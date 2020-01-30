Jerry from ‘Cheer’ giving ‘mat talk’ to people arriving at work will make your whole day

Libby Torres
Jerry Harris is one of the stars of Netflix's

Jerry Harris is one of the stars of Netflix’s “Cheer.”
  • “Cheer” star Jerry Harris is known for his uplifting and hilarious words of encouragement – called “mat talk” – to his fellow Navarro cheerleaders as they perform difficult stunts and routines.
  • A recent video from Netflix shows Harris, a “stunter” on the Navarro cheerleading squad, giving mat talk to people as they arrive to work.
  • “You are beautiful, you are fantastic, you are a star, baby!” Harris says to workers arriving at the office. He also compliments people’s outfits, telling them, “I love the earrings, the braids are killer, you are everything! Yes heels!”
  • “Good morning guys, welcome to work!” the cheerleader says to others, adding, “Today is your day, you are about to kill it! Have a great day!”
  • Everyone seemed happy to hear Harris’ words of encouragement, and some excited workers even recognized him from the Netflix show.
