RANKED: The 21 cheapest holiday destinations in the world for 2020

caption Sliema, Malta came in at number 11. source FredP/Shutterstock

Post Office Travel Money’s annual Holiday Money report has been released, and it shows how far your money could go depending on where you travel this year.

Based on data from national and regional tourist boards and specialist tour operators, the report’ s Worldwide Holiday Costs Barometer compares the price of eight typical tourist staples from 42 cities and destinations worldwide.

From Mauritius to Sri Lanka, Insider has rounded up 21 of the cheapest places to visit in 2020, ranked in ascending order.

21. Grand Baie, Mauritius — $120.01

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $2.65

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $4.57

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $2.65

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $5.15

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $0.77

Suncream at a supermarket: $19.12

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $4.12

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $80.98

20. Nice, France — $116.51

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $1.70

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $4.53

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $2.83

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $5.09

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $0.56

Suncream at a supermarket: $14.70

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $9.05

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $78.05

19. Cancun, Mexico — $109.17

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $2.22

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $1.94

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $1.67

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $6.10

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $1.16

Suncream at a supermarket: $16.66

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $8.34

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $71.08

18. Porec, Croatia — $103.61

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $1.75

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $2.86

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $2.69

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $5.07

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $0.95

Suncream at a supermarket: $10.29

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $6.34

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $73.66

17. Budapest, Hungary — $102.38

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $2.45

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $2.70

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $2.09

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $3.52

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $0.53

Suncream at a supermarket: $14.40

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $4.50

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $72.19

16. Corfu, Greece — $99.03

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $2.83

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $3.97

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $2.54

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $4.53

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $1.13

Suncream at a supermarket: $11.43

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $6.42

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $66.18

15. Orlando, USA — $98.15

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $1.90

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $5.05

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $2.52

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $6.05

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $2.02

Suncream at a supermarket: $8.07

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $5.05

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $67.49

14. St. John, Antigua — $92

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $3.17

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $1.97

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $1.97

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $3.94

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $1.97

Suncream at a supermarket: $9.21

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $5.90

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $63.87

13. Columbo, Sri Lanka — $89.20

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $2.11

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $1.81

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $1.81

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $4.23

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $0.48

Suncream at a supermarket: $6.64

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $3.31

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $68.81

12. Mombasa, Kenya — $87.33

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $2.75

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $3.38

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $1.80

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $5.49

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $0.17

Suncream at a supermarket: $12.69

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $0.90

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $60.15

11. Sliema, Malta — $87.03

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $2.03

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $2.83

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $2.60

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $4.41

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $0.68

Suncream at a supermarket: $13.85

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $4.81

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $55.82

10. Paphos, Cyprus — $82.67

source Oleksandr Savchuk/Shutterstock

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $2.84

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $2.94

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $2.38

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $2.84

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $0.30

Suncream at a supermarket: $7.77

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $6.22

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $57.38

9. Prague, Czech Republic — $82.34

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $2.71

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $2.06

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $2.24

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $2.95

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $0.56

Suncream at a supermarket: $8.43

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $6.27

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $57.12

8. Bali, Indonesia — $80.13

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $2.33

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $2.73

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $1.57

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $5.62

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $0.63

Suncream at a supermarket: $14.44

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $0.83

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $51.98

7. Hoi An, Vietnam — $77.64

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $1.66

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $2.37

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $0.67

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $6.19

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $0.72

Suncream at a supermarket: $5.72

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $2.37

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $57.94

6. Cape Town, South Africa — $77.46

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $2.22

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $2.58

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $1.84

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $3.69

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $1.47

Suncream at a supermarket: $11.06

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $7.38

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $47.22

5. Costa del Sol, Spain — $69.35

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $1.36

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $2.49

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $2.26

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $2.49

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $0.34

Suncream at a supermarket: $7.36

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $4.41

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $48.64

4. Algarve, Portugal — $65.06

source Pawel Kazmierczak/Shutterstock

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $0.80

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $1.36

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $1.70

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $1.41

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $0.56

Suncream at a supermarket: $5.07

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $6.55

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $47.61

3. Tokyo, Japan — $62.88

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $2.01

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $1.43

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $0.86

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $1.43

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $1.32

Suncream at a supermarket: $5.94

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $3.87

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $46.02

2. Marmaris, Turkey — $57.60

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $1.40

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $2.61

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $1.40

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $4.17

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $0.43

Suncream at a supermarket: $8.17

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $1.72

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $37.70

1. Sunny Beach, Bulgaria — $40.01

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $0.90

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $1.20

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $1.02

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $1.50

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $0.48

Suncream at a supermarket: $3.01

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $3.01

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $28.89

