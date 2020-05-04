Disney has shared its famous cheddar-cheese soup recipe, and the dish will transport you to Epcot

caption Epcot is one of four theme parks at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. source Orlando Sentinel/Getty Images

Disney released its famous cheddar-cheese soup recipe on Sunday.

The dish, which is typically served in the Canada section of the Epcot World Showcase, can be made with 14 ingredients including bacon, Tabasco sauce, and red onion.

It’s also said to serve up to 10 people.

This recipe is one of many that Disney has released in recent weeks.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Epcot in Walt Disney World is known for having delicious food. After all, the theme park is home to the World Showcase, which features areas dedicated to 11 countries.

Now, you can enjoy at least one of the park’s beloved dishes at home. On Sunday, the Disney Parks Blog released a recipe for the cheddar-cheese soup that’s typically found at Le Cellier Steakhouse in Epcot’s version of Canada. The recipe had previously been released in cookbooks but had never been shared online before, according to a Disney writer named Alex Dunlap.

“It serves as a great appetizer or even a warm dish for a cozy afternoon, and you can pair it with pretzel bread for dipping for a magical meal!” Dunlap wrote.

To re-create the dish, you’ll need 14 ingredients: bacon, red onion, celery ribs, butter, all-purpose flour, chicken stock, milk, white cheddar cheese, Tabasco sauce, Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper, chives, and a pale lager-style beer.

You’ll also need tools including a whisk and an immersion blender. The full recipe can be found on the Disney Parks Blog here.

Disney is offering tons of free activities for people staying at home

In recent weeks, the theme-park giant has released recipes for many of its fan-favorite dishes. So far, those include churros, Dole Whip, grilled cheese, French toast, beignets, and “Grey Stuff” from “Beauty and the Beast.”

The company also launched a free-activities website called Magic Moments, and it released recordings of its parades and rides. To learn more, visit the Disney Parks Blog here.