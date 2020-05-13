Celebrities keep getting interrupted by their kids during remote talk show appearances — here are the cutest ones

caption Jimmy Fallon’s young daughters interrupted him while he was interviewing Ethan Hawke on Tuesday. source The Tonight Show/NBC/YouTube

Celebrities are sheltering at home and trying to work just like the rest of us.

While giving remote interviews on late-night shows, their children often make surprise guest appearances.

Jimmy Fallon’s young daughters Franny and Winnie frequently crash his interviews with stars like Ethan Hawke.

Tina Fey’s daughter interrupted her chat with “Late Night” host Seth Meyers on Tuesday.

Kevin Jonas and Jason Bateman have also had their kids appear on late-night show segments.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Plenty of celebrities are sheltering at home with their families while trying to work. So when they appear virtually on late-night talk shows, it’s not uncommon for their children to make surprise appearances in the background, too.

Talk show hosts like Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel have both been interrupted numerous times by their kids, and the children of stars like Jason Bateman, Tina Fey, and Kevin Jonas have also been spotted in their parents’ interviews – much to the amusement of their parents.

Here are some of the cutest cameos by celebrity children in video interviews.

Chris Hemsworth’s 6-year-old son crashed his interview with an Australian radio show in April

Early on in Hemsworth’s chat (around the one-minute mark), he had to shush his children, telling “Triple M” radio host Luke Darcy, “That’s my kids in the background.” But as Hemsworth was discussing the details of his Netflix film “Extraction,” he was interrupted by his 6-year-old son Tristan, who climbed onto his dad’s lap and stared at the camera before wandering off.

Hemsworth, who has three children with wife Elsa Pataky, then told Darcy that his son was doing somersaults and throwing pillows at the computer.

Jason Bateman’s 8-year-old daughter Maple made a surprise appearance during his April interview with Jimmy Kimmel

As he was discussing his past roles with Kimmel, Bateman was surprised by his daughter Maple, who appeared behind him outside some glass doors (around the eight-minute mark in the video above).

“Oh, there goes Maple,” Bateman said after spotting her. He joked to Kimmel, “You see, I keep her outside. That way there’s more food for me inside the house.”

Bateman has two children with his wife Amanda Anka – Maple, and 13-year-old Francesca.

Tom Holland surprised Jimmy Kimmel’s son Billy during his video interview with the late-night host

Kimmel told the actor (around the 5:20 mark) that his young son Billy’s April birthday party was canceled because of the coronavirus, and was originally supposed to feature an appearance from Spider-Man, of whom Billy is a big fan.

Given that Holland (who’s currently quarantining in England) portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker in recent films, Kimmel asked him to say hello to his son, and help sing “Happy Birthday.”

Holland obliged, donning a red hoodie and Spider-Man face covering to say hello to Billy and Kimmel’s 5-year-old daughter Jane.

While Billy seemed a bit overwhelmed with the whole thing, Jane was impressed, telling her dad, “That’s Peter Parker!” as Holland removed his face mask and talked to Kimmel’s children in character. He even sang “Happy Birthday” as Kimmel’s wife Molly McNearney brought out a cake and candles for Billy.

Kevin Jonas’ daughters made a cameo during his interview with Jimmy Fallon in April

While he was chatting with Fallon (along with his brothers Nick and Joe), the eldest Jonas’ two children peeked into frame (at the one-minute mark), and didn’t go unnoticed by the host.

“Kevin, there’s a really cute person popping their little eyeballs in,” Fallon said while laughing.

“This is life, right?” Kevin joked, while introducing 6-year-old Alena and 3-year-old Valentina to Fallon. After speaking briefly with a very excited Fallon, the kids left to go do more schoolwork.

Tina Fey’s daughter interrupted her recent chat with Seth Meyers to call her mom a loser

The “30 Rock” star was interrupted by her 8-year-old daughter Penelope midway through her interview with Meyers (around the 2:22 mark). Looking offscreen, Fey said, “Please hold, there’s a colonial lady coming in. Yes, can I help you? I’m sorry, you’re not making sound, what?”

As her daughter slowly entered the frame (wearing a colonial-type dress), Fey asked her, “We’re taping a television program now, do you need something?”

Penelope then slowly raised her fingers in an “L” shape to her forehead, giggling the whole time, then ran out of frame as Fey said, “You’re calling me a loser? Get out of here.”

“The colonial lady is calling us losers!” she told Meyers, joking to Penelope, “This means loyalist in colonial times, so that’s on you!”

Fallon’s young daughters Winnie and Franny have made multiple, mostly unplanned, appearances on his talk show

As the host of “The Tonight Show,” it’s no surprise that Fallon’s children have popped up in his various interviews with celebrities.

In Fallon’s Tuesday chat with Ethan Hawke, 6-year-old Winnie and 5-year-old Franny crashed the interview (around the 1:10 mark), climbing onto Fallon’s lap and completely blocking the host from view. Hawke was amused by the giggling toddlers, telling them “You gotta meet my daughter.”

Fallon was able to remove both of his children from his desk, and send them back to their schoolwork, telling them, “I love you. Have fun at school. Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye. Take care. Goodbye.”

Winnie also made an appearance during Fallon’s interview with Halle Berry in April. As Berry was telling Fallon about how she had to shave off her daughter’s hair because it got too matted from a lack of brushing, Winnie walked into the frame (around the four-minute mark).

“That’s gonna happen. It’s been happening. It happens all the time. She just walks in in the middle of a thing and that’s the way it works,” Fallon told Berry. He then encouraged the actress to continue telling her story, pointing out to his daughter that “this is why you have to brush your hair.”