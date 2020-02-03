Canada has a cheap fast-food chain famous for its poutine, and it’s actually very good

caption Poutine at Chez Ashton. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Poutine – or french fries topped with cheese curds and gravy – is an iconic Québécois dish.

In Quebec, there’s an entire fast-food chain famous for it called Chez Ashton.

I sampled two kinds of poutine – the classic and one with sausages on top – and found it to be fast and cheap.

I found the poutine delicious, though I felt a little sluggish afterwards, as I do after most fast food.

Poutine – french fries topped with cheese curds and gravy – is probably the most iconic French-Canadian dish there is. So it comes as no surprise that, in Quebec, there’s an entire fast-food chain famous for its poutine.

Despite finding the dish on the menu of even the most high-end restaurants around Quebec, when researching the best poutine in Quebec City, I kept seeing recommendations for the fast-food version at Chez Ashton, so I had to try it.

Here’s what the poutine at Chez Ashton was like.

Chez Ashton currently has 24 locations around Québec, a predominantly French-speaking Canadian province.

This location was in Old Québec City.

The chain dates back to a food truck founded by Ashton Leblond in 1969, though poutine wasn’t added to the menu until 1972. The first brick-and-mortar shop opened in 1976.

caption Art on the wall reminds guests of Chez Ashton’s roots. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

The design is simple, almost bare. With the red benches it felt a little like a McDonald’s, but starker.

caption The restaurant was not very cozy. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

There are five different poutines on the menu, with toppings like ground beef, chicken and green peas, and sausage.

caption The menu also features burgers and hot dogs. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Each comes in three sizes: Bébé, Mini, and Regular. They ranged in cost from $3 ($4.70 CAD) to $8 ($10.75 CAD).

caption Even the smallest size packs a punch. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Chez Ashton’s poutine comes with cheese curds, hand-sliced ​​Île d’Orléans potatoes, and homemade brown sauce, which can be ordered regular or spicy, for an extra fee.

caption The classic, no-frills version is just fries with gravy and cheese curds. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

“She is our success, she is our star. Thanks to her, Chez Ashton is THE benchmark in poutine,” Chez Ashton’s (translated) website says about its famous dish.

caption The most expensive poutine is around $8. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

I tried the classic, as well as one with sausage slices, as that seemed to be a popular add-on in most restaurants that served poutine.

caption The classic version, as well as the classic version topped with sausage. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

The fries were typical fast-food fries: crispy perfection. The cheese was firm, but nothing to write home about, in my opinion, and the homemade gravy was nice and salty.

caption The fries were great. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

That said, the sausage was a touch too salty for my liking, and I felt like the many fries could have used a little more gravy to soak up.

caption I would order it without the sausage next time. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

The portions, however, are massive. This is a Bébé, the smallest size, and only $3.

caption For $3, this is a great, inexpensive snack. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

All in all, this was a solid poutine. Like most fast food, it’s perfectly good, delicious even, while you eat it, though you might feel a little sluggish after.