A video of Tom Hanks’ rapper son Chet speaking Jamaican Patois at the Golden Globes went viral, and people don’t know what to think

caption An image from a video of Chet Hanks on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday. source Instagram/Chet Hanks

Tom Hanks’ rapper son Chet “Haze” Hanks raised eyebrows on Sunday after he gave a Golden Globes red-carpet shout-out to his father in Jamaican Patois.

“Big up, big up. The whole island massive. It’s ya boy Chetena, coming straight from the Golden Globes ya na what I’m saying, me finna father Tom Hanks presenting an award. Soon forward come. Big up, tune in!” Hanks said in the video posted to Instagram.

Internet reactions varied from confusion to disgust, with the entertainment journalist Valerie Complex calling the younger Hanks a “cultural terrorist.”

Chet Hanks, who was born in Los Angeles, released a second video in Patois on Monday, thanking people who reacted positively to his first video.

“Me wake up this morning and see the thing turn up. Internet gone mad. Respect. Ya dun no … Booyaka, booyaka,” he said.

The video was captioned: “BIG UP FIMI WHOL FAMILY SOON COM AT DI AWARDS NA SEEN CHUNE IN.”

The video went viral on Twitter, with many social-media users lamenting Hanks’ attempt at Patois and some arguing it was a good try.

“I, a proud Jamaican woman, have no words,” Starr Bowenbank, a news reporter at Cosmopolitan, wrote in an article.

“Thankfully for Chet, there’s no Golden Globe award for the Cringiest Show Attendee, but let’s be real – he’d sweep that category with zero competition.”

caption The video showed Hanks in Los Angeles speaking in Patois. source Instagram/Chet Hanks

In a series of tweets, the entertainment journalist Valerie Complex called the younger Hanks a “cultural terrorist” and said the video was “deeply disturbing and chaotic.”

On Monday, Chet Hanks responded with a second video on Instagram outside a smoothie store in Los Angeles, thanking those who had responded positively to his first video.

“Yo, big up the yout them way up in Kingston. Me wake up this morning and see the thing turn up. Internet gone mad. Respect. Ya dun no … Booyaka, booyaka,” he said.

“RESPECT TO MI #ISLAND MASSIVE RRRRRRRHHHHHHHHH,” he captioned the video.

The move seems very recent; in an Instagram live video on December 28, Hanks, who was born in Los Angeles, is heard speaking with the American accent his some 80,000 Instagram followers had grown accustomed to.

Hanks was chastised in 2015 after he vehemently defended his use of the N-word. He later apologized and said he was “trolling.”