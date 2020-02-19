Warren Buffett’s right-hand man said that he’d never buy or short Tesla stock

Charlie Munger, the vice chairman at Berkshire Hathaway and famed value investor Warren Buffett’s longtime business partner, doesn’t want to put money on Tesla.

Munger was asked for his thoughts about the electric automaker’s recent torrid stock rally and subsequent volatility at a February 12 shareholder meeting for the Daily Journal, a Los Angeles-based publisher he chairs.

“My thoughts are two: I would never buy it, and I would never sell it short,” the 96-year-old said.

This year, Tesla stock has surged as much as 105% through Tuesday’s close, fueled by solid vehicle delivery numbers and strong quarterly results. The company is now the most valuable US automaker of all time, with a larger market cap than Ford and General Motors combined.

It’s also the most-shorted domestic stock in the US, and even though traders betting against the company have been burned, many are still holding onto their short positions. While Tesla’s posted numerous record gains, it also recently suffered its largest intraday decline.

Munger also spoke about Musk’s performance as CEO, adding, “I think Elon Musk is peculiar and he may overestimate himself but he may not be wrong all the time.”

It’s not the first time that Munger has spoken out about the automaker or its leader, Musk. In last year’s annual shareholder meeting for the Daily Journal, Munger was asked about his frequently stated principle of hiring – that he’d make an offer to someone with an IQ of 130 who thinks it’s 120, but not to someone with an IQ of 170 who thinks it’s 250.

“You must be thinking about Elon Musk,” Munger said.

Jokes aside, Munger has also praised Musk in the past. In a May 2018 interview with Andy Serwer, Yahoo Finance’s editor in chief, Munger called Musk a “bold and brilliant” founder “that swings for the fences,” and said that Tesla had already created more significance than anyone had predicted.

“People like that get some remarkable results,” Munger said of Musk. “Sometimes they get some quick failures. I haven’t the faintest idea how Elon Musk will turn out, but he has a considerable chance of success and considerable chance of failure. He seems to like it that way.”