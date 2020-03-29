11 simple, cheap things you can to do make your home cozy while you social distance

caption Make your space the coziest place to be while social distancing. source svetikd / Getty Images

People around the world are currently self-isolating at home and some countries, like the UK, are on lockdown to help slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Being confined to our homes or rented rooms can be difficult as they may not be the nicest of environments to retreat to.

With advice from home and design experts, these 11 cheap and simple tips, from a quick vacuum to putting up fairy lights, will hopefully make wherever you are hunkering down just that little bit cozier.

With the UK officially on lockdown and people around the world spending as much time as possible self-isolating at home to slow the spread of the coronavirus, many of our homes are becoming our workplaces, gyms, and social hubs.

It can be a tough ask for people who might be house-sharing with strangers, already living on top of family members, or completely on their own. Making your space feel cozy, safe, and a place you enjoy spending a lot of time in is more important now than ever – whatever your living situation.

Getting your home up to scratch doesn’t mean spending a lot of money to turn it into a photo-worthy spread from the glossy pages Architectural Digest either.

From adding strings of fairy lights to creating your own little reading nook, here are 11 affordable tips that can increase the coziness of your home to make this rocky period a little bit easier to cope with.

Prepare your home canvas with a basic declutter.

There’s a reason for the saying “tidy room, tidy mind,” and that’s because very few people can properly relax with pizza boxes strewn about the place.

April Sargant, a designer from Linely, said: “Declutter surfaces. This will give a sense of space which is important when you’re stuck inside. Only leave out items which you love, for example, photographs of family and friends or sentimental items and beautiful ‘objects.’ This too will enhance a sense of wellbeing in your home, without dilution from clutter.”

Create a nook for yourself to read or relax in.

If you’ve got the space and the furniture, create a little corner for yourself escape to and curl up in.

You don’t need much, just a comfy chair, some pillows, a blanket, and maybe a solid surface to rest drinks and snacks. The nook can be your area to read and rest when things get too much or you want to dive into another world with a good book.

Rearrange your furniture to refresh a room without having to spend anything.

Medina Grillo, an award-winning DIY and home improvement blogger, and author of “Home Sweet Rented Home” said: “One thing I would recommend, and is quite easy to do, is to move or rearrange furniture around in rooms you might spend a lot of time together in (especially if you have kids), to maximize floor space and create a bit more flow so you don’t all feel cramped.”

A vase of fresh flowers every week will brighten the room and your mood.

Award-winning blogger and interiors writer, Katie Woods, told Insider: “Surround yourself with plants as they will improve air quality, reduce pollutants, and have been shown to decrease stress. They also look pretty incredible and give us something to nurture during these unsettled times.

“If you’re lucky enough to have a garden, forage for things to bring inside. During a time when we would normally be enjoying the outdoors, it’s important to connect ourselves with nature any way we can.”

Bring the Christmas lights back out.

Put them along a window ledge, a shelf, a frame, wrap them around your TV, or create a curtain of light if you’ve got enough. Soft lighting that resembles a starry sky equals instant coziness with a flick of a switch.

Don’t underestimate how transformative nice smells can be.

A nice smell leaves a lasting impression, whether it’s from bedsheets, clothing, or a slice of cake – the same goes for your home space.

Sargant commented: “Smell is the strongest out of all of our senses so your home should appeal to you as an individual, which will make it feel more calming – use reed diffusers, scented candles, or take the extra time at home to make your own potpourri using dried flowers, oils, and spices.”

Incorporate soft furnishings to your most used living spaces.

Fluffy pillows, silky throws, squishy blankets, and small faux-furry rugs are the home comforts we need right now, especially if you don’t have a pet to cuddle.

All of these tactile items can be ordered online, and can range from the very cheap to the very expensive so it’s easy to source soft homeware items to fit into your budget.

Add more natural light and gulp down fresh air without going outside by opening a window.

Having a gentle breeze filter through the room will help fight the shut-away musty odor that we tend to go nose-blind to. Plus, adding natural light is a simple way to elevate any room during the day.

Woods told Insider: “Maximize the natural light in each room. Place seating in areas with the most daylight and dress around windows rather than cover them up. Also, consider the scenery from your most-used areas and make the most of your external views.”

Keep your working area separate from your sleeping area while confined at home.

“This is such a big part of people’s lives in the current isolation period,” Sargant said.

She continued: “A clean and well-lit working environment will encourage productivity and make you feel less lethargic. Use desk accessories such as tidy trays and boxes to maximize efficiency of storage and create a neat working space, and make use of any kitchen storage jars for small stationery items such as staples or paper clips. Try to keep working areas and sleeping areas separate which will help with lethargy.”

Print out those photos of loved ones you always say you’d like to have copies of.

You probably have a few special snaps on your ‘gram or phone camera roll you’ve always made a mental note to print out. Well, now is the time to do it.

Depending on where in the world you live, a lot of places will either provide free prints via an app or have deals where you can buy a certain amount of photos online for very little.

Then string them up, put them in frames, or create a wall collage of people and places you love the most.

Have a set of really nice loungewear that makes you feel good.

If you’re working from home all day, attending virtual Friday night drinks, or doing star-jumps in your living room just to pass the time, chances are you’re wearing comfy clothes reserved purely for slouching around the house.

So pick out a set of loungewear like a fuzzy onesie or a matching silk top and bottom combo, only to be worn when you want to feel extra cozy and inject a sense of “special” into your home life while riding out this strange period of social distancing.

