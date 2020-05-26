A white woman who called the police on a black man telling her to put her dog on a leash says she’s ‘not a racist’

caption Amy Cooper trended Monday after a confrontation with a black man who asked her to leash her dog in Manhattan’s Central Park. source Melody Cooper/Twitter

Amy Cooper, who was filmed calling the police on Christian Cooper – who shares no relation – in Central Park, has issued an apology.

“I’m not a racist. I did not mean to harm that man in any way,” Amy Cooper told CNN.

Video of the incident was uploaded to Twitter and has been viewed more than 21.9 million times.

The video shows Amy Cooper telling Christian Cooper that she’d tell the police there was an “African-American man threatening my life” after he told her to put her dog on a leash.

In the video, Amy Cooper follows through and tells the police he’s “threatening” her.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A white woman who was recorded calling the police on a black man who told her to put her dog on a leash issued an apology, telling CNN she’s “not a racist.”

“I’m not a racist. I did not mean to harm that man in any way,” Amy Cooper told CNN, after saying she wanted to “publicly apologize to everyone.”

Video of the incident circulated on Twitter Monday night, in which Amy Cooper can be heard saying there was an “African-American man threatening my life.”

The video, which has been viewed more than 21.9 million times, was shared on Twitter by screenwriter Melody Cooper, who said her brother, Christian Cooper, was the man behind the camera. Amy Cooper has no relation to Melody and Christian Cooper.

Melody Cooper said her brother recorded the video after asking Amy Cooper to put her dog on a leash in a protected area of Central Park.

“I’m taking a picture and calling the cops,” Amy Cooper can be heard saying in the video. “I’m going to tell them there’s an African-American man threatening my life.”

Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm — Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020

Amy Cooper has issued apologies to NBC New York and CNN, and said she was “just scared” in the moment when Christian Cooper offered her dog a treat.

“When you’re alone in the Ramble, you don’t know what’s happening. It’s not excusable, it’s not defensible,” she told CNN.

“I sincerely and humbly apologize to everyone, especially to that man, his family,” she previously told NBC New York. “It was unacceptable and I humbly and fully apologize to everyone who’s seen that video, everyone that’s been offended … everyone who thinks of me in a lower light and I understand why they do.”

Christian Cooper told CNN that he thought it was important to document the incident, especially during an era when white people are calling police of black people doing mundane things, like driving a delivery truck, cheering on their children at soccer games, entering their own apartment buildings, and barbecuing in the park.

“Unfortunately we live in an era with things like Ahmaud Arbery, where black men are seen as targets,” Christian Cooper told CNN. “This woman thought she could exploit that to her advantage, and I wasn’t having it.”

Amy Cooper told CNN that her life is “being destroyed” because of the video. Franklin Templeton Investments, a US asset-management firm where she works, has placed Amy Cooper on leave as they conduct an investigation into the incident, and an animal rescue organization has taken possession of her dog.