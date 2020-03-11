TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio revealed her secrets to success on ‘The Tonight Show’ and hinted at an upcoming tour

caption Charli D’Amelio told Jimmy Fallon that her success comes from her authenticity – and from filming in the best lighting. source Screenshot/The Tonight Show/YouTube

Charli D’Amelio has become one of TikTok’s biggest stars, boasting 35 million followers and 2 billion likes on the platform.

The 15-year-old broke down the secrets to her success in an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” citing authenticity and good lighting as key components of her viral videos.

D’Amelio also teased an upcoming tour, hinting that she would be meeting fans in person this summer.

In typical TikToker fashion, D’Amelio uploaded a new video starring the “Tonight Show” host to the platform.

15-year-old TikTok star Charli D’Amelio stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to share the wisdom she’s gathered along the way to accruing 35 million followers and 2 billion likes on the platform.

TikTok fame, D’Amelio said, can start with having one lucky viral video. In her case, a dance tutorial duet with TikTok user move_with_joy, posted on her way to a summer dance camp.

“It was 90 likes and then it was 10,000 likes,” she recalled. “It got up to – before I walked into dance class, it was 50,000 likes.”

As for what she’s learned about making videos? Always film in the bathroom. “It has the best lighting,” she explained.

More importantly, TikTok success requires a genuine passion for the content you’re creating.

“You just have to be authentic,” D’Amelio said. “You can’t fake a smile. You have to do what you actually enjoy.”

While the 15-year-old “loves” TikTok and the opportunity to be creative, viral fame comes with challenges. D’Amelio appeared on the show to promote her partnership with UNICEF for Internet Safety Day, hoping to raise awareness about cyberbullying – an issue that hits close to home.

“It’s okay to not be okay,” she said. “You just have to know these people aren’t worth your time.”

The TikTok star closed out the interview by hinting at a large upcoming project – possibly a tour.

“Theres a lot of stuff coming up,” she told Fallon. “But we have something planned for the summer where, hopefully, I’ll be able to meet fans and people who follow me.”

“Maybe a tour?” Fallon pressed.

“Maybe something like that,” she responded.

D’Amelio, in typical TikToker fashion, immortalized her friendship with the “Tonight Show” host in a new video.

@charlidamelio make sure you watch me on the tonight show with @jimmyfallontonight!! lFamous Friend Check – modelroz

You can watch the full interview below:

