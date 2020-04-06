Chernobyl radiation levels spiked 16 times above normal amount as forest fires rage across the deserted area

caption A fire burns in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant source Yaroslav Yemelianenko/Reuters

With fires raging across Chernobyl, radiation levels have spiked 16 times above the normal amount in the uninhabited area.

Firefighters in Ukraine have been battling two forest fires in an area near the abandoned nuclear plant around the deserted village of Vladimirovka.

While the radiation levels have begun to jump in the area surrounding the fire, authorities said the change has not impacted the radiation levels of Ukraine’s capital of Kiev or the surrounding suburbs.

Chernobyl has been largely quiet and desolate since the 1986 nuclear meltdown whose radioactive fallout left the town and surrounding abandoned. But after fires engulfed forests in the uninhabited Chernobyl exclusion zone, radiation levels in Chernobyl have begun spiking 16 times above normal levels and just below the maximum permissible amount, The Guardian reported.

“There is bad news – radiation is above normal in the center of the fire,” Yegor Firsov, the head of Ukraine’s ecological inspection service, posted on Facebook on Sunday with a video showing the spiking levels on a Geiger counter. “As you can see in the video, the readings of the device are 2.3, [when the norm] is 0.14. But this is only within the area of the fire outbreak.”

According to the emergency service, the maximum allowable amount of natural background radiation is 0.5, but Firsov’s Geiger counter measured nearly five times that.

caption A geiger counter measures a radiation level at a site of fire burning in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant source Yaroslav Yemelianenko/Reuters

The fires first broke out on Saturday afternoon, engulfing 50 acres near the deserted village of Vladimirovka, but firefighters continued to battle two blazes Monday morning, Ukrainian emergency services told CNN. The emergency services sent out 124 firefighters, two planes and a helicopter to battle the larger fires which spread to 250 acres while another 14 are battling a blaze engulfing 12 acres.

Despite the alarming peaks in radiation in the center of the fire outbreaks, the radiation levels do not appear to have had an effect on Ukraine’s capital, Kiev, or the surrounding suburbs, according to a statement released by the Emergency Preparedness and Radiation Monitoring Department in Ukraine.

“It can be argued that as of 5:00 PM on April 5, a fire in the Exclusion Zone and unconditional (compulsory) eviction had no effect on the radiation situation in Kyiv and the suburbs,” the statement read.

Vladimirovka and other villages surrounding the area were evacuated after the unprecedented 1986 nuclear meltdown exposed residents to dangerous levels of radiation. Since then, the 1,000-square-mile exclusion zone has been overtaken by nature where forest fires are common.

Firsov warned in his Facebook post against citizens regularly setting fire to grass during the spring and autumn seasons – a violation that only prompts a 175 UAH, or about 6 USD, penalty. Firsov called on the Ukraine parliament to “significantly raise penalties” or risk seeing more of dangerous wildfires in the Chernobyl area.

“The problem of setting fires to grass by careless citizens in spring and autumn has long been a very acute problem for us,” Firsov wrote. “Every year we see the same picture — fields, reeds, forests burn in all regions.”

