A comedian with dwarfism rallied the internet to support a boy with his same condition who was bullied

caption Comedian Brad Williams raised over $280,000 for Quaden Bayles, a boy with dwarfism who has been relentlessly bullied. source Yarraka Bayles/Facebook/Michael Tullberg / Contributor/Getty Images

Yarraka Bayles, a mother from Australia, posted a video of her son Quaden, who has dwarfism, to demonstrate how relentless bullying has impacted her child.

In the video, which has now been viewed more than 20 million times, Quaden expressed his wish to end his life.

Comedian Brad Williams, who has the same condition as Quaden, launched a GoFundMe campaign for the boy, and had raised more than $280,000 as of Friday morning.

After a heart-wrenching video of a distressed boy with dwarfism went viral, people across the globe have stepped up to support the 9-year-old and show him that there is so much more to life beyond cruel middle-school bullying.

Australian mother Yarraka Bayles shared footage on Tuesday of her crying 9-year-old son Quaden, who has achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism. In the video, Quaden shared that he can no longer tolerate the relentless bullying he’s subjected to at school. He also expressed his wish to end his life.

Bayles shared the video to demonstrate how damaging bullying is and to seek advice from others on how to help her son.

“This is what bullying does,” Bayles said in the video. “Can you please educate your children, your families, your friends?”

As of Friday, the video has been viewed more than 20 million times and has nabbed the attention of celebrities who are eager to support Quaden.

Both Australian actor Hugh Jackman and “The Walking Dead” star Jeffrey Dean Morgan reached out to Quaden on Twitter. The hashtag #StopBullying was trending on Friday in response to Bayles’ post, according to the BBC.

Brad Williams, a comedian who has the same condition as Quaden, started a GoFundMe campaign

Comedian Brad Williams, who also has achondroplasia, a condition which occurs in about one in every 20,000 births, also came to Quaden’s side.

He started a GoFundMe campaign to send Quaden and his mother to Disneyland. His goal was to raise $10,000. By Friday morning, that amount had already surpassed $280,000.

“This is beyond anything I could have imagined,” Williams tweeted in response to the support. “I just want to do right by this kid. Please help me put all this generosity to good use.”

Now at 75k! Unreal. My phone won’t stop. This is beyond anything I could have imagined. I need help putting this together. Please @TheEllenShow or @WWE or @Disneyland. I just want to do right by this kid. Please help me put all this generosity to good use https://t.co/vGLHQXzO0K — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) February 21, 2020

An MMA fighter will host Quaden in Singapore to teach him martial arts

MMA fighter Chatri Sityodtong was also touched by Bayles’ video and has arranged for the boy and his family to fly to Singapore. Sityodtong said he wants to teach Quaden martial arts.

I just wanted to share an update on Quaden Bayles. I just spoke to his amazing mom, Yarraka, over the phone. She has graciously accepted my invitation to come to Singapore for an all-expenses-paid vacation so Quaden can learn martial arts at EVOLVE. https://t.co/Eoyzai2hUC — Chatri Sityodtong (@yodchatri) February 21, 2020

“Let us all take the opportunity to show little Quaden how much the world cares,” Sityodtong tweeted.

An Australian rugby team invited Quaden to lead them onto the field

The Indigenous All Stars, an Australian rugby team, also took notice of Bayles’ video, and invited the boy to lead the team onto the field during their game on Saturday.

“We will do everything we possibly can to make his life happier than what it has been,” Laurie Daley, the team’s coach, said in an article published on the National Rugby League site on Friday.

