What 19 celebrities looked like at their high school prom

caption Gwen Stefani’s prom dress was handmade. source Gwen Stefani/Instagram and Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Over the years, celebrities have shared photos of their high school prom looks.

Stars who attended school in the ’80s and ’90s had puffy dresses, big hair, and ruffles.

Younger stars who went to prom in the 2000s, like Ariel Winter and Bella Thorne, rocked more modern looks.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

For many teenagers, prom is a rite of passage. It’s a night filled with corsages and boutonnieres, dresses and tuxedos, and plenty of photo-worthy moments.

Even though some of your favorite stars attended their high school prom long before the age of Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat, they’ve shared throwback photos that give an idea of what the event looked like when they were teens.

From talk show hosts like Ellen DeGeneres and Jimmy Fallon to young Hollywood stars like Bella Thorne and Paris Jackson, here’s what they looked like at their high school prom.

Models Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid went to prom together and had a blast.

caption The sisters are one year apart in age. source Gigi Hadid/Twitter

Gigi and Bella are two of the most famous models. But back in 2013, they attended prom like other people their age. Based on the collage Gigi shared online, it’s safe to say they enjoyed the event.

Ellen DeGeneres shared the ultimate throwback from her high school prom.

caption DeGeneres graduated from Atlanta High School in 1976. source Ellen DeGeneres/Instagram

Long before DeGeneres had her own talk show and won plenty of awards, she attended her high school prom in the ’70s.

In a photo shared on Instagram, the comedian clarified that the person wearing a plaid dress with a white collar is in fact her.

Demi Lovato fulfilled a childhood promise that she made.

caption Lovato keeps her promises. source Demi Lovato/Twitter

As Demi Lovato rose to fame with her roles on Disney Channel shows and movies, she carved out time to attend prom with a childhood friend.

“A promise made in kindergarten finally coming true … Prom with @nolannard!!! :)” Lovato wrote on Twitter.

“Avengers” star Jeremy Renner rocked a mullet and white tuxedo.

caption Renner attended Beyer High School in California. source Jeremy Renner/Instagram

Renner wore pale pink accessories to match his date, and he didn’t seem too pleased about it.

“Well glad this tux was a rental. Why did my get up have to match her dress again?” Renner wrote on Twitter.

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s son, Presley Gerber, shared a pre-prom photo with a dog (who we’re assuming wasn’t his date).

caption He graduated high school in 2017. source Presley Gerber/Instagram

In 2016, the model headed to prom with appropriate footgear.

“When your parents (and your dog!) make you change your socks for #Prom,” Crawford wrote on Twitter.

“Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon shared his prom fail on Twitter.

caption At least Fallon can look back at the event and laugh about it. source Jimmy Fallon/Twitter

Many dates like to coordinate their prom appearances so they match, but Fallon and his date missed the memo.

“My date didn’t tell me she was getting a tan and high heels for the prom. Standing next to her I looked so pale and so small. #PromFail,” Fallon joked.

Harley Quinn Smith and Lily-Rose Depp attended prom together.

caption Smith and Depp starred in the 2016 film “Yoga Hosers.” source Kevin Smith/Instagram

In 2016, the two friends and costars went to prom, and according to Kevin Smith, they were on their best behavior.

“@harleyquinnnn_ & @lilyrose_depp had dates of course but (ever on guard for thee) they were there strictly to chew bubble gum and squish Bratzis! And from all reports, they were all out of bubble gum …” Smith wrote on Instagram.

Singer Gwen Stefani modeled her prom dress after an iconic one worn by Grace Kelly.

caption She was a member of her high school swim team. source Gwen Stefani/Instagram

In an Instagram post, Stefani showed off her old prom outfit, which was handmade by Stefani and her mother.

Stefani said that her off-shoulder dress was inspired by one worn by Kelly in the 1954 movie “Rear Window.”

Paris Jackson proved that she’s a truly dedicated prom date by dying her hair to match her friend’s dress color.

caption Jackson made her film debut in the 2018 film “Gringo.” source Paris Jackson/Instagram

When Jackson attended prom, she went all out to make sure she color-coordinated with her date. From her teal hair to matching tie, Jackson nailed her look.

“Only true friends dye their hair to match their gal’s prom gown,” she captioned the photo.

“Boy Meets World” star Danielle Fishel and NSYNC member Lance Bass went to prom together.

caption The two stars briefly dated. source Lance Bass/Twitter

“Gotta love my platinum hair and oversized tux,” Bass said of the photo he shared on Twitter.

Even though Fishel and Bass were all smiles in their pre-prom photo, Bass revealed that they didn’t enjoy the event because the girls who attended were “jealous and catty.”

“It was terrible,” Bass told Cosmopolitan in 2013. “We only stayed for 20 minutes.”

Elle Fanning couldn’t attend her high school prom, so her friend brought the party to her.

caption Fanning starred in “The Neon Demon,” which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. source Elle Fanning/Instagram

In 2016, Fanning couldn’t attend her prom because she was in France attending the Cannes Film Festival. Luckily, her friend flew to Europe to give her the prom experience with classic photos and a corsage to match her gown.

“Reliving my Senior Prom! Thank you, @basquitwat for flying out since I could not be home and making our prom night one to remember forever! #ProminCannes #PromontheRedCarpet,” she wrote on Instagram.

TV imitated real life for “Full House” stars Candace Cameron Bure and Scott Weinger.

caption The stars are known for their roles as DJ Tanner and Steve Hale on “Full House.” source Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram

“Full House” fans remember when Steve surprised DJ and took her to her senior prom – but the costars actually went to their real-life prom together as well (and the photo shared by Bure is too sweet).

Before briefly attending UCLA, Ariel Winter attended her senior prom.

caption Winter is known for her role on ABC’s “Modern Family.” source Ariel Winter/Instagram

Winter wore a lacy, black and white mermaid dress to the event.

She also shared photos with then-boyfriend Laurent Claude Gaudette as well as her father.

RuPaul was a trendsetter at his 1983 prom.

caption He attended a high school in Atlanta, Georgia, source RuPaul/Twitter

In 2012, the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star shared a photo from his prom, and it proved that he’s always been determined to express his unique style.

Jaden Smith accompanied “Hunger Games” star Amandla Stenberg to her prom.

caption Stenberg wore a gold dress while Smith opted for black pants, a black and white dress, and a blazer. source Amandla Stenberg/Twitter

In 2015, the two stars attended prom together, and Stenberg shared photos on Twitter and Instagram.

“It’s just really cool to me that I get to think about what I’m going to do in the future more,” Stenberg told Teen Vogue in July 2015, as she started her senior year. “I want to continue acting for sure, but I also want to direct eventually, so I’m thinking about going to film school.

“Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel had the perfect ’80s look.

caption Puffy sleeves and big hair were popular back in the day. source Bethenny Frankel/Instagram

The reality TV star shared a throwback photo on Instagram from her 1984 prom and her ensemble was perfect for the decade.

“In honor of prom season, here’s my #promtbt – who else rocked the ’80s puff-sleeved prom dress look?!” Frankel wrote.

Bella Thorne wore a blue dress when she went to her first prom.

caption Thorne has attended prom more than once. source Bella Thorne/Instagram

Thorne went to her first prom in 2013 with then-boyfriend Tristan Klier and described the event as a “fairy tale.” She went again in 2015 in an entirely different look.

Fifth Harmony’s Dinah Jane stunned in a bright red, ruffled gown.

caption Her prom took place at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. source Dinah Jane/Instagram

At her 2015 prom, Jane wore a Madeline Gardner dress – and many fans said that she looked like Beyoncé. Even though her whole look flawlessly came together, Jane said that she almost had a dress crisis.

“I was just, like, stressing out about it I was, like, ‘What do I do? What do I wear? I don’t have anything to wear,’ and he [Bobby Wesley, Fifth Harmony’s stylist] just said, ‘I probably have something,'” she told MTV. “It was such a beautiful dress and right when I tried it on, my mom and all my friends, like the [5H] girls, they were like, ‘Dinah, that is the one. You have to wear that one.'”

John Krasinski looked dapper at his prom in a printed tie.

caption John Krasinski shared his prom photo on Instagram.

Krasinski attended Newton South High School in the ’90s. In 2020, the “Office” star shared a throwback photo of himself in his prom attire and said that he’d be hosting a virtual prom for people who missed out on their experience due to the coronavirus pandemic.