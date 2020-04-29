Charli D’Amelio spoke out against objectifying comments and told people to stop talking about her body

caption Charli D’Amelio hit back at comments about her body. source NBC / Getty Images

Teenage TikTok star Charli D’Amelio spoke out against the comments she receives about her body on a daily basis.

D’Amelio, who is 15, asked people to stop talking about her body, because it was none of their business whether she was losing or gaining weight.

She also asked for people to be kind and respectful to one another, and to “uplift everyone instead of trying to bring others down.”

TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio is just 15 years old, but that doesn’t stop the barrage of comments she gets every day about her weight and body. She’s constantly told she’s too thin, gaining weight, and objectified in every way possible.

She spoke out against it all in a series of tweets on Monday.

“STOP TALKING ABOUT MY BODY,” she wrote. “It’s not your place to tell me if I’m losing weight or gaining weight.”

She asked people to be respectful of each other, and “understand that we should just be kind and uplift everyone instead of trying to bring others down.”

“I’ve seen these videos about me my friends and complete strangers but it doesn’t matter who you’re doing it to,” she added. “It’s never okay and I feel like I really needed to say that. I love you all but please stop!!”

why don’t we all just be respectful and understand that we should just be kind and uplift everyone instead of trying to bring others down and i’ve seen these videos about me my friends and complete strangers but it doesn’t matter who you’re doing it to- — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) April 27, 2020

Back in March, D’Amelio and her older sister Dixie both tweeted about self-love and confidence. She told her fans everyone was a “10/10” and they should find the nearest mirror and compliment themselves because “it is what needs to be done.”

Fellow TikTok star and Hype House member Addison Rae also hit back at hurtful comments about her body a few days ago. In a series of tweets, she said she’d seen several TikToks and tweets referring to her weight and body, and they were making her feel insecure.

“I’ve been very motivated to start eating better and working out every day to become the healthiest version of myself,” she said, and inspired her fans to do the same.

“I just want to encourage everyone who hears these things about themselves to love yourself!!” she said. “If you are healthy and happy, do NOT listen to these hurtful comments. You are perfect.”

