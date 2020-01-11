RANKED: The 21 cheapest holiday destinations in the world for 2020

By
Emma Taylor
-

  • Post Office Travel Money’s annual Holiday Money report has been released, and it shows how far your money could go depending on where you travel this year.
  • Based on data from national and regional tourist boards and specialist tour operators, the report’s Worldwide Holiday Costs Barometer compares the price of eight typical tourist staples from 42 cities and destinations worldwide.
  • The ranking then calculates a total cost for each destination to figure out which is the cheapest for a holiday.
  • From Mauritius to Sri Lanka, Insider has rounded up 21 of the cheapest places to visit in 2020, ranked in ascending order.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more details.

21. Grand Baie, Mauritius — $120.01

source
Balate Dorin/Shutterstock

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $2.65

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $4.57

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $2.65

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $5.15

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $0.77

Suncream at a supermarket: $19.12

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $4.12

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $80.98

20. Nice, France — $116.51

source
LiliGraphie/Shutterstock

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $1.70

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $4.53

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $2.83

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $5.09

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $0.56

Suncream at a supermarket: $14.70

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $9.05

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $78.05

19. Cancun, Mexico — $109.17

source
jdross75/Shutterstock

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $2.22

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $1.94

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $1.67

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $6.10

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $1.16

Suncream at a supermarket: $16.66

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $8.34

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $71.08

18. Porec, Croatia — $103.61

source
Ekaterina Polischuk/Shutterstock

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $1.75

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $2.86

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $2.69

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $5.07

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $0.95

Suncream at a supermarket: $10.29

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $6.34

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $73.66

17. Budapest, Hungary — $102.38

source
TTstudio/Shutterstock

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $2.45

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $2.70

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $2.09

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $3.52

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $0.53

Suncream at a supermarket: $14.40

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $4.50

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $72.19

16. Corfu, Greece — $99.03

source
Todoran Andrei/Shutterstock

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $2.83

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $3.97

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $2.54

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $4.53

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $1.13

Suncream at a supermarket: $11.43

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $6.42

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $66.18

15. Orlando, USA — $98.15

source
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $1.90

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $5.05

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $2.52

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $6.05

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $2.02

Suncream at a supermarket: $8.07

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $5.05

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $67.49

14. St. John, Antigua — $92

source
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $3.17

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $1.97

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $1.97

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $3.94

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $1.97

Suncream at a supermarket: $9.21

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $5.90

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $63.87

13. Columbo, Sri Lanka — $89.20

source
Arun Roisri/GettyImages

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $2.11

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $1.81

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $1.81

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $4.23

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $0.48

Suncream at a supermarket: $6.64

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $3.31

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $68.81

12. Mombasa, Kenya — $87.33

source
Nikolay Antonov/Shutterstock

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $2.75

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $3.38

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $1.80

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $5.49

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $0.17

Suncream at a supermarket: $12.69

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $0.90

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $60.15

11. Sliema, Malta — $87.03

Sliema, Malta came in at number 11.

source
FredP/Shutterstock

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $2.03

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $2.83

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $2.60

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $4.41

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $0.68

Suncream at a supermarket: $13.85

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $4.81

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $55.82

10. Paphos, Cyprus — $82.67

source
Oleksandr Savchuk/Shutterstock

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $2.84

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $2.94

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $2.38

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $2.84

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $0.30

Suncream at a supermarket: $7.77

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $6.22

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $57.38

9. Prague, Czech Republic — $82.34

source
Pani Garmyder/Shutterstock

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $2.71

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $2.06

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $2.24

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $2.95

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $0.56

Suncream at a supermarket: $8.43

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $6.27

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $57.12

8. Bali, Indonesia — $80.13

source
Dmitry Polonskiy/Shutterstock

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $2.33

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $2.73

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $1.57

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $5.62

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $0.63

Suncream at a supermarket: $14.44

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $0.83

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $51.98

7. Hoi An, Vietnam — $77.64

source
Hieu VO/Shutterstock

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $1.66

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $2.37

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $0.67

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $6.19

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $0.72

Suncream at a supermarket: $5.72

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $2.37

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $57.94

6. Cape Town, South Africa — $77.46

source
michaeljung/Shutterstock

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $2.22

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $2.58

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $1.84

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $3.69

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $1.47

Suncream at a supermarket: $11.06

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $7.38

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $47.22

5. Costa del Sol, Spain — $69.35

source
Alexander Tihonov / Shutterstock

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $1.36

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $2.49

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $2.26

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $2.49

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $0.34

Suncream at a supermarket: $7.36

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $4.41

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $48.64

4. Algarve, Portugal — $65.06

source
Pawel Kazmierczak/Shutterstock

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $0.80

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $1.36

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $1.70

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $1.41

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $0.56

Suncream at a supermarket: $5.07

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $6.55

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $47.61

3. Tokyo, Japan — $62.88

source
Phattana Stock/Shutterstock

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $2.01

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $1.43

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $0.86

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $1.43

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $1.32

Suncream at a supermarket: $5.94

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $3.87

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $46.02

2. Marmaris, Turkey — $57.60

source
Nejdet Duzen/Shutterstock

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $1.40

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $2.61

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $1.40

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $4.17

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $0.43

Suncream at a supermarket: $8.17

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $1.72

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $37.70

1. Sunny Beach, Bulgaria — $40.01

source
LedyX/Shutterstock

Cup of filter coffee at a café/bar: $0.90

Bottle of local beer at a café/bar: $1.20

Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi at a café/bar: $1.02

Glass of wine (175ml) at a café/bar: $1.50

1.5l bottle of mineral water at a supermarket: $0.48

Suncream at a supermarket: $3.01

Insect repellent (50ml) at a supermarket: $3.01

Three-course evening meal for two (including bottle of house wine): $28.89

