benji got married in a private ceremony in May 2015 and welcomed their first child in January 2020.

Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci met through Emily Blunt, who appeared with Tucci in “The Devil Wears Prada.”

Tucci met his costar’s sister, Felicity, at Emily and John Krasinski‘s wedding in 2010.

During a 2018 episode of NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Emily recalled the story of how her onscreen costar became her brother-in-law.

“I just loved him so much so he was at our wedding then met my sister,” she said.

The couple exchanged vows in 2012.

Ed Sheeran is responsible for Courteney Cox’s relationship with Johnny McDaid.

Sheeran became friends with Cox after a mutual contact introduced them in 2013, according to PopSugar. Sheeran even stayed at the “Friends” actress’ house in Malibu for a period of time.

“I wasn’t allowed to talk about this, actually, but it’s just gone public so my housemate who I’ve lived with for a year, I introduced him to Courteney Cox. They started dating and are crazy about each other,” Sheeran said in an interview with OMG! Insider.

The couple was engaged before splitting in 2015. They’ve since gotten back together.

Chloe Grace Moretz set up Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor.

Trainor told the story of how she and Sabara met during a 2018 appearance on NBC’s “Access Hollywood.” She said, “Chloe Grace Moretz is a friend of ours and I asked her, ‘Do you know any nice guys?'”

She added that after Moretz brought up Sabara, the actress told Trainor, “This is the nicest guy I’ve ever met.”

Moretz brought someone to a double date with the “Dear Future Husband” singer and Sabara, and Trainor said, “It was just like magic.”

The couple tied the knot in December 2018.

Ellie Goulding introduced Taylor Swift to Calvin Harris.

The “Lights” singer facilitated the first interaction between Swift and Harris while they were backstage at the Elle Style Awards in 2015.

Goulding told The Sun, “I did play matchmaker, that’s true. Calvin is a really great mate and he’s so fantastic, and Taylor is such a cool person who I love. I thought, ‘They’re both really awesome and both really tall, they’ll be brilliant together.'”

The couple dated before breaking up in 2016.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson gave Sofia Vergara’s number to Joe Manganiello.

The “Modern Family” actor opened up about introducing the couple during a 2015 episode of CBS’s “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

Ferguson said, “I knew Joe sort of through people. We’d done benefits together. I knew Sofia from working with her. We were at a party together, and I introduced them. I said, ‘Have you ever met Sofia?'”

He continued, “When she broke up with her fiancé at the time, Joe immediately – the moment it was out in the world – called me and was like, ‘I need her number.’ And then I called Sofia and was like, ‘Can I give Joe your number?'”

Although Ferguson said the actress acted bashful at first, he added that she did grant him permission to pass her number along.

“I did the number exchange, and he took over from there,” Ferguson said.

The couple wed in 2015.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian met through Brandon Jennings.

Kardashian and Thompson met through their mutual friend, former NBA player Brandon Jennings. He initially tried to send Kardashian on a blind date, but it ended up being a group of people that included Thompson.

During the 10th anniversary special of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the reality star explained, “I was at the Bel-Air hotel. [Tristan] came to the dinner because I didn’t want to go on a blind date, so Brandon kind of ambushed the blind date. So, I had a bunch of people and he brought him and we just connected.”

The couple dated before splitting in 2019 and continue to coparent their daughter, True Thompson.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ “Quantico” costar Graham Rogers was the mutual connection between the actress and Nick Jonas.

In a 2018 interview with Vogue, Jonas recalled texting “Priyanka. Is. Wow,” to Chopra Jonas‘ “Quantico” costar Graham Rogers, who also appeared in the 2015 film “Careful What You Wish For” with the musician.

“That’s not the way I talk,” he added.

Jonas then made the first move by direct messaging Chopra Jonas on Twitter and writing, “I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet.”

They eventually did meet up and begin dating before tying the knot in December 2018. They’ve been together since.

Gwyneth Paltrow invited Jake Gyllenhaal and Taylor Swift to have dinner at her home.

In 2010, reports surfaced that Paltrow played a role in getting Gyllenhaal and Swift together by inviting them both to dinner at her home in London.

“I’ve just known Jake for a long time and he’s a great guy, and Chris [Martin, Paltrow’s then-husband] has a friendship with Taylor,” the Goop founder, who starred with Gyllenhaal in the 2005 film “Proof,” told USA Today.

She added, “It’s so weird. I wonder how people find out these things. It was a while ago, so I don’t know why it would come out today.”

After dating for a few months, Gyllenhaal and Swift parted ways in 2011.