What your favorite celebrities wore to the 2020 Oscars

caption Billie Eilish attends the 2020 Oscars. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

The 2020 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Sunday.

Fan-favorite celebrities showed up in style, posing for photos on the red carpet.

Billy Porter, for example, dazzled in a gold-and-orange ensemble.

Laura Dern, Billie Eilish, and Regina King also looked stunning on the red carpet.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The 2020 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, and dozens of fan-favorite celebrities were in attendance.

Idina Menzel and Regina King, for example, arrived wearing different shades of pink. Billy Porter, on the other hand, made a bold fashion statement in a two-piece set partially made from gold feathers.

Here’s what celebrity attendees wore to the annual event.

Billy Porter stood out in a gold-and-orange ensemble.

caption Billy Porter attends the 2020 Oscars. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

His sleeveless top, which had a high neckline, was made from 24-carat gold feathers. His painting-inspired skirt, on the other hand, bubbled around his ankles to reveal Jimmy Choo platform boots.

Regina King looked glamorous in a pink Versace dress with a multi-layered skirt.

caption Regina King attends the 2020 Oscars. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

King’s dress stood out thanks to its asymmetrical neckline and crystal-covered bodice. Its skirt was also unique, as a second layer of fabric wrapped around her waist. She completed the look with $500,000 worth of Harvey Winston jewelry, and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Idina Menzel chose a strapless fuchsia gown with an oversized bow around her waist..

caption Idina Menzel attends the 2020 Oscars. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

She completed the bright look with a diamond necklace and updo hairstyle.

America Ferrera showed off her maternity style in a red dress.

caption America Ferrera attends the 2020 Oscars. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Not only did her gown match the red carpet, but it also had oversized sleeves and a short train. For accessories, Ferrera chose a gold headband that wrapped around her forehead.

Chrissy Metz also wore a red gown for this year’s event.

caption Chrissy Metz attends the 2020 Oscars. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

She paired the off-the-shoulder dress with a curled hairstyle and classic red lipstick.

Sigourney Weaver paired a green gown with a matching clutch.

caption Sigourney Weaver attends the 2020 Oscars. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Her long-sleeved dress had a wrap-style top and pleated skirt. Rather than a traditional belt, the gown also featured a piece of green rope tied around the waist.

Laura Dern chose a baby-pink dress embellished with black tassels.

caption Laura Dern attends the 2020 Oscars. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

She paired the sleeveless gown with simple jewels and a half-up half-down hairstyle.

Caitriona Balfe went with the same color scheme.

caption Caitriona Balfe attends the 2020 Oscars. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Her black, mermaid-style gown was strapless and covered with a pink overlay. The sheer outer piece had a high neckline, with a bow placed right against her neck.

Mindy Kaling looked radiant in a yellow asymmetrical gown.

caption Mindy Kaling attends the 2020 Oscars. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Her dress featured a single sleeve and a short train. She also wore a diamond necklace, dangling earrings, and a giant ring.

Billie Eilish was one of the only women to wear a suit on the red carpet.

caption Billie Eilish attends the 2020 Oscars. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Her Chanel outfit featured the brand’s logo from top to bottom, both in the form of pearl-encrusted pins and lace gloves. And rather than wearing heels or boots, Eilish donned black-and-white sneakers.

Beanie Feldstein wore a halter-style gown with a black rose print.

caption Beanie Feldstein attends the 2020 Oscars. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Her custom Miu Miu dress was especially stunning because it was covered in black-and-white sequins. She also wore a curled hairstyle and delicate earrings.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus opted for a simple sleeveless gown.

caption Julia Louis Dreyfus attends the 2020 Oscars. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Her blue dress reached the floor, and also had a scoop-style neckline that accentuated her diamond necklace. It was custom-made for her by Vera Wang.

Janelle Monáe dazzled in a silver gown with a hood.

caption Janelle Monáe attends the 2020 Oscars. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The long-sleeved dress, which also had a full skirt, took 600 hours to make. She paired it with sparkling rings and red lipstick.

Kelly Marie Tran opted for a strapless black gown with a standout skirt.

caption Kelly Marie Tran attends the 2020 Oscars. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The top half of her dress was form-fitting, whereas its skirt was full and wrapped around her legs.

Olivia Coleman chose a dark dress made from velvet.

caption Olivia Colman attends the 2020 Oscars. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Her dress featured both a cape and long sleeves, which were split at the shoulders.

Antonio Banderas walked the red carpet in a classic black suit.

caption Antonio Banderas attends the 2020 Oscars. source Steve Granitz/WireImage

He also wore a bow tie, black shoes, and a silver pin attached to his lapel.

Greta Gerwig donned a strapless Dior dress and matching necklace.

caption Greta Gerwig attends the 2020 Oscars. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Her green gown had a full skirt with fringe around the hem. Her diamond necklace also featured green gems that matched her dress.

Sandra Oh looked stunning in a sparkling gown with ruffled sleeves.

caption Sandra Oh attends the 2020 Oscars. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The dress also had a plunging neckline, velvet bow at the waist, and more ruffles across the bottom of its skirt.