Changi Airport is suspending operations at T4, and that includes the stores and restaurants there

T4 will be shut from May 16, 2020, in response to declines in travel demand during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Straits Times

Less than two weeks after suspending operations at Terminal 2, Singapore’s sprawling Changi Airport has now decided to shut another terminal temporarily as the world battles the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath.

In a statement, Changi Airport Group (CAG) said it will be suspending operations at Terminal 4 (T4) from May 16 as part of efforts “to optimise resources in tandem with the sharp decline in flight movements”.

This will allow CAG and its airport partners to save on running costs such as utilities and cleaning, it said.

Airlines currently based in T4 will now operate out of T1 or T3 instead. At the moment, CAG has only confirmed that Cathay Pacific and Korean Air will operate at T1.

All stores and restaurants in T4 will also close, while the shuttle bus service connecting T4 to T3 will be suspended until operations resume.

CAG did not say when it expects T4 to resume operations, but said it “will depend on when air travel demand picks up and on the requirements of airlines seeking to relaunch flights at Changi Airport”.

CAG added that it “stands ready to restart operations at T4 as soon as a sufficient number of flights return to the terminal”.

So far, CAG has already reduced Skytrain services within the airport, and several finger piers in T1 and T3 will also not be used for flights until demand returns.

Several other eateries and food outlets at Changi Airport remain open for takeaways, and essential services such as pharmacies continue to operate in the airport’s public areas, including Jewel.

