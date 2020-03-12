Charles Barkley is selling his Olympic gold medals and his NBA MVP award to build affordable housing in his hometown in Alabama

source Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Former NBA star Charles Barkley is auctioning off his gold medals from the 1992 and 1996 Olympics and his 1993 MVP award.

He’s selling the medals, award, and other memorabilia, through an auction with the sports card company Panini, and plans to build affordable housing with the proceeds.

He wants to build 20 houses in his hometown of Leeds, Alabama, which is east of Birmingham.

Former NBA star Charles Barkley is selling his Olympic gold medals and his MVP award to cover the costs of building affordable housing in his hometown in Alabama.

Barkley has gold medals from the 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games, in which he played for Team USA, and received the NBA Most Valuable Player award in 1993.

While speaking to the “Dan Le Betard Show” on March 5, Barkley said he was auctioning off the medals, MVP award, and other memorabilia, with the sports card company Panini, in hopes of building 20 affordable homes in Leeds, Alabama, a town east of Birmingham where he grew up.

“I don’t think I have to walk around with my gold medal or my MVP trophy for people to know I’m Charles Barkley, so I’m going to sell all that crap,” Barkley said.

Barkley housed the memorabilia at his grandmother’s house for years, but since she passed away, it’s been at his home.

“That just clutters my house,” Barkley said. “I used to keep it at my grandmother’s house, but they all passed away, and I don’t want that stuff crapping up my house.”

Barkley said his daughter wants to hold on to one medal, and he said that he would let her keep one if she wanted.

He told Birmingham sports radio station WJOX that she wanted the 1992 “Dream Team” gold medal, CNN reported.

Barkley regularly participates in philanthropic efforts and has donated $1 million to historically black colleges and universities.