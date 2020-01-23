Watch the Navarro cheerleaders perform a full-out version of their iconic routine from ‘Cheer’ on ‘The Ellen Show’

- source
- TheEllenShow/YouTube
- Netflix’s new docuseries “Cheer” follows the cheer team at Navarro College as they worked to win the national championship in 2019.
- The filming crew wasn’t allowed to document the actual College Nationals competition in Daytona Beach, so the episode only showed pieces of the team’s winning routine.
- Luckily, beloved members of the squad like Gabi Butler, Jerry Harris, La’Darius Marshall, Lexi Brumback, and Morgan Simianer reunited on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to perform a version of it.
- They absolutely nailed it.
- Watch the video below.
