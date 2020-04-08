All of the celebrity weddings that have been postponed because of the coronavirus

Big celebrations are being discouraged during the coronavirus pandemic.

Engaged couples are postponing or canceling their weddings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Celebrity couples are no exception to postponements or cancellations, with famous couples like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom delaying their nuptials.

The coronavirus is spreading rapidly throughout the United States, making it impossible for people to have large gatherings anytime soon.

Many couples are being forced to cancel or postpone their weddings because of the virus, as they cannot have the events they originally planned.

Engaged celebrities are being impacted by the virus as well, with high-profile couples having to postpone spring weddings or put their 2020 wedding planning on hold.

The pandemic is throwing a wrench in Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding plans.

caption Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez postponed their wedding.

On a virtual appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Lopez told DeGeneres that the virus is putting her and Rodriguez’s wedding plans in a “holding pattern.”

“Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now as far as dates go or anything like that,” she said to DeGeneres through video chat.

“We’re just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world.”

“We have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out,” Lopez added.

Emma Stone and her fiancé, Dave McCary, were supposed to get married in March 2020, but the wedding didn’t happen.

caption Emma Stone and Dave McCary postponed their wedding.

The SNL writer-director and actress were reportedly supposed to get married in mid-March, around the time the coronavirus hit the United States.

The wedding didn’t occur, and the couple has yet to publicly announce a new date for their nuptials.

Princess Beatrice’s May 29 wedding has already been scaled back, and it might need to be canceled.

caption Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi postponed their wedding.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi originally planned to have their wedding reception at Buckingham Palace, but the celebration was canceled.

Beatrice then decided to have a smaller ceremony at the Chapel Royal in St James’s Palace, but a palace spokesperson told Insider that she and her fiancé will weigh their options to “avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances.”

“In line with government advice for the UK and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for 29th May.”

“They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people,” the spokesperson added.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom postponed their summer 2020 wedding, which was supposed to be in Japan.

caption Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom postponed their wedding.

Bloom and Perry, who recently announced they’re expecting their first child together, were set to get married in the summer of 2020 in Japan.

But the couple decided to postpone in early March as a result of the coronavirus.

“It was all set for Japan with 150 guests. Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant. They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus,” a source told People.

Taraji P. Henson and Kelvin Hayden are postponing their summer wedding.

caption Taraji P. Henson and Kelvin Hayden postponed their wedding.

The actress told Access Hollywood that she and her fiancé, a former NFL player, would be postponing their summer wedding.

Henson’s uncle recently passed, and she believes it was because of complications from the coronavirus, which contributed to the decision to put their plans on hold.

“I’m pausing because there’s so much to take into consideration now,” Henson said in the video. “I think we’ll all be changed after this.”

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie delayed their destination wedding in Hawaii.

caption Dennis Quaid and Laura Sovie postponed their wedding.

Quaid told People in late March that he and Savoie would be postponing their April 4 wedding after they saw how the virus was impacting Italy.

“We were supposed to be married April 4 in Kauai,” Quaid said. “It was going to be nice and small.”

“We have a few members of the family and friends who have low immune systems due to medical treatment, medical issues going on,” Dennis also told People. “We decided, ‘Let’s just postpone.'”

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett postponed their April wedding until July.

caption Lala Kent and Randall Emmett postponed their wedding.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star and “The Irishman” producer were supposed to get married on April 18, but they pushed the wedding to July because of the virus.

“We have decided to move the date of our wedding to July given the unfortunate circumstances of what is going on,” they said in a statement to Page Six.

The couple’s friend and costar, Jax Taylor, said on Instagram that the couple is still planning to get married at a courthouse in April, but it’s unclear how California’s stay-at-home order will impact their choice.

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan didn’t get married in the first week of April as they planned.

caption Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan postponed their wedding.

Derek Fisher, a former NBA player and now a coach for the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks, planned to marry Gloria Govan on the first weekend of April.

The couple instead spent the weekend supporting healthcare workers fighting the virus on the front lines, as they told TMZ.