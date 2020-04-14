If you have a Chase Sapphire or Freedom card, you can earn 5x points on food delivery with DoorDash and Tock through May

- source
- Chase is making it more rewarding to order takeout and delivery with DoorDash and Tock.
- Through May 31, you can earn 5 points per dollar when you use the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve®, Chase Freedom®, or Chase Freedom Unlimited® to make a purchase with these two services.
- You can earn 5x points on up to $500 in combined purchases made with DoorDash and Tock through the end of May.
- This promotion makes Chase Freedom and Chase Sapphire cards some of the best options for earning rewards when you order food.
Beyond supporting local restaurants and providing a break from your routine, ordering food delivery in can earn you bonus points if you use the right rewards card.
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and the Chase Sapphire Reserve® typically earn 2x and 3x Ultimate Rewards points on dining, respectively, but thanks to a new promotion, cardholders can earn 5x points on delivery through DoorDash and Tock through the end of May.
Chase is also offering 5% cash back on DoorDash and Tock with its no-annual-fee Chase Freedom® and Chase Freedom Unlimited® cards.
With all cards eligible for this promotion, you can earn 5x points on the first $500 spent in combined purchases with DoorDash and Tock through May 31. That means you’ll max out at 2,500 points, or $25 in cash back, per card.
This new promotion adds to Chase’s existing cardholder benefits with DoorDash. The Chase Sapphire Reserve® comes with up to $60 in statement credits for DoorDash purchases in 2020, and up to another $60 in statement credits with DoorDash in 2021.
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholders also get a year of complimentary DashPass membership, which waives delivery fees on eligible orders, while Chase Chase Freedom® and Chase Freedom Unlimited® cardholders get three months of complimentary membership.
