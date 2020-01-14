Chad Ochocinco to try out as a kicker in the XFL, and old videos show it may not be as crazy as it sounds

- source
- Former star Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Ochocinco is pursuing another stint in football – but this time, he’ll try his hand at kicking in the XFL.
- The six-time NFL Pro Bowler said he has a tryout for a kicking position with an XFL team and that he’s “excited as hell” for the opportunity.
- The 42-year-old has some unofficial experience as a kicker and once drilled a 60-yard field goal in an appearance on Bleacher Report’s “Gameday Gameshow.”
Chad Ochocinco may have made his name as a prolific wide receiver in the NFL, but now he’s taking his talents to a different league and a new position.
The six-time NFL Pro Bowler tweeted Tuesday that he has a tryout for a kicking position with an XFL team that “presented itself.” He followed that up by noting that he was “excited as hell” and that “being able to compete for a spot at a entirely different position will be so riveting” regardless of whether or not he’s actually successful.
As it turns out, the 42-year-old has some unofficial experience as a kicker. In an appearance on Bleacher Report’s “Gameday Gameshow,” Ochocinco drilled a 60-yard field goal to help a contestant win a bet. With some practice, it’s not hard to imagine the Cincinnati Bengals great finding a second round of football success through his powerful boot.
Check out a video of the 60-yard shot below:
Chad @ochocinco nailed a 60-yard FG to win this fan his bet ????
New @br_betting 'Gameday Gameshow' (➡️ @CaesarsPalace) pic.twitter.com/GJ780riKVE
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 19, 2019
Ochocinco did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.
