Viral ‘Shallow’ singer Charlotte Awbery covered Demi Lovato’s ‘Anyone’ and got the singer’s seal of approval

caption Charlotte Awbery covered Demi Lovato’s “Anyone.” source Kevin Freshwater/Facebook and John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Charlotte Awbery, who went viral in February after her stunning rendition of “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” in a London Tube station, covered another hit song.

Awbery shared a video of herself singing Demi Lovato’s “Anyone.”

Lovato took notice and gave her seal of approval by resharing a portion of the cover on her Instagram story and adding three raised hands emojis.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Viral singer Charlotte Awbery shared a cover of Demi Lovato’s powerful song “Anyone,” and the pop singer took notice.

On Thursday, Awbery posted a video of herself singing Lovato’s track while inside her home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hope you’re all keeping safe and well,” she captioned the Instagram post. “This isn’t the best video as I’m singing from my kitchen and when I was trying to film head on my phone kept falling over but I’ll be posting up some songs over the next couple of days and also going live for all of you indoors.”

“Music and singing always make me feel better so I hope you all enjoy this cover,” she added, thanking fans “for giving me so much support.”

“Anyone” was written and recorded by Lovato just before her accidental overdose in July 2018. In an interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, the singer described the lyrics “as a cry for help.” She went on to make a comeback by performing the song at the Grammys in January.

Lovato spotted Awbery’s passionate cover after “Canada’s Drag Race” judge Brooke Lynn Hytes shared the video on her Instagram story and tagged the “I Love Me” singer.

In response, Lovato reposted the snippet on her Instagram story and added three raised hands emojis.

caption Demi Lovato praised Charlotte Awbery’s cover of “Anyone.” source Demi Lovato/Instagram

Awbery went viral in February after she was stopped in a London Tube station and challenged by comedian Kevin Freshwater to finish the lyrics of “Shallow,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s award-winning duet from “A Star Is Born.”

People couldn’t get enough of her impromptu performance, and she went on to perform a full cover on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in February. The singer-songwriter also revealed to talk show host Lorraine Kelly that she’s planning on releasing an official cover of the track as her first single.