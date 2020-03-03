Viral ‘Shallow’ singer Charlotte Awbery says she’s planning to release an official cover of the Lady Gaga hit

- source
- British vocalist Charlotte Awbery, who first shot to fame after her rendition of “Shallow” in a London train station went viral, revealed that she’s planning on releasing a cover of the Lady Gaga song as her first single.
- “I’m actually gonna be releasing a single – ‘Shallow’ – because everyone’s asking for me do a cover of it,” Awbery told British talk show host Lorraine Kelly during an appearance on her show Monday.
- Awbery also told Kelly that she’s hoping to share some of her original music too.
- “I write all of my own stuff, so hopefully, fingers crossed, I can start showing people my own music,” an excited Awbery said.
- “I’m over the moon. I really, really am,” Awbery added. You can watch the entire clip from “Lorraine” below.
