The 24 coolest vehicles we saw at CES 2020

caption The Mercedes-Benz AVTR concept. source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Automakers have brought a variety of vehicles to this year’s edition of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, from electric SUVs and pickup trucks to electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft.

Similar to those at last year’s CES, the vehicles on display this year have highlighted both speculative ideas and concrete plans for electrification and autonomy. Among the brands that have brought vehicles to the conference are Mercedes-Benz, Ford, and Jeep.

These are the 24 coolest vehicles we saw at CES this year.

Sony Vision-S

caption Sony Vision-S. source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: Unknown

Rivian R1T

caption Rivian R1T. source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: Second half of 2020

Bosch IoT Shuttle

caption Bosch IoT Shuttle. source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: Unknown

Ford Mustang Mach-E

caption Ford Mustang Mach-E. source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: Late 2020

Nissan Ariya Concept

caption Nissan Ariya Concept. source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: Second half of 2021

Fisker Ocean

caption Fisker Ocean. source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: 2022

Audie e-tron Sportback quattro

caption Audie e-tron Sportback quattro. source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: 2020

Audi AI:ME

caption Audi AI:ME. source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: Unknown

Honda Augmented Driving Concept

caption Honda Augmented Driving Concept. source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: Unknown

Bell Helicopter Bell Nexus 4EX

caption Bell Helicopter Bell Nexus 4EX. source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: Mid-to-late 2020s

Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR

caption Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR. source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: Unknown

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS

caption Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS. source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: Unknown

Toyota e-Palette

caption Toyota e-Palette. source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: 2020

Toyota LQ

caption Toyota LQ. source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: Unknown

Jeep Compass 4xe

caption Jeep Compass 4xe. source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: By 2022

Chrysler Airflow Vision

caption Chrysler Airflow Vision. source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: Unknown

Jeep Renegade 4xe

caption Jeep Renegade 4xe. source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: By 2022

Jeep Wrangler 4xe

caption Jeep Wrangler 4xe. source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: By 2022

Hyundai Purpose Built Vehicle

caption Hyundai Purpose Built Vehicle. source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: Unknown

Hyundai S-A1

caption Hyundai S-A1. source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: Unknown

Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC

caption Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC. source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: 2019 in Europe and Asia, 2021 in the US

Byton M-Byte

caption Byton M-Byte. source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: 2020 in China, 2021 in North America

Ford self-driving delivery van

caption Ford self-driving delivery van. source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: 2021

Nissan electric ice cream van

caption Nissan electric ice cream van. source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Release date: Unknown