10 times celebrities realized how hard parenting is while stuck in quarantine with their kids

caption Hilary Duff has two children. source Hilary Duff/Instagram

As schools remain closed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, parents have been tasked with watching their children around the clock.

Many celebrities aren’t accustomed to being home with their kids all day without outside help, so having to homeschool and entertain them has presented a challenge.

Hilary Duff, Justin Timberlake, and more have spoken out about their struggles during the pandemic.

Schools have closed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, affecting more than 30 million children in the US, and in turn, their parents.

This change has meant that parents staying at home have become teachers, housekeepers, entertainers, and providers – a dance that many aren’t used to doing, especially for an extended period of time.

Many celebrity parents, in particular, have been vocal about struggling to keep up with their kids all day.

Chrissy Teigen, who has been transparent about having rotating nannies for her two children, warned others who are thinking about becoming parents that, “u can’t do s— alone ever again ever.” And Hilary Duff, who also has two kids, called the experience “exhausting.”

Here are 10 times that celebrities have opened up about how difficult it is to be home with their kids in self-isolation.

Drew Barrymore admitted that she’s cried “every day, all day long” since she started homeschooling her kids.

caption Drew Barrymore spoke about juggling different roles at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The “50 First Dates” actress said that staying at home with her daughters, Olive Barrymore Kopelman, 7, and Frankie Barrymore Kopelman, 5, was fine until homeschooling began during an episode of NBC’s “Today.”

She explained that they’d go for car rides, play games, and ride bikes.

“And then school started. And it all went out the window,” Barrymore said, adding, “I cried every day, all day long.”

The actress explained that there was no separation between her roles, which made the situation difficult to balance.

“It was like every church and state, it was the messiest plate I’ve ever held in my life. I had to be the teacher, the parent, the disciplinarian, the caretaker,” she said, continuing, “I didn’t think I needed to respect and appreciate teachers any more than I did.”

Hilary Duff described around-the-clock parenting as “exhausting.”

The actress, who has Luca, 8, and Banks, 1, opened up about her experience being home with her kids all day in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

“It’s exhausting. It’s so exhausting. You know, I have my days where I’m like, ‘Oh, I moved mountains and I deserve a medal.’ And then there are other days where I’m like, ‘How can I complain?’ We’re all healthy and we have a backyard and we have a pool. You know, it’s hard. I know a lot of people are getting judgments for complaining. You know, people that have what they need. I feel extremely appreciative.”

And while Duff said that “most days are good,” she also admitted that other days she and her husband Matthew Koma feel “really low.”

“I feel so burnt and so tired of my kids, you know? Kids are annoying, I’m not going to lie. When I get in bed every single night and we’re like, ‘Oh my god, do we hate our kids or what?’ And then we wake up and the next day’s a new day and we’re like, ‘We’re so freaking grateful for our kids,'” she said, adding, “They’re funny and they make us laugh and they also frustrate the hell out of us.”

Justin Timberlake complained that “24-hour parenting is just not human.”

caption Justin Timberlake has one child.

The “Mirrors” singer has received criticism after saying he and wife Jessica Biel have been struggling while self-isolating with their 5-year-old son Silas at their Montana home during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up.”

“We’re mostly commiserating over the fact that just 24-hour parenting is just not human,” he said, explaining that his son needed a break from his parents as much as they needed one from him.

Kim Kardashian West said she was hiding from her four children in the guest bathroom.

caption Kim Kardashian West made a makeup tutorial at home, and North West appeared in the background.

The SKIMS founder tried to make an at-home makeup tutorial for her Instagram followers, however her 6-year-old daughter North West interrupted the video.

After Kim asked her to wash her hands in the other room, the seemingly exasperated reality star admitted, “I’m hiding in the guest room, you guys. I’m hiding in the guest room because my kids will not leave me alone.”

Kim shares four children, 6-year-old North, 4-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago, and 11-month-old Psalm with her husband Kanye West.

Still within earshot, North yelled, “Hey! That’s mean!” from the other room.

“North, can I please just do my little tutorial?” Kim shouted back, adding, “It’s all I want to do. This one little fun thing for myself.”

Chrissy Teigen joked that she couldn’t do “s— alone” while at home with her family.

caption Chrissy Teigen shared a photo of herself and Luna on Instagram.

“if u are thinking about having children, wonderful! but know u can’t do s— alone ever again ever,” the “Cravings” author wrote on Instagram while self-isolating at home with her family. She shares 4-year-old Luna and 1-year-old Miles with her husband John Legend.

Teigen has been entertaining her kids while self-isolating by hosting a wedding for two of Luna’s stuffed animals and cooking together.

In the past, she’s been transparent about having help with her children. When a Twitter follower asked her about whether or not she uses a nanny, she responded, “We have 4 incredible people, not all at once. One will rotate and stay through the night.”

After a brief stint of homeschooling her children, Shonda Rhimes declared that teachers should be billionaires.

caption Shonda Rhimes has three children.

“Been homeschooling a 6-year old and 8-year old for one hour and 11 minutes. Teachers deserve to make a billion dollars a year,” the producer and writer tweeted, adding, “Or a week.”

Rhimes has three children: 17-year-old Harper, 8-year-old Emerson, and 6-year-old Beckett.

Lin-Manuel Miranda reiterated Rhimes’ tweet and joked that he wasn’t getting any work done.

caption Lin-Manuel Miranda has two children.

During an episode of “The Tonight Show,” he chatted about homeschooling his two children, 5-year-old Sebastian and 2-year-old Francisco, with Jimmy Fallon.

“Everything is cool. We are doing the cool thing to do, which is self-quarantining, which means we are home with our two kids. We have a kindergartener and a 2-year-old, so we’re learning how to home school. Pretty much Shonda Rhimes’ tweet: ‘Every teacher should make a billion dollars a year.'”

When Fallon asked if he was getting any work done, Miranda replied, “I’m not getting work done. I’m learning how to teach math.

He also shared that he’s been utilizing online resources, like doodling classes, to entertain his children.

Zoe Saldana said that being home with her kids made her appreciate work.

caption Zoe Saldana has three children.

The “Star Trek” actress shared an Instagram video of her husband Marco Perego playing with their three children – 5-year-old twins, Bowie and Cy, and 3-year-old Zen.

Commenting on raising three boys, Saldana wrote, “It’s fun as hell, at all times- every waking minute of your day is spent trying to talk someone from beating someone else, or burning the house down, or flashing a neighbor, or smelling someone else’s butt.”

She continued, “I swear I’m not feeling sorry for my husband and I, it’s just that being stuck at home with these cubs makes me appreciate work!”

Jennifer Lopez said her twins’ math homework is “crazy.”

caption Jennifer Lopez is homeschooling her twins, Max and Emme, while schools are closed.

The “Jenny From the Block” singer said she ran into trouble while homeschooling her 12-year-old twins, Emme and Max, on an episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“Honestly, I think we’re all like, ‘What is this?'” Lopez said of her kid’s schoolwork, adding, “I’m not a teacher.”

The musician explained that she’s been stumped by their math lessons, in particular.

“Have you seen the math that they make the kids do now?” Lopez asked, continuing, “It’s a new math. It’s crazy. And so half the time I’m like, ‘Ok. Yes, let’s look up that word. What does that mean?’ It’s been an experience for sure.”

Lauren Conrad said she’s been running out of activities to entertain her kids at home.

caption Lauren Conrad was on the show “The Hills.” source Bryan Steffy/GettyImages

The former reality star, who shares 2-year-old Liam and infant Charlie with her husband William Tell, showed an Instagram photo of a fort that she and her family built together.

“Self isolation with tiny people is no joke,” Conrad said, adding, “Only a few days in and we are quickly running out of activities. Today we challenged some friends to a fort building contest.”