The 24 coolest vehicles we saw at CES 2020

Mark Matousek, Business Insider US
The Mercedes-Benz AVTR concept.

The Mercedes-Benz AVTR concept.
Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Automakers have brought a variety of vehicles to this year’s edition of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, from electric SUVs and pickup trucks to electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft.

Similar to those at last year’s CES, the vehicles on display this year have highlighted both speculative ideas and concrete plans for electrification and autonomy. Among the brands that have brought vehicles to the conference are Mercedes-Benz, Ford, and Jeep.

These are the 24 coolest vehicles we saw at CES this year.

Sony Vision-S

Sony Vision-S.
Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: Unknown

Rivian R1T

Rivian R1T.
Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: Second half of 2020

Bosch IoT Shuttle

Bosch IoT Shuttle.
Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: Unknown

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang Mach-E.
Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: Late 2020

Nissan Ariya Concept

Nissan Ariya Concept.
Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: Second half of 2021

Fisker Ocean

Fisker Ocean.
Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: 2022

Audie e-tron Sportback quattro

Audie e-tron Sportback quattro.
Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: 2020

Audi AI:ME

Audi AI:ME.
Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: Unknown

Honda Augmented Driving Concept

Honda Augmented Driving Concept.
Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: Unknown

Bell Helicopter Bell Nexus 4EX

Bell Helicopter Bell Nexus 4EX.
Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: Mid-to-late 2020s

Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR

The Mercedes-Benz AVTR concept.

Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR.
Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: Unknown

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS.
Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: Unknown

Toyota e-Palette

Toyota e-Palette.
Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: 2020

Toyota LQ

Toyota LQ.
Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: Unknown

Jeep Compass 4xe

Jeep Compass 4xe.
Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: By 2022

Chrysler Airflow Vision

Chrysler Airflow Vision.
Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: Unknown

Jeep Renegade 4xe

Jeep Renegade 4xe.
Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: By 2022

Jeep Wrangler 4xe

Jeep Wrangler 4xe.
Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: By 2022

Hyundai Purpose Built Vehicle

Hyundai Purpose Built Vehicle.
Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: Unknown

Hyundai S-A1

Hyundai S-A1.
Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: Unknown

Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC

Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC.
Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: 2019 in Europe and Asia, 2021 in the US

Byton M-Byte

Byton M-Byte.
Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: 2020 in China, 2021 in North America

Ford self-driving delivery van

Ford self-driving delivery van.
Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: 2021

Nissan electric ice cream van

Nissan electric ice cream van.
Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: Unknown