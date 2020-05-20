Retired NFL star Chad Ochocinco left a $1,000 tip at a restaurant with a note that said, ‘Sorry about the pandemic, hope this helps’

- The former NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson left a $1,000 tip at a restaurant in Cooper City, Florida, on Monday, the first day that restaurants there could reopen.
- Johnson left a note on the bill that said, “Sorry about the pandemic, hope this helps.”
- Johnson’s server, Catalina Garces, told a local news station that was a Colombian immigrant and mother of two, adding that she split the tip with her coworkers.
On Monday, the first day that restaurants could reopen in Cooper City, Florida, the former NFL wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson left a generous tip at one.
Johnson posted a photo on Twitter showing that he left a $1,000 tip on a $37.40 bill from a restaurant called Havana’s Cuban Cuisine.
Johnson left a note on the bill that said, “Congrats on re-opening, sorry about the pandemic, hope this helps.”
The server, Catalina Garces, told the Florida news station WSVN that she was a Colombian immigrant and mother of two, adding that she split the tip with her coworkers.
“Thank you, I love you, Ochocinco, my friend,” Garces told WSVN.
According to the news station, Johnson is a regular at the restaurant and has a favorite dish that employees make for him. He had apparently told the restaurant he couldn’t wait for it to reopen.
