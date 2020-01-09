Bosch is using artificial intelligence to eliminate sun glare while driving

source Bosch

Bosch has debuted a concept sun visor designed to block sun glare that drivers encounter behind the wheel.

The company revealed its new technology at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week.

The Virtual Visor relies on artificial intelligence to map the driver’s face to project a transparent, dark-shaded mask onto the eyes, allowing for an unrestricted view of the road.

The company argues that the traditional sun visors equipped in current cars do not handle safety issues that come with driving in bright sunlight. Bosch cites one study with findings that show car crash incidents increase while driving in bright sunlight.

To combat this issue, Bosch has created a concept Virtual Visor, which is a clear LCD panel with a camera that faces the driver. The camera has artificial-intelligence technology that shades the driver’s eyes, allowing them to operate their vehicles without being impaired by bright light or the physical sun visor that’s available in vehicles today.

“The creative use of liquid crystal technology to block a specific light source decreases dangerous sun glare, driver discomfort and accident risk; it also increases driver visibility, comfort and safety,” Bosch said in a statement.

Keep scrolling to see how the Virtual Visor works:

The Virtual Visor has artificial intelligence-enabled capabilities that detect and follow the driver’s face.

The AI can determine where parts of the driver’s face are, such as the eyes.

By identifying the facial “landmarks,” the Virtual Visor can project a darker shaded section onto the driver’s eyes.

These shaded sections block light, similar to sunglasses.

The rest of the visor is transparent.

The company claims it uses “intelligent algorithms” to block the sun glare, but not the view of the road like traditional sun visors do, like the one pictured below.

“Some of the simplest innovations make the greatest impact, and Virtual Visor changes the way drivers see the road,” President of Bosch Car Multimedia Dr. Steffen Berns said in a statement.

The Virtual Visor won Best of Innovation at the CES 2020 Innovation Awards.