If you have a Chase Sapphire or Freedom card, you can earn 5x points on food delivery with DoorDash and Tock through May

Chase is making it more rewarding to order takeout and delivery with DoorDash and Tock.

Through May 31, you can earn 5 points per dollar when you use the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve®, Chase Freedom®, or Chase Freedom Unlimited® to make a purchase with these two services.

You can earn 5x points on up to $500 in combined purchases made with DoorDash and Tock through the end of May.

This promotion makes Chase Freedom and Chase Sapphire cards some of the best options for earning rewards when you order food.

Beyond supporting local restaurants and providing a break from your routine, ordering food delivery in can earn you bonus points if you use the right rewards card.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and the Chase Sapphire Reserve® typically earn 2x and 3x Ultimate Rewards points on dining, respectively, but thanks to a new promotion, cardholders can earn 5x points on delivery through DoorDash and Tock through the end of May.

Chase is also offering 5% cash back on DoorDash and Tock with its no-annual-fee Chase Freedom® and Chase Freedom Unlimited® cards.

With all cards eligible for this promotion, you can earn 5x points on the first $500 spent in combined purchases with DoorDash and Tock through May 31. That means you’ll max out at 2,500 points, or $25 in cash back, per card.

This new promotion adds to Chase’s existing cardholder benefits with DoorDash. The Chase Sapphire Reserve® comes with up to $60 in statement credits for DoorDash purchases in 2020, and up to another $60 in statement credits with DoorDash in 2021.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholders also get a year of complimentary DashPass membership, which waives delivery fees on eligible orders, while Chase Chase Freedom® and Chase Freedom Unlimited® cardholders get three months of complimentary membership.

Chase Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card